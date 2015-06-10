RSSChannel

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:23 10/06/2015 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Flat is justice.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:50 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    flat is truth.
    flat is life.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:27 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Coincidentally, I just recently read an article about a study on breasts that revealed that men who love smaller breasts tend to prefer submissive women. Makes sense. I prefer women I can respect, not weak little girls.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:09 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Flat is a boy

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:51 10/06/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Not all boys are flat. And not all girls are curvy.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:14 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    @02:01 maybe half of you do, but only 1/4th of me.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:01 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I bet half us neckbeards here have manboobs.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:11 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not totally flat tho... that can only happen in anime... or guys.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:00 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    "that can only happen in anime... or guys."

    Not true, there are totally flat women out there. A lot of people don't seem to realize this, and label girls like this as "totally flat". This girls is far from flat.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:16 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yet self proclaimed flat fans place are placing her in the same group as "totally flat". I haven't seen a pic of a totally flat woman in my life, honestly. Maybe toddlers would, but that's all.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:04 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    @14:58 - I'll admit it: mind blown (for the few who are literally flat). But seriously, you end up showing me a health website? Of course it's gonna be tough for someone to ever see women like that unless they make an effort to look for them, if they only show up on health websites.

    Damn, if it weren't for the nipples they would literally look exactly like little boys. Not just me, but I think most men have bigger boobs than them. Not saying they're bad or anything but it's hard for me to find them attractive.

    But it's telling that most of the girls who wrote in were still teenagers! 13?? In most cases they're worrying for no reason as they're still going through puberty and might just be late bloomers. Still, then why is it that guys who like flat chested anime characters only like them if they're teenage characters? It still makes no difference if women can have them or not. And totally flat chests seem even more rare than huge breasts, yet the latter is what everyone calls "unrealistic"?

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:01 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    @13:00 Hmmm, guess ASCII art doesn't work too well here, so I'll just type it out for you... FAIL.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:58 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Searches for "petanko" ....

    .-'---`-.
    ,' `.
    | \
    | \
    \ _ \
    ,\ _ ,'-,/-)\
    ( * \ \,' ,' ,'-)
    `._,) -',-')
    \/ ''/
    ) / /
    / ,'-'

    Here, let me help you out a little:
    http://www.007b.com/flat-chested.php

    Took literally 10 sec to find. Sadly there are women out there that are totally flat, their breasts simply never develop. Now shut up and stop making a fool out of yourself.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:46 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    "I haven't seen a pic of a totally flat woman in my life, honestly."

    Well, hate to say it, but apparently that doesn't mean much. Google dude, there's this amazing thing called the internet now.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:00 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    @08:46 - Searching "petanko" on google only brings up anime pictures, and both "petanko" and "flat_chest" on idol complex not only bring up hardly any results but they're hardly totally flat, boobless women either. A-cups, man. No matter how you look at it, a cup is still a cup... there's no plates.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:02 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    @08:46 - to top it off, searching pettanko on google not only brings up only anime images, but only anime images of girls who look prepubescent.

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:53 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Flat is paedophilia.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:00 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Australian fag detected.

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:02 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    No its not. Plenty of flat legal women out there.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:18 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    And yet everyone who asks for more flat characters in anime never ask for flat WOMEN... it's always flat lolis. Whenever there IS a flat woman like in Triage X no one gives a single fuck... or even fap.

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:51 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's like the Australian law that made it illegal to depict small breasts in media because it "encourages pedophilia"... you can imagine the backlash and outrage that followed. Basically a slap in the face to every A-Cup woman in the country. Not to mention all the small breasted women who lost their jobs as an "unintended consequence" of the law.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:44 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.3)

    The flatter the chest, the closer to the heart *in a not psycho way*
    Love it :D

    Comment by Anonymous
    14:46 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Delicious flat >>>>> cow tits.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:06 10/06/2015 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Meanie. I love big tits, but I can appreciate an a-cup too. It really comes down to the nipples. But these size can jiggle and bounce nicely too, although it takes more effort.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:21 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Putting your head next on some tits only to hear the thump of their blood organ is kinda creepy tho. Need bigger ones to absorb and soften the sound.

    Avatar of Geno-nii
    Comment by Geno-nii
    10:33 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was about to say that. Good thing I checked.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:14 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nice to see a variety of "goddess" types, but really this is totally an A-cup. Is this what everyone wants when they talk about "flat"? A-cup is the smallest you're gonna get on a real woman.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:40 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is what I mean when I refer to flat.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:19 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    @16:37 - So it can only be described in Japanese words now? If it's a derogatory term then why is it mostly used by fans of it?

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:59 12/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Isn't it just pettan? Wouldn't the 'ko' be represented by the symbol for child?

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:52 12/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    @4:59 - "ko" in this case signifies "female" or "girl" but yeah it also can signify a child. Funny how the two are so interchangeable in Japanese society... not at all condescending...

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:21 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    @5:45 - and now we've come around again full circle.. did you read the previous comments? The problem is that you "flat is justice" fans are using "flat" to refer to tits that aren't flat at all. Flat fans have mental problems, confirmed?

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:45 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Only cow tits lovers think "flat" is derogatory.
    Flatness is justice and that's it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:37 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    there is a term already and that term is "pettanko". "flat" is just a derogatory term of cow tit Lovers.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:04 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Uh... then it's probably time for your community to pass a vote on using a more apt description then... or more wall and male chest comparisons will continue.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:52 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    lovely, lets all give her a good sucking

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:10 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    There's not much to suck tho...

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:19 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    But its quality over qauntity!

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:14 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Are you saying smaller ones just taste better? They all taste the same. Size has nothing to do with milk production either. It's more of a mental thing.. big ones just seem like they have more.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:52 26/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    beautiful

    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    03:01 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Perfect tits ahoy! Also, pedophilic test. Just joking.

    Avatar of cpc65
    Comment by cpc65
    08:14 11/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Beauty is in the eye of the fapper.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:10 12/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Just one little shave or a waxing, and shes that closer to being a loli again.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:08 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    She just looks like every other asian out there...bigger breasts makes them actually stand out

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:38 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ugh, no.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:38 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not much of a goddes here, u can see thousands girls like here evryday.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:35 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    twitter handle pls.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:18 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Would fuck. Lover her nipples!

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:46 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Imagine sucking those nipples so hard that she says "yamete!"

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:20 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    very nice oppai

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:10 10/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    What oppai?

