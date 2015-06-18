Ero-MMD: “Miku vs Ogre!”
- Date: Jun 18, 2015 04:35 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Fetish, Hatsune Miku, MikuMikuDance, Oppai, Vocaloid
The erotic ventures of H-MMD creators has reached a new pinnacle of quality with the release of SIEN‘s latest tantalizing animation, which features the ever popular virtual diva Hatsune Miku in a bit of a troubling situation with a perverse ogre – bound to prove inspiring to any budding MMD creator and useful to everyone else.
The video can be inspected wherever Miku finds herself freely subjected to the imagination of her more creative fans – an alternative camera angle is also available.
The animation in actuality is a graphically enhanced version of one of his older works, but will still likely be highly praised regardless – those who would like to watch SIEN’s other MMD creations can visit his Trollvids page or his FC2 page.
I've fapped to worse...
Ti's' the truth, we have done worse for worse.
Sadly we've all fapped to worse...
Speak for yourself. Unless you have different ideas about what could be considered worse than this...
Do any of these creators do anything consensual? :/
This is just weird. The model is decent, but everything else is just too uncanny vally.
Shrekt
please die in a fire.
Can we all please forget that shit movie ever existed?
And that is waht you call pussy wrecking.
It would probably have more blood, though.
A bit disappointing since it had no sound, as in the actual video.
poor miku =(
I'd like to make love to Tda Miku all day long.
If the woman isn't enjoying it, into it, or feeding into the action I get bored.
I wish I could have sex with a child again...
Great
We need more of this!!!
Ever time i see stuff like this the only thing i can think of is "Well that girl is dead"
I mean its one thing for the bulge to show.
Its another thing when the bulge goes up to her lungs.
I know its hentai but damn man, that just looks wrong.
Can't say I don't dig it.
Slightly off topic but can somebody here kindley hook a brother up with a 3d video of Marie Rose that doesn't have a monster or something outlandish?
Shitty rose blehhhh!!! we need a Nyo tengu mmd, and Luka.
define: 'outlandish'.
Go check the Sankaku Channel.
Ish (sorta) outland (distant territory), Outlandish (adj) meaning: sorta distant land
I didn't like. I think it was poorly done. For as much movement in her stomach, there should have been way more dick inserted.
The only thing I liked was the eyes. That's it.
Just from her expressions at the end, makes my heart flutter... Tda-Miku is so adoreable.
I can fap to dat!
Nope Nope Nope
Nasty.
If you mean "nasty" AS IN REALLY FUKKING SEXY HOT then yes
Is this really someone's fetish? Disgusting...
Welcome to Japan
Conquering a woman and filling her up conceptually and literally? Yes, at its base, that's the source vast majority of normal male sexuality in general. If you think of it as real rape it gets disturbing, if you look at it like roleplay, which is more like what it is, since ogres and miku don't exist, then it's just like any other roleplay.
If you're a beta wuss, then yeah I can see how this would appeal to you. "Conquering" is just the fantasy of the weak because they don't make women desire to submit to them in bed. It's also for the weak because men who think of sex like that probably suck at it, so they enjoy the fantasy of just "letting lose" and "being selfish" to cover up for their lack of sexual skills when it comes to pleasing a woman.
But who even wants to see something as disgusting as an ogre ever fucking something like a miku? I think you're really oversimplifying things here. You might as well look at it and say "It's just two creatures just having sex. What's wrong with sex?"
It's the concept of something just outside of conscious human, a force representing masculine overpowering them. The roleplay is more than physical, it's emotional. It is rape, but it's fake rape (in the sense that she's not screaming or really looks like her pain matches anything that is happening) so the disconnect there is part of the roleplay. The best description for it is everything that's happening besides the actual sex is metaphorical put literally. The stomach expanding, a hulking ogre that represents the side of sexuality that guys constantly hold back as part of their desires just allowed to let loose. That's all fetish basically is: representation.
@13:27 - But to think that a scene of rape, that looks completely like rape (one person is clearly showing no sign of enjoying it), is really "fake rape", is purely delusional. Delusions are unhealthy for any mind.. they're symptoms of poor mental health. I believe men who have the desire to "not hold back", to be completely selfish, and feel so insecure about their sexuality that they feel the need to compensate for feelings of any lack of "manliness", are just feeding a problem rather than trying to fix it. I agree that fetishes can be seen as amounting to representation, but what is being represented can still be the source of a problem. I believe that both the women who fantasize about being raped and the men who fantasize about raping are just feeding desires grown out of a culture of a problem of unhealthy repression in their society that needs to be addressed.
Male sexuality? Hah, you'd be surprised how many women get off on the same thing. See Fifty Shades of Grey.
Miku is real.
It's true, I've seen them, but the threatened to break my camera if I took pictures of them.
And anyone who rides the subway in New York City after 9 PM has seen ogres
First time that every comment so far is actually a sane one...
So he said, before unzipping...
Yes, all the world is sick and depraved. None of us have a shred of conscience. Fap in comfort, anons. Fap in your virtual comfort.
Doesnt even look like her, you can just have a similiar hair style and say it's the same chatacter
90% of what most characters can be differentiated by is hairstyle, and Miku is one of those examples. Her only other defining features is the tattoo and a 'slim' figure. So no, this can be taken as Miku very easily.
Most anime characters yes, but holo miku, the real miku, is distinct, this looks nothing like her.
Obviously you're a fag
Obviously this whole thing is for faaags. Why dont y'all get a room together....
Obviousely you've been living under a rock
That Miku append model has been around for a while.