Porn Broadcast! Scandalously Perverse
- Date: Apr 20, 2015 02:09 JST
The brilliant Soft Circle Courreges has unleashed incest eroge “Porn Broadcast! 12 Hours of Brother-Sister Sex“, an eroge that employs some slightly different mechanics in comparison to normal visual novels – but still hosts a multitude of sultry H-content all the same.
The eroge revolves around the 12-hour copulation between a brother and his loving sister as they showcase their sexual escapades live on the internet, allowing the player to dictate what shall be done and when while also fulfilling viewer requests – albeit at the expense of less story and dialogue; a negative aspect that many will likely find negligible.
The eroge features full-voicing for its tempting heroine and bears quite a bit of replayability due to its RPG-like mechanics – Porn Broadcast! 12 Hours of Brother-Sister Sex is available now.
*sees comments*
* 90% of ppl commenting how bushy it is down there *
* 10% other shit *
*leaves*
Been so long since I have seen hair on a Hentai girl that it is pretty refreshing. I really want to play this! It sounds very interesting.
I agree it's refreshing, but any girl that's this hairy all the way to the ass definitely needs to do something about it.
MONSTROUS NGGRDICK
I want to go the options menus and turn it down!
MONSTROUS NGGRDICK
that guy is white
he is Asian you moron
he is an anime character, fucker
Look at his 2D sister, she has black pussy hair. I think that should clarify what race the siblings are.
Finally a pussy that doesn't look like it's from a 12 Y/O girl
More best than human, that's how you like it?
MONSTROUS NGGRDICK
Alright we get it. Just go fuck one already!
I'm a girl who obsessively gets everything waxed down there (INCLUDING around the, er, back door) and I've always felt super self-conscious and thought I had hair in places that it wasn't normal. So I feel really good seeing a super-cute eroge hottie that's drawn with a bit of a mini-forest.
Maybe it's just because of my insecurity, but I REALLY like the design. XD
when anime is setting realistic/natural standards, you know something is wrong with society :)
Realistic? Please tell me where can I watch those 12-hour live incest broadcasts!
Hairy or bald, it's just preference. Ask your boyfriend every time.
You are doing it right. Hair down there like that is foul and inhuman.
Nice try. There are no grills on sankaku complex.
I've seen all sorts of girls, hairy and not, and can assure you it is not normal to have hair all the way back there!
Yes it is!!
Then it is obvious that you havent seen enough. there are women who get that hairy.
Actually, it is. Some people will have more or less hair density around their anus than others, but it is perfectly normal for it to be there.
That said, even even if a girl wishes to keep some ... foliage down there, she should at least keep it well-groomed by having her labia, taint, and anus waxed or shaved. I, personally, prefer a full Brazilian/paipan/completely bare; but if there must be something there, at least keep it out of the way of the goods.
This is not "mini-forest", this is taiga.
That's no mini-forest, that's more of a Mato Grosso.
is there a -waxing anus- route? because jesus! a bush is fine now and then, just not on the butthole, can't enjoy licking a cute asshole if feels like yer rimming an Ewok
Deviant... disgusting. You like to eat shit you sick fuck?
Or Chewbacca's kid sister.
Rrrrrrrrrrrrrghgggghghghghgh~~<3!
The war on pubic hair must end
I must have missed the declaration of war on pubic hair.
It must have happened sometime in the last decade because the amount of time, energy, money and emotion both genders spend on abolishing every hair from their genitals is astronomical. The genital hair removal industry, including medical professionals who advertise their specialty services to those seeking the “clean and bare” look, is exponentially growing.
But why pick on the lowly pubic hair? A few sociological theories suggest it has to do with cultural trends spawned by bikinis and thongs, certain hairless actors and actresses, a desire to return to childhood, a misguided attempt at hygiene or being more attractive to a partner. Surely human beings are not so naïve as to be susceptible to fashion trends and biases.
It is a sadly misconceived war. Long ago, surgeons figured out that shaving a body part prior to surgery actually increased rather than decreased surgical site infections. No matter what expensive and complex weapons are used — razor blades, electric shavers, tweezers, waxing, depilatories, electrolysis — hair, like crabgrass, always grows back and eventually wins. In the meantime, the skin suffers the effects of the scorched battlefield.
Pubic hair removal naturally irritates and inflames the hair follicles left behind, leaving microscopic open wounds. Rather than suffering a comparison to a bristle brush, frequent hair removal is necessary to stay smooth, causing regular irritation of the shaved or waxed area. When that irritation is combined with the warm moist environment of the genitals, it becomes a happy culture media for some of the nastiest of bacterial pathogens, namely group A streptococcus, staphylococcus aureus and its recently mutated cousin methicillin resistant staph aureus (MRSA). There is an increase in staph boils and abscesses, necessitating incisions to drain the infection, resulting in scarring that can be significant. It is not at all unusual to find pustules and other hair follicle inflammation papules on shaved genitals.
Additionally, I’ve seen cellulitis (soft tissue bacterial infection without abscess) of the scrotum, labia and penis from spread of bacteria from shaving or from sexual contact with strep or staph bacteria from a partner’s skin.
Some clinicians are finding that freshly shaved pubic areas and genitals are also more vulnerable to herpes infections due to the microscopic wounds being exposed to virus carried by mouth or genitals. It follows that there may be vulnerability to spread of other STIs as well.
Pubic hair does have a purpose, providing cushion against friction that can cause skin abrasion and injury, protection from bacteria and other unwanted pathogens, and is the visible result of long awaited adolescent hormones, certainly nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about.
It is time to declare a truce in the war on pubic hair, and allow it to stay right where it belongs. We owe it to our patients to encourage them to let it be.
http://www.kevinmd.com/blog/2011/04/war-pubic-hair.html
Oh, shut up. Pubic hair is vile.
What is this doing in Sankaku? Wouldn't an abstract and a link to the blog or other source suffice?
where the hell are his eyes?!
MONSTROUS NGGRDICK
Anyone think Yugo No Sora?
Amazon?
I'm adventurer.
Anyone else notice how the MC's dick goes from being the size of a normal penis to the size of her thigh?
That must be why she stuck with him.
That's...quite the hairy situation the brother finds himself in.
Did their dad maybe lose his toupet somewhere?
Cool
Here's a question, why is she as hairy as a yeti yet he's as bare as a baby?
Meh doesn't bother me that much
I'd still fuck her
Sick fuck.
The carpet not matching the drapes offends me more than that.
Hair!
Author fetish???
Shit like this makes me wonder if teen girls these days discuss with someone whether or not they should shave their pubic hair since it's apparently the norm.
Get the lawn mower
since janan refuses to evolve into the eroge gerne to full animated sequence...........i'll not bite any of this games, boring visual novels that are the fucking same since they were in X6800 pc machines.
At first I was like why did sankakucomplex choose this particular eroge?
Then I opened it and went ah I see XD