Bullet Requiem Boasts Big Guns
An intense 2D-scroller ero-shoot-’em-up has arrived courtesy of D-lis entitled “Bullet Requiem“, providing a more refined 2D shooter experience in comparison to most, as the game employs stellar artwork and animations that will hopefully entertain players on both the gameplay and aesthetic front.
The perverse game follows the cute battle maiden Schonheit on a quest to put a stop to the villainy being committed by an ever growing legion of crazed demons, which can have a multitude of varying (and explicit) outcomes, to no surprise.
Bullet Requiem boasts an abundance of sexy animations, as well as some tastefully illustrated game-over screens, and can be purchased wherever scandalous H-games are sold.
Looks average.. guess I'm spoiled now.
so much edge, you'll cut yourself playing
Great, another trashy ass video game with sex and rape in it. Shit never gets old.
It got boring pretty fast. Ended up just editing the save for the gallery.
Last 2 pics have animated gif versions but I guess they didn't bother to upload those.
how do u edit the saves to get into the gallery ?
This actually looks good
I've been playing this and the art/animation is fantastic. The engine itself is also slick as hell and everything is really responsive which usually is terrible for these kinds of games.
The gameplay isn't bad except for the super frustrating mechanic of restarting you with the same health you had when you first enter and area if you died. Results in lots of unnecessary red jewel farming.