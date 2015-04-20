RSSChannel

Porn Broadcast! Scandalously Perverse



    76 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of TsuKuYoMi
    Comment by TsuKuYoMi
    08:52 20/04/2015 # ! Good (+0.6)

    *sees comments*
    * 90% of ppl commenting how bushy it is down there *
    * 10% other shit *
    *leaves*

    Reply to TsuKuYoMi
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:38 20/04/2015 # ! Good (+0.6)

    Been so long since I have seen hair on a Hentai girl that it is pretty refreshing. I really want to play this! It sounds very interesting.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:43 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I agree it's refreshing, but any girl that's this hairy all the way to the ass definitely needs to do something about it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:27 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    MONSTROUS NGGRDICK

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Dia
    Comment by Dia
    14:35 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    I want to go the options menus and turn it down!

    Reply to Dia
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:58 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    MONSTROUS NGGRDICK　

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:39 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    that guy is white

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:38 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    he is Asian you moron

    Comment by Anonymous
    20:14 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    he is an anime character, fucker

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:56 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Look at his 2D sister, she has black pussy hair. I think that should clarify what race the siblings are.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:22 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Finally a pussy that doesn't look like it's from a 12 Y/O girl

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:35 08/07/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    More best than human, that's how you like it?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:59 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    MONSTROUS NGGRDICK　　　

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:02 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Alright we get it. Just go fuck one already!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:07 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I'm a girl who obsessively gets everything waxed down there (INCLUDING around the, er, back door) and I've always felt super self-conscious and thought I had hair in places that it wasn't normal. So I feel really good seeing a super-cute eroge hottie that's drawn with a bit of a mini-forest.

    Maybe it's just because of my insecurity, but I REALLY like the design. XD

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:36 20/04/2015 # ! Good (+0.8)

    when anime is setting realistic/natural standards, you know something is wrong with society :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:34 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Realistic? Please tell me where can I watch those 12-hour live incest broadcasts!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:06 28/12/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hairy or bald, it's just preference. Ask your boyfriend every time.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:36 08/07/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are doing it right. Hair down there like that is foul and inhuman.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:06 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Nice try. There are no grills on sankaku complex.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:38 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    I've seen all sorts of girls, hairy and not, and can assure you it is not normal to have hair all the way back there!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:56 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Yes it is!!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:18 21/04/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Then it is obvious that you havent seen enough. there are women who get that hairy.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:16 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Actually, it is. Some people will have more or less hair density around their anus than others, but it is perfectly normal for it to be there.

    That said, even even if a girl wishes to keep some ... foliage down there, she should at least keep it well-groomed by having her labia, taint, and anus waxed or shaved. I, personally, prefer a full Brazilian/paipan/completely bare; but if there must be something there, at least keep it out of the way of the goods.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:24 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    This is not "mini-forest", this is taiga.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:52 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    That's no mini-forest, that's more of a Mato Grosso.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Pantsu Kudasai
    04:41 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    is there a -waxing anus- route? because jesus! a bush is fine now and then, just not on the butthole, can't enjoy licking a cute asshole if feels like yer rimming an Ewok

    Reply to Pantsu~kudasai
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:59 21/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Deviant... disgusting. You like to eat shit you sick fuck?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Pyrus
    Comment by Pyrus
    18:36 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    Or Chewbacca's kid sister.

    Reply to Pyrus
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:00 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Rrrrrrrrrrrrrghgggghghghghgh~~<3!

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:44 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    The war on pubic hair must end

    I must have missed the declaration of war on pubic hair.

    It must have happened sometime in the last decade because the amount of time, energy, money and emotion both genders spend on abolishing every hair from their genitals is astronomical. The genital hair removal industry, including medical professionals who advertise their specialty services to those seeking the “clean and bare” look, is exponentially growing.

    But why pick on the lowly pubic hair? A few sociological theories suggest it has to do with cultural trends spawned by bikinis and thongs, certain hairless actors and actresses, a desire to return to childhood, a misguided attempt at hygiene or being more attractive to a partner. Surely human beings are not so naïve as to be susceptible to fashion trends and biases.

    It is a sadly misconceived war. Long ago, surgeons figured out that shaving a body part prior to surgery actually increased rather than decreased surgical site infections. No matter what expensive and complex weapons are used — razor blades, electric shavers, tweezers, waxing, depilatories, electrolysis — hair, like crabgrass, always grows back and eventually wins. In the meantime, the skin suffers the effects of the scorched battlefield.

    Pubic hair removal naturally irritates and inflames the hair follicles left behind, leaving microscopic open wounds. Rather than suffering a comparison to a bristle brush, frequent hair removal is necessary to stay smooth, causing regular irritation of the shaved or waxed area. When that irritation is combined with the warm moist environment of the genitals, it becomes a happy culture media for some of the nastiest of bacterial pathogens, namely group A streptococcus, staphylococcus aureus and its recently mutated cousin methicillin resistant staph aureus (MRSA). There is an increase in staph boils and abscesses, necessitating incisions to drain the infection, resulting in scarring that can be significant. It is not at all unusual to find pustules and other hair follicle inflammation papules on shaved genitals.

    Additionally, I’ve seen cellulitis (soft tissue bacterial infection without abscess) of the scrotum, labia and penis from spread of bacteria from shaving or from sexual contact with strep or staph bacteria from a partner’s skin.

    Some clinicians are finding that freshly shaved pubic areas and genitals are also more vulnerable to herpes infections due to the microscopic wounds being exposed to virus carried by mouth or genitals. It follows that there may be vulnerability to spread of other STIs as well.

    Pubic hair does have a purpose, providing cushion against friction that can cause skin abrasion and injury, protection from bacteria and other unwanted pathogens, and is the visible result of long awaited adolescent hormones, certainly nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about.

    It is time to declare a truce in the war on pubic hair, and allow it to stay right where it belongs. We owe it to our patients to encourage them to let it be.

    http://www.kevinmd.com/blog/2011/04/war-pubic-hair.html

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:37 08/07/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh, shut up. Pubic hair is vile.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:07 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    What is this doing in Sankaku? Wouldn't an abstract and a link to the blog or other source suffice?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:08 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    where the hell are his eyes?!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:59 20/04/2015 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    MONSTROUS NGGRDICK　　　　　　

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:42 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anyone think Yugo No Sora?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:44 21/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Amazon?
    I'm adventurer.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:21 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anyone else notice how the MC's dick goes from being the size of a normal penis to the size of her thigh?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:07 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    That must be why she stuck with him.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:46 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's...quite the hairy situation the brother finds himself in.
    Did their dad maybe lose his toupet somewhere?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:15 13/07/2016 # ! Neutral (0)

    Cool

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:46 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Here's a question, why is she as hairy as a yeti yet he's as bare as a baby?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:48 20/04/2015 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Meh doesn't bother me that much

    I'd still fuck her

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:37 08/07/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sick fuck.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:41 20/04/2015 # ! Good (+0.6)

    The carpet not matching the drapes offends me more than that.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:31 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hair!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:50 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Author fetish???

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:56 20/04/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Shit like this makes me wonder if teen girls these days discuss with someone whether or not they should shave their pubic hair since it's apparently the norm.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:27 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Get the lawn mower

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Shimazaki
    Comment by Shimazaki
    01:58 23/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    since janan refuses to evolve into the eroge gerne to full animated sequence...........i'll not bite any of this games, boring visual novels that are the fucking same since they were in X6800 pc machines.

    Reply to Shimazaki
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:24 20/04/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    At first I was like why did sankakucomplex choose this particular eroge?

    Then I opened it and went ah I see XD

    Reply to Anonymous




