Goddess of Twitter: LVL18 JK – F!
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: Jul 15, 2015 05:11 JST
- Tags: Bukkake, Exhibitionism, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Oppai, Twitter
The massive and shapely breasts of one particular Twitter goddess has been nabbing the attention of quite a few online denizens, as the lovely girl splatters her wondrous oppai with questionable fluids to further boost her appeal – an act that viewers would surely wish to imitate.
Shampoo and hand cream are questionable fluids now?
Ever since 9/11.
Clever anon...
Is best anon
Massive? F? ... Japan sure likes making their women feel like they are bigger than they really are...
They're pretty big. At least they seem natural to me (that's always the best).
But if you really wanna see huge Japanese tits, you can always search for the likes of Hitomi Tanaka.
You don't understand cup sizes in Japan, do you?
Lol. It's so funny nobody seems to know about bra sizes (even women btw) though it's so easy. They are actually the same as in Europe.
The nummber in a bra size tells the underbust measurement. The letter tells the DIFFERENCE between underbust and bust.
This is a great chart to show:
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-QEvnLP8EcIU/TtHZPFFHUvI/AAAAAAAAHi0/OYUANOlQ2D4/s1600/Sizeonmyblog.gif
As you can see even if the bust measurements are the same the cup sizes are different. That is why Japanese F cup is quite small (since they have smaller underbust most time) and "western" F is bigger (since many western women have bigger underbust. you hardly get 60/65 in Europe for example)
It's a C at most... F? Really? You people never seen F.
Euro F's a scary. Droopy and baggy lumps of stretch-marked flesh.
Perhaps you should try looking for women who aren't whales. F cups on slim women are amazing.
Hitomi Tanaka?
You must forget that Japan uses the metric system. 2cm is roughly .8 inches. In the US, a C-cup is 3 inches more around the nipple than around the rib cage. An F-cup would be 6 inches more around the nipple than around the rib cage. Thus, a Japanese F-cup is somewhat equivalent to a US C-cup.
For the band size, 92 cm is roughly 36 inches (one of the most common band sizes here in the US). A 36DD/E (my ideal size on a woman) would be a 92J in Japan.
You got to get your conversions down.
She needs to put those breasts to use for what they were made for...needs a bun in her oven...
I nice pair of titties always makes my day. Thanks for sharing them anonymous young lady.
Big tits and hairy clit I approve.
Oishisou
that washed out lighting! so flash photography. very miss represented.
How can we be sure shes a JK!? could be an OL
In before that 'tape' idiot shows up.
Kind of off topic but does anyone else have trouble looking at the idol complex page?
I'm getting an error page, so it's probably something with the site. It was working fine about 12 hours ago.
This is far from an F
It's a REAL F. F for Fuck, I mean.
@fuwarun107
OP: Nothing new on there besides what was posted here.
Nice breasts. I approve!
Quite large and developed for a high school girl. A tiny bit on the large side for me, but I still really like them. I especially like her nipples, they look so suckable.
Really nice body and set of tits. Anyone have the handle?
My Google-Fu tels me it's https://twitter.com/fuwarun107
Many thanks good sir.
Maybe this trash can be used for fertil
izer.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fuwarun107
ty
She has a good account she's following: https://twitter.com/__miiiiyan___2
Dang it. It's suspended.
nice growler
if those are real then DAMN,lol