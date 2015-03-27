Lovely x Cation Succulent Schoolgirl Ero-Anime
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Mar 27, 2015 05:02 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Ero-anime, Image Gallery, Lovely x Cation, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu
Vanilla service reigns supreme with the release of comparatively generic ero-anime Lovely x Cation, an adaptation of the original game that offers sexual content of so tame a nature that they might almost be enjoyed by anyone – anyone who loves ero-anime, at any rate.
Omake:
idk about you guys but this look great.
viva la normal vanilla sex!
Vanilla hentai Its like Legend now..
not "like". it IS a legend now.
The Legend Continues . . .
Yeah, in that sense it probably isn't that vanilla anymore.
Normally I don't stuff with girls who have bigger boobs than me but this looks quite nice.
I'm also not really a fan of really large breasts even in H, and usually prefer small, but I agree this one still caught my attention.
It's not that unusual. A huge majority of JK-aged girls these days that readily admit to consuming porn involving women claim to watch/read mostly hentai.
That said, I'm pretty sure OP is a trap. Girls don't visit the article section of this site anymore.
Well why do you think that it's like that, smartass? It couldn't possibly be because of girl-alienating comments from Internet Tough Guy morons, right? Girls might still visit the comment section since I can't be the only one or so I hope. If you want girls to feel welcome on the site and in the comment section, make them feel welcome rather than assuming they are not the real deal and posting chauvinistic nonsense.
@♥Jacky la Mort♥ What's with the hostility? Did you see me write anything like 'tits or GTFO'? I'm fully aware of the misogyny in the comments being the main reason. Why would I sound bitter about it if I didn't regret this state of affairs? Sankaku even had a female article writer back in the golden days.
I don't like socializing on the internet though, otherwise I'd head to the Sankaku forums, where quite a few girls are active.
Actually that thought made me stalk your profile, and you actually joined up during the last days of said golden age. Looks like you are the real deal then.
As sad as it is, but unless you don't even care about replies at all you're probably better off not hinting at your gender in the article section.
While the vast majority of your everyday regular ladies will be very offended by Sankaku's main page from the get go, there are ladies who are much less offended. Personally know a few online anime/manga lady-friends who bought up this site wondering if personally know.
(And they are "cis" ladies, by the way they conduct/carry themselves and by the titles they prefer; also so what if they are traps, know one or three fans who pulled it off attractively, and they are just as cool as anything except fck.)
It's not unusual at all. A majority of JK-aged girls these days that readily admit to consuming porn involving women actually claim to watch/read mostly hentai.
That said, I'm pretty sure OP is a trap. Girls don't visit the article section of this site anymore.
Wow, I didn't expect an adaptation of this.
We demmand Toloveru become a eromanga - eroanime (and finally we have a real male character and PEACEEE!!)
Art work look very good.
http://images.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/LovelyxCation-EroAnime-Episode1-Omake-2.jpg
I assume that's game CG. Anyone in the know of the VN care to explain if raep or just kinky? Not exactly vanilla if it's the former.
There's a few kinky scenes, no raep.
https://vndb.org/v6682
Check the tags here.
All the better then, thanks
I always figured this would end up as a harem mainstream anime as opposed to a couple of ero-anime ovas as it's being done.
anime is evolving, even the character designs are into perfection than other anime titles, craftsmanship.
i like their oppai big...just not exaggeratedly big...thats why i miss the hentai designs from the late 90s and early 2000s
I'm reminded of sekirei for some reason...
The game girl looks like a schooler, but the other one?
Sir, no, sir - those are fucking medicine balls, not something you'd expect from a highschool girl without surgery.
