The Orc Who Keeps An Elf Extreme Elf Violation Eroge

Misfortunate elves have starred in another saddening eldar-abuse eroge from a-model, entitled “The Orc Who Keeps An Elf“, and rife with gruesome orcs forcing themselves on their newly captured prey – an overused staple that may disinterest the more dedicated eroge enthusiasts purely due to unoriginality, even if does succeed in titillating or outraging everyone else.

The story revolves around the vulnerable elf girl Aslin, who has been offered to the orc protagonist for the sole objective of breeding – as a number of humiliating sexual acts follow as a result.

The despairingly perverse escapades of The Orc Who Keeps An Elf come with full-voice acting for its abused females and is available now.