Nisekoi Dripping With Service
The cute girls of bustling romcom Nisekoi can be seen wearing dazzling mizugi as they participate in moist pool activities in its latest episode, offering watchers some alluring and occasionally perverse antics that will aid in maintaining their attention should they not be too disappointed by an absence of nipples.
Omake:
no one commented here because this is a shit anime. Anime that avoids plot advancement at all costs and has nothing else going for it. The writers didn't even want to do rom-com. hence the Magical Girl spin off, am I right? Several episodes including ova(cannon) were action based on retard logic. I watched a few episodes of the new season and I don't know if I can continue , can anyone convince me to finish it?
I gave up during the first season so you'll have to look elsewhere for comfort. But yeah, it felt like a story trying to go nowhere, made worse by being humourless.