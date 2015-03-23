Anime fans have been quizzed as the anime personages they would most like to be taking lessons from (just what kind of lesson is thankfully not specified), with tentacles and schoolgirls predictably dominating the list.

The ranking, with 10,000 votes:



1. Koro-sensei (Assassination Classroom)

2. Seijuro Akashi (Kuroko’s Basketball)

3. Tsubasa Hanekawa (Monogatari series)

4. Asuna Yuuki (Sword Art Online)

5. Shintaro Midorima (Kuroko’s Basketball)

6. Mikoto Misaka (A Certain series)

7. Hidetoshi Dekisugi (Doraemon)

8. Yukino Yukinoshita (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU)

9. Mio Akiyama (K-On!)

10. Tatsuya Shiba (The Irregular at Magic High School)

11. Makoto Tachibana (Free!)

12. Koushi Sugawara (Haikyuu!)

13. Takamine Kiyomaru (Zatch Bell)

14. Maki Nishikino (Love Live!)

15. Ginpachi-sensei (Gintama)

16. Sebastian Michaelis (Black Butler)

17. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari series)

18. Sailor Mercury (Sailor Moon)

19. Tsukuyomi Komoe (A Certain series)

20. Conan Edogawa (Detective Conan)

21. Lelouch lamperouge (Code Geass)

22. Eli Ayase (Love Live!)

23. Eru Chitanda (Hyouka)

24. Light Yagami (Death Note)

25. Kei Tsukishima (Haikyuu!)

26. Seishirou Tsugumi (Nisekoi)

27. Shoyo Yoshida (Gintama)

28. Shintarou Kisaragi (Mekaku City Actors)

29. Umi Sonoda (Love Live!)

30. Suzu Hagiwara (Seitokai Yakuindomo)