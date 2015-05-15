Battle Maiden Navi Ero-Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: May 15, 2015 11:22 JST
- Tags: Animals, Aquamarine, Cast-off, Ero-figures, Oppai, PVC
The busty Navi of popular online browser game Lord of Walkure has received a rather sexy 22cm figure interpretation from Aquamarine, showing off her stellar curves along with her owlish companion while also allowing buyers a more intimate inspection – Navi will make her arrival this September.
I'm really suprised at how successful these dmm games have been. They seem so boring to me compared to other eroge out there.
Aigis at least actually has gameplay. A tower defense gameplay with some kind of card collection mechanic. Somebody might actually be stuck there trying to clear stages with a three-star rating.
Walkure on the other hand plays itself and is pretty boring.
They're just your average browser games that are literally no different than your typical skinner box card collecting mobile play limited by stamina type of game other than the graphical limitation because browser.
it is called impossible clothing
Despite being super ballooney, I somehow like dem titties.
Like the game, this figure sucks and the makers just want your money.
Ah, the character who wouldn't stop Gainaxing in a game that practically plays itself.
Her breast look soft. O_O
Then the sculpture did his job right.
He means Sculptor, i.e. "one who sculpts". The artist.
Although the sculptor could very well be a she...
the sculpture did "his" job right? looks like a "her" to me, technically an "it."
is there anymore games like aigis millennium war out there? need to fuel my addiction while my stamina recharges
Look up tower defense? :D
Well if hentai is not necessary then I would say fire emblem or kancolle