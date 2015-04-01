Gargantuan Mammon Ero-Figure
- Date: Apr 1, 2015 18:45 JST
- Tags: Cast-off, Ero-figures, Nanatsu no Taizai, Oppai, Orchid Seed, Oshiri, Pantsu
Nanatsu no Taizai‘s busty beauty Mammon can now mesmerize onlookers in figure form thanks to the talented Orchid Seed, who have put major emphasis on the top-heavy woman’s bust and rump while also giving buyers the opportunity to strip the figure for maximum H-levels – the 24.5cm Mammon will make her arrival in September.
Not related to Nanatsu no Taizai anime just aired recently... good job April Fools... didn't fool me.
MONSTROUS NGGRDICK
No... it is a series of figurines, called Nanatsu no taizai...
Should have been in the anime though, cus anime woulda been better.
Greed? i thought it was Lust.
If this is greed, can't wait for lust.
If only real women looked this good.
When Seamless Sex Dollfies are of this Calibur, then I'd consider getting one. xD
She should be called Mammon the mammary demon.
What a fat pig.
WOW
Now that`s a figure of real woman, just as i like and love them!
Yes, a real beauty. Will buy.
Srsly... what's the sauce of this? The only Nanatsu no Taizai that comes out in google is the one made by Nakaba Suzuki.
This is actually from "Seven Deadly Sins"--the Hobby Japan / Orchid Seed collaboration, with all characters designed by Niθ. This is the variant color version of Mammon. Hope that helps!
Meant to include link: http://hobbyjapan.co.jp/en/7sins_e.html
I see now. It says anime adaptation has been in progress.
for three years now. Unlikely we'll ever see it, hiraku kaneko has worked on maken ki 2 between the announcement for 7sins orchid seed and present which has him working on valkyrie drive. Not one animated pv for 7sins.
This >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> that unrelated manga.
Needs its own sexy grimdark manga/OAV, for research purposes...
Boobs too big, but dat ass is glorious!
They're just perfect actually.
And here I was hoping that the (potential) second season of Nanatsu no Taizai would be extremely raunchy...
"We still haven't gathered all seven of us"
I like this Milf a lot.
By the way what I really loved was her face, and her legs. I am not such a big fan of over sized boobs.