Sheep Ero-Cosplay by Higurashi Rin Anything But Sheepish
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: May 19, 2015 03:45 JST
- Tags: Animals, Cosplay, Image Gallery, Kemonomimi, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu, Rin Higurashi
The not so sheepish Higurashi Rin‘s latest ero-cosplay has demonstrated her passion for cute fluffy animals, as the busty girl dons some pointy horns whilst setting the hearts of kemonomimi lovers ablaze with her unrivaled cuteness and fondness for bukkake.
She has a great ass and amazing thighs, I could happily lick them all day long. But...is it me, or does it look like she's wearing joke dog turds on the sides of her head.
Ruins it!
are the horns suppose to look like shit? Fuck homestuck trash makes better horns than that.
when horns don't make you horny, something has gone wrongy
Damn. We need to see those tits.
Well I certainly have no complaints
she's cute and knows how to smile. and the sheep Thing is a nice and novel idea. don't like the bukkakke angle much though.
Cute/sexy ,yes but..about cosplay sheep is like dual shit in head..
What a tease
"Honey! I have a surprise for you! It's a new cosplay!"
Oh sweet, what is it?
"You're favorite!"
Those toenails... They're even longer than her hand's ones! *_*
>ero cosplay
>near-fully clothed
pick one sancom!
she won't even show her nipples but yet she repeatedly spread her anus for the camera... Japan's got some strange standards
There is a set where she shows her nipples. Well, at least kind of one nipple (she even pinch and twists it). It's on the "Jikabaki" CD, last set where she shoots pictures of herself with a smartphone in her bathroom.
Interesting choice of underwear down there, if you can even call it underwear.
That was a lot of hand lotion, that was.
now that's the kind of bitch you dump a load so huge, it'd be impossible to not get pregnant
I like how Sankaku Complex has basically turned into an asian porn site.
You must be new here
def......porn
It wasn't it already?
ohh ... this makes me sad.
I tought wrongly of it all these years...
PORO!
Could have done without the "stuff" but other than that, a very attractive young woman. I approve!
I found a few of those horns in my backyard cleaning up after Rusty.
Such a fatty!
Such a troll!
She has poop on her ears guys. Only in Japan