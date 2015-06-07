RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Looking Glass


Nisekoi Dripping With Service

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-3

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-1

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-11

The cute girls of bustling romcom Nisekoi can be seen wearing dazzling mizugi as they participate in moist pool activities in its latest episode, offering watchers some alluring and occasionally perverse antics that will aid in maintaining their attention should they not be too disappointed by an absence of nipples.

Nisekoi2-Episode9-1

Nisekoi2-Episode9-2

Nisekoi2-Episode9-3

Nisekoi2-Episode9-4

Nisekoi2-Episode9-5

Nisekoi2-Episode9-6

Nisekoi2-Episode9-7

Nisekoi2-Episode9-8

Nisekoi2-Episode9-9

Nisekoi2-Episode9-10

Nisekoi2-Episode9-11

Nisekoi2-Episode9-12

Nisekoi2-Episode9-13

Nisekoi2-Episode9-14

Nisekoi2-Episode9-15

Nisekoi2-Episode9-16

Nisekoi2-Episode9-17

Nisekoi2-Episode9-18

Nisekoi2-Episode9-19

Nisekoi2-Episode9-20

Nisekoi2-Episode9-21

Nisekoi2-Episode9-22

Nisekoi2-Episode9-23

Nisekoi2-Episode9-24

Nisekoi2-Episode9-25

Nisekoi2-Episode9-26

Nisekoi2-Episode9-27

Nisekoi2-Episode9-28

Nisekoi2-Episode9-29

Nisekoi2-Episode9-30

Nisekoi2-Episode9-31

Nisekoi2-Episode9-32

Nisekoi2-Episode9-33

Nisekoi2-Episode9-34

Nisekoi2-Episode9-35

Nisekoi2-Episode9-36

Nisekoi2-Episode9-37

Nisekoi2-Episode9-38

Nisekoi2-Episode9-39

Omake:

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-1

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-2

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-3

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-4

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-5

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-6

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-7

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-8

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-9

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-10

Nisekoi2-Episode9-Omake-11



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:24 13/06/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    no one commented here because this is a shit anime. Anime that avoids plot advancement at all costs and has nothing else going for it. The writers didn't even want to do rom-com. hence the Magical Girl spin off, am I right? Several episodes including ova(cannon) were action based on retard logic. I watched a few episodes of the new season and I don't know if I can continue , can anyone convince me to finish it?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:56 10/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I gave up during the first season so you'll have to look elsewhere for comfort. But yeah, it felt like a story trying to go nowhere, made worse by being humourless.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Twintail Magic Dangerously Demonic
    F-ism Shoujo Ero-Figure Troublingly Tight
    Top 20 Flat-Chested Anime Girls
    Otaku Rage over “Second-Hand” Loli Rorona
    Bra Stripping Idol Gallery
    Shimamura Uzuki Ero-Cosplay by Lenfried Superbly Sexy
    To Love-Ru Wallpaper Gallery
    Black & Busty Boa Hancock Cosplay Mesmerizing Indeed


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments