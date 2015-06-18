Ero-MMD: “Miku vs Ogre!”

The erotic ventures of H-MMD creators has reached a new pinnacle of quality with the release of SIEN‘s latest tantalizing animation, which features the ever popular virtual diva Hatsune Miku in a bit of a troubling situation with a perverse ogre – bound to prove inspiring to any budding MMD creator and useful to everyone else.

The video can be inspected wherever Miku finds herself freely subjected to the imagination of her more creative fans – an alternative camera angle is also available.

The animation in actuality is a graphically enhanced version of one of his older works, but will still likely be highly praised regardless – those who would like to watch SIEN’s other MMD creations can visit his Trollvids page or his FC2 page.