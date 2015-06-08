Bullet Requiem Boasts Big Guns

An intense 2D-scroller ero-shoot-’em-up has arrived courtesy of D-lis entitled “Bullet Requiem“, providing a more refined 2D shooter experience in comparison to most, as the game employs stellar artwork and animations that will hopefully entertain players on both the gameplay and aesthetic front.

The perverse game follows the cute battle maiden Schonheit on a quest to put a stop to the villainy being committed by an ever growing legion of crazed demons, which can have a multitude of varying (and explicit) outcomes, to no surprise.

Bullet Requiem boasts an abundance of sexy animations, as well as some tastefully illustrated game-over screens, and can be purchased wherever scandalous H-games are sold.