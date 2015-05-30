Shinmai Maou no Testament BD Full Nipple Action
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: May 30, 2015 03:20 JST
- Tags: Bathing, BD, Comparison, Image Gallery, Oppai, Production IMS, Shinmai Testament
Battles and bathing anime Shinmai Maou no Testament has unleashed further busty escapades with its latest delectable BD, allowing the show’s surplus of moist bathing scenes to be inspected unimpeded by bothersome censorship and obstructions.
The uncensored and vastly improved BD can be observed on the left while the bland and overly foggy TV broadcast can be seen on the right:
Omake:
THAT LAST PIC IS AMAZING!!!
Olly one word ... FAP !
بزررببا
bello
h
thakkk
On
Pic 3, Delicous.. Pic 35. Whoa, nice view. Pic 95, Yes. Go for it.
this show got censored to death...
finally a cure...
Looks like this is beginning to devolve into borderline porn. sweet.
only reasoned I watched it really.
Looks like this is beginning to devolve into borderline porn. So stupid.
SJW pls go.
SJW has lost its meaning. It used to mean something long ago but you losers overused it and now even someone who dares to criticize a mainstream anime show for being a cocktease and almost-porn is called an SJW? I hate these kind of shows but I love hentai. If I want poem I'll watch that.
So you like poetry I see.
Bitching about the fact that an anime has risqué content.
You definitely sound like SJW.
how is he a SJW, maybe some people like some plot with their anime, hentai is a dime a dozen, we can see that anywhere.
how is there any less plot when the lightbeams are removed and nipples are added?
How is this a hentai now? I don't see any penetration happening.
PLOT
Finally get to see Maria. Not that I'm disappointed, but I did hope for some pettanko.