Goddess of Twitter: “JD Bathing Pettanko Beauty!”
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: Jun 10, 2015 03:55 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Exhibitionism, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Oppai, Pettanko, Twitter
A lesser-endowed goddess has managed to entice Twitter denizens with her exhibitionistic antics, sharing some intimate time with viewers as she happily splashes about in the bathtub – though her minimal cleavage may prove ineffective as a sponge.
Flat is justice.
flat is truth.
flat is life.
Coincidentally, I just recently read an article about a study on breasts that revealed that men who love smaller breasts tend to prefer submissive women. Makes sense. I prefer women I can respect, not weak little girls.
Flat is a boy
Not all boys are flat. And not all girls are curvy.
@02:01 maybe half of you do, but only 1/4th of me.
I bet half us neckbeards here have manboobs.
Not totally flat tho... that can only happen in anime... or guys.
"that can only happen in anime... or guys."
Not true, there are totally flat women out there. A lot of people don't seem to realize this, and label girls like this as "totally flat". This girls is far from flat.
Yet self proclaimed flat fans place are placing her in the same group as "totally flat". I haven't seen a pic of a totally flat woman in my life, honestly. Maybe toddlers would, but that's all.
@14:58 - I'll admit it: mind blown (for the few who are literally flat). But seriously, you end up showing me a health website? Of course it's gonna be tough for someone to ever see women like that unless they make an effort to look for them, if they only show up on health websites.
Damn, if it weren't for the nipples they would literally look exactly like little boys. Not just me, but I think most men have bigger boobs than them. Not saying they're bad or anything but it's hard for me to find them attractive.
But it's telling that most of the girls who wrote in were still teenagers! 13?? In most cases they're worrying for no reason as they're still going through puberty and might just be late bloomers. Still, then why is it that guys who like flat chested anime characters only like them if they're teenage characters? It still makes no difference if women can have them or not. And totally flat chests seem even more rare than huge breasts, yet the latter is what everyone calls "unrealistic"?
@13:00 Hmmm, guess ASCII art doesn't work too well here, so I'll just type it out for you... FAIL.
Searches for "petanko" ....
.-'---`-.
,' `.
| \
| \
\ _ \
,\ _ ,'-,/-)\
( * \ \,' ,' ,'-)
`._,) -',-')
\/ ''/
) / /
/ ,'-'
Here, let me help you out a little:
http://www.007b.com/flat-chested.php
Took literally 10 sec to find. Sadly there are women out there that are totally flat, their breasts simply never develop. Now shut up and stop making a fool out of yourself.
"I haven't seen a pic of a totally flat woman in my life, honestly."
Well, hate to say it, but apparently that doesn't mean much. Google dude, there's this amazing thing called the internet now.
@08:46 - Searching "petanko" on google only brings up anime pictures, and both "petanko" and "flat_chest" on idol complex not only bring up hardly any results but they're hardly totally flat, boobless women either. A-cups, man. No matter how you look at it, a cup is still a cup... there's no plates.
@08:46 - to top it off, searching pettanko on google not only brings up only anime images, but only anime images of girls who look prepubescent.
Flat is paedophilia.
Australian fag detected.
No its not. Plenty of flat legal women out there.
And yet everyone who asks for more flat characters in anime never ask for flat WOMEN... it's always flat lolis. Whenever there IS a flat woman like in Triage X no one gives a single fuck... or even fap.
That's like the Australian law that made it illegal to depict small breasts in media because it "encourages pedophilia"... you can imagine the backlash and outrage that followed. Basically a slap in the face to every A-Cup woman in the country. Not to mention all the small breasted women who lost their jobs as an "unintended consequence" of the law.
The flatter the chest, the closer to the heart *in a not psycho way*
Love it :D
Delicious flat >>>>> cow tits.
Meanie. I love big tits, but I can appreciate an a-cup too. It really comes down to the nipples. But these size can jiggle and bounce nicely too, although it takes more effort.
Putting your head next on some tits only to hear the thump of their blood organ is kinda creepy tho. Need bigger ones to absorb and soften the sound.
I was about to say that. Good thing I checked.
Nice to see a variety of "goddess" types, but really this is totally an A-cup. Is this what everyone wants when they talk about "flat"? A-cup is the smallest you're gonna get on a real woman.
This is what I mean when I refer to flat.
@16:37 - So it can only be described in Japanese words now? If it's a derogatory term then why is it mostly used by fans of it?
Isn't it just pettan? Wouldn't the 'ko' be represented by the symbol for child?
@4:59 - "ko" in this case signifies "female" or "girl" but yeah it also can signify a child. Funny how the two are so interchangeable in Japanese society... not at all condescending...
@5:45 - and now we've come around again full circle.. did you read the previous comments? The problem is that you "flat is justice" fans are using "flat" to refer to tits that aren't flat at all. Flat fans have mental problems, confirmed?
Only cow tits lovers think "flat" is derogatory.
Flatness is justice and that's it.
there is a term already and that term is "pettanko". "flat" is just a derogatory term of cow tit Lovers.
Uh... then it's probably time for your community to pass a vote on using a more apt description then... or more wall and male chest comparisons will continue.
lovely, lets all give her a good sucking
There's not much to suck tho...
But its quality over qauntity!
Are you saying smaller ones just taste better? They all taste the same. Size has nothing to do with milk production either. It's more of a mental thing.. big ones just seem like they have more.
beautiful
Perfect tits ahoy! Also, pedophilic test. Just joking.
Beauty is in the eye of the fapper.
Just one little shave or a waxing, and shes that closer to being a loli again.
She just looks like every other asian out there...bigger breasts makes them actually stand out
Ugh, no.
Not much of a goddes here, u can see thousands girls like here evryday.
twitter handle pls.
Would fuck. Lover her nipples!
Imagine sucking those nipples so hard that she says "yamete!"
very nice oppai
What oppai?