Top 30 Anime Characters You’d Most Like Lessons From
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 23, 2015 04:51 JST
- Tags: Ansatsu Kyoushitsu, Bakemonogatari, Kuroko no Basket, Rankings, Sword Art Online
Anime fans have been quizzed as the anime personages they would most like to be taking lessons from (just what kind of lesson is thankfully not specified), with tentacles and schoolgirls predictably dominating the list.
The ranking, with 10,000 votes:
1. Koro-sensei (Assassination Classroom)
2. Seijuro Akashi (Kuroko’s Basketball)
3. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari series)
4. Asuna Yuuki (Sword Art Online)
5. Shintaro Midorima (Kuroko’s Basketball)
6. Mikoto Misaka (A Certain series)
7. Hidetoshi Dekisugi (Doraemon)
8. Yukino Yukinoshita (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)
9. Mio Akiyama (K-On!)
10. Tatsuya Shiba (The Irregular at Magic High School)
11. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)
12. Koushi Sugawara (Haikyuu!)
13. Takamine Kiyomaru (Zatch Bell)
14. Maki Nishikino (Love Live!)
15. Ginpachi-sensei (Gintama)
16. Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler)
17. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari series)
18. Sailor Mercury (Sailor Moon)
19. Tsukuyomi Komoe (A Certain series)
20. Conan Edogawa (Detective Conan)
21. Lelouch lamperouge (Code Geass)
22. Eli Ayase (Love Live!)
23. Eru Chitanda (Hyouka)
24. Light Yagami (Death Note)
25. Kei Tsukishima (Haikyuu!)
26. Seishirou Tsugumi (Nisekoi)
27. Shoyo Yoshida (Gintama)
28. Shintarou Kisaragi (Mekaku City Actors)
29. Umi Sonoda (Love Live!)
30. Suzu Hagiwara (Seitokai Yakuindomo)
What about the greatest teacher of them all? Great Teacher Onizuka?
Seriously, where the fuck is GTO, it's what the series DID.
GTO is the MOST underrated series I have ever known from the 90s. and to think theres currently a direct sequel to the manga currently ongoing.
It deserves an effing new season already!!
GTO is underrated in japan, not elsewhere.
Oh, and Nanako Kuroi, amongst others.
GTO is not underrated. Came out with multiple versions, including the pre-stories and after stories of Onizuka's adult events.
This does not include Onizuka's highschool hoodlum days, when Tooru Fujisawa was less known with Onizuka and other works; which personally did follow a few, mainly for other reasons.
GTO even got a few darn blasted live-actions.
All that said, Onizuka would be a pss-poor to mediocre subject teacher on almost any subjects, and only okay life teacher if you came from really messed up background. This coming from someone with somewhat messed background.
Sure beats everyone on the top 10 list tho. Not the best anime/manga teacher by far tho.
Personal nominee includes Nube, Seki-sensei, Izumi Curtis, Iruka, Kakashi, etc.
@20:00 the problem is that if an anime is underrated in japan dont expect them to take it any further than it already went. anime's last arc already deviated from the manga completely
Shit Japan with Shit Taste as always
It's too old to win in polls like this. Also the vagueness of the poll just allows people to vote in characters they have a crush on instead of actual teachers.
Crappy list Annon 05:15
No Mizuho Kazami? Come on, she's actual teacher
Am I the only one who thinks this list is a bit nonsensical? ><
Could you please do a "top 10 characters you would like to kill" list?
Put Rolo at the top please.
Let me Correct that for you: Rito
Rolo killed off the most annoying bitch in the show.
He gets brownie points for that.
An annoying bitch whos still very fuckable
The most annoying bitch was Suzaku and he sadly didn't...
The one you are talking about was actually a pretty nice character compared to other annoying ones which were aplenty... Anya could have been pretty amazing had they done more with her, instead we got Suzaku2.0, I mean Kallen.
What about Makoto?
Yoko sensei, Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
where the hell is GTO?
According to this list, I still can't find Menma.
no kagami-sensei, no onizuka, no mizuho, no aikuro 'nusidto beachhhhh' mikisugi, no nozomu 'zetsubou sensei' itoshiki, no mayumi nishikino. fail list is fail
and it's hagimura suzu, not hagiwara
NUDISTOOOO BEACHHHHHHHH-CH-CH-Ch-ch
Mio Akiyama!!! Love lessons on the beach!!!
No Itoshiki Nozomu... I am in despair!
Honestly, he would be the worst teacher to have ever taught any class, period. Any normal student of his would graduate unmotivated and pessimistic with no prospect of finding gainful employment.
After all, who would hire somebody who is constantly in despair other than the headmaster of that particular school?
That's not Midorima...
Oh hey look, People want to learn from Asuna...about being a Damsel in distress? being a bad character?
Seriously, in these lists there for some reason ALWAYS has to be a SAO character even if they don't fit in the list.
many characters are only on this list because they are Popular, or because their anime is currently running.
Light yagami? These people are fucked up. What about yamamoto shunsui or Master Roshi. Master Roshi would probably throw some pervy shenanigans in as well haha.
for once, I'd like asuna NOT be on a list
No Nanoha or Vita?
Except for Koro-Sensei (who's an pretty good teacher judging by the results of his students, compared to before), there are about zilch real teachers on that list...
And fuyoshi are really becoming *#(( annoying... Damn.
I feel like if Misaka tried to teach anyone lessons she would just be like "What do you mean you don't understand it? Just do better. Git gud son."
But at least when asked to teach mathematics she will really go out her way to make sure you learn mathematics.
Reborn from katekyo pitman Reborn
whoa, do they smell pits in that show?
And I thought the lists were meh when they only listed characters from the lastest moeblob series...
This kuroko's basket spam on every list ever leaves me longing for the past... Stupid rabid fujoshis...
It's ok to like a character, but that doesn't mean they are suddenly fit to teach.
Dat Midorima photo lol :)
10/10 would take biology lessons from Asuna...
Why did they use a picture of Kagami for Midorima?
Sancom posted another wrong picture.
midorima? thats clearly kagami
The teacher from Bible Black
Hitagi, MAYBE if she was far away from any staplers.
Don't be fooled by the name of the list, it's top 30 you'd fuck brainless, not related to lessons, unless sex ed :D
Shouldn't this list be limited to teacher characters? Also no Onizuka? No Yoko? No Rebecca?
As a shounen fan if theres one person I wanna be taught by its Goku or Kenshin Himura
That's TWO people and seeing how Goku ain't really smart you'd be better off learning something from someone with intelligence instead of muscle :/
In general, shounen is rather bad for "learning" things, try some seinen^^
lol Goku - one of the strongest guys in anime history. can learn martial arts, instant transmission, kamehameha and other stuff
Kenshin - one of the greatest swordsman in anime history and a real humanist. can learn hiten mitsurugi and move at god like speed.
my desire of learning from them is basically how to fight although i doubt they would actually teach especially kenshin.