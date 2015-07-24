Gakkou Gurashi Starts From The Beginning
- Date: Jul 24, 2015 17:30 JST
Horror moe mix Gakkou Gurashi has decided to retell the tranquil events prior to the terrifying apocalypse’s advent, giving its typical run-of-the-mill moe characters more depth than originally anticipated – while still effectively utilizing its horror elements.
Omake:
The studio is kinda butchering the manga though. The anime and manga are so different! Unless everything we see in the anime are rejected stories that could have been published in the manga.
>The studio is kinda butchering the manga though.
Not really.
I will never understand why people think that if an adaptation isn't to the letter, it's bad. The manga's writer (the guy from Nitroplus) is on the animation team. The studio said before the show aired that they were going to deviate from the manga, and that there will be stuff that will surprise even the manga readers. That's not what butchering is.
Adaptations don't have to be to the letter, and I actually prefer when they're not. Especially the first episode of this show. They did the reveal way better than the manga ever could. They're making use of the fact that it's an anime, and not just basing their storyboard off of the manga. Animation as a medium can show these things better than manga can. It's not butchering if it's taking advantage of the special things that make anime anime. It's an artistic choice, and a really good one at that. The overall story will be the same, but a lot of the details will be different. We've known this since before the show even aired.
Adaptations should follow the original. Some may prefer one medium to another, espeically me. I can't read mangas too much. The lack of color can make some images difficult to tell what I'm looking at. I prefer full animation, and anime are much easier to get into. Granted, the mangas I've read were more open with their content than the animations. I hate it when adaptations from one medium to another has to separate the fanbase that may prefer one or the other by not being consistent with what the fans know.
xx "Remember when Koei killed Sega in episode 3?"
xx "No, Sega was killed before Koei attacked Nissan; whachu talkin' bout?"
xx "Which episode did you watch?"
xx "Oh, I'm reading the manga."
xx "Oh... nevermind..."
3 words, dragon ball evolution.
Yes an adaptation have to be exactly like the original work, that is why is called "adaptation", if they want to make a new story then just make another project dont just fuck-up the original work with any crap that came to their minds, this "adaptation" is nothing more than shit thanks to that incompetent staff.
@23
Was some guy gonna rape her?
Without spoiling, a few minutes into ep.2 should help you figure it out.
There is not a single horror anime with anime kids as main characters that's actually scary.
I don't understand, why ruin a possibly good story by adding little kids as main characters?
Also wtf is moe?
>little kids
Yuki, Kurumi, and Rii are seniors in high school, so 17-18, and Miki is one year under, so 16-17.
Because zombie stories with more late-teen to adult characters are generic.
This story at least tries to be unique. I'll give it that.
"Late-teen to adult characters are generic." REALLY?
So Hellsing Ultimate is more generic than this piece of dung?
Even Jin Roh is scarier than some anime with kids that pretends to be some horror.
Hellsing Ultimate was actually original either since it had already been done before....
There is lot of stuff with zombies and mature / adults, so I'd say it's nice to have change once.
And, while I don't know how well will it translate to anime, but GG manga really shows how to make eerie atmosphere later, especially when Yuki is not around.
Kids are seen as more vulnerable than adults, so in some way having them as the focus gives it more of an impact when something horrible happens.
Let's be honest, in most horrors involving adults, most of the cast are throwaway characters only there to be killed off.
Moe refers to characters you feel protective about. Usually the adorable, cute kids or even the clueless adults. Karasuma from Kinmoza is a good example of an adult Moe character.
Kids feel more vulnerable only if they are put in contrast with some adults. If the full cast is with kids the whole horror element vanishes.
For example it's scarier to hear children cry/laugh in a eerie scenario than hearing some adults doing it.
And if the whole cast is composed of kids the crying scenario would be just "i hear someome crying" not "i hear children crying" or whatever
If you eat the same kind of icecream daily you'll get tired of it. If you have icecream in moderation you'll be able to enjoy it's taste better.
And that's why if some anime has only kids as main characters that anime will suck.
> For example it's scarier to hear children cry/laugh in a eerie scenario than hearing some adults doing it.
Sorry, but no. Kids are crying all the time, but when you hear full-grown adult crying, you know that shit just hit fan really bad.
Because it's not supposed to be scary?
Then why it's tagged as "Horror"?
Some random online person tagged it as "horror?"
The studio's going for massive contrast. "Noone is expecting a cutesy cartoon to feature zombies and killings, riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight?".
Except that has been done to death (yea, intended) by now.
And moe is an abbreviation of "moeru", which can be translated as "to burn", as in, you get fired up for something you like.
But noone is getting passionate about this garbage...
It' not meant to be a horror at its heart. It's about friends who try to make the most of a tough situation, and see the beauty in small things, like camping together. I've read the manga and it's quite heart warming
It's tagged as "horror" Not slice of life.
So.. yeah, can we all agree that this anime is a crappy horror?
And that it could've been so much better?
If I tag you "idiot" it must be true - after all, a random online person tagged you.
Are you sure it's heart warming and not heart rending? I haven't read or seen this.