Skimpy Nico Yazawa Cosplay by Shirouto Satsuei
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Mar 18, 2015 02:27 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Love Live!, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu
The energetic Nico Yazawa of revered idol series Love Live! has acquired another passionate fan in the form of the luscious Shirouto Satsuei, who has dedicated a rather seductive cosplay to the cute idol – although the chances of seeing Nico wearing anything so provocative do not seem great.
Yeah... Shirouto Satsuei is Japanese for "Amateur Photography". Good job.
HUGE PEDOPENIS
Wanna be her onii-chan
So you'd have to be about 20 years younger, creepy old guy
hjj
100% fuckable
Naisu gallery.
Would fuck super duper hard
Now she is a Little cutie!
And the lighting on some of the Pictures is nothing short of spectacular either!
She nailed Nico's flatness.
DFC™ Seal of Approval.
This so very, very much.
DFA - Dat Flat Ass
Yes! And don't forget to mention dem labia.
look ma, no breast!
I seriously thought this was a man.
Let the banging commence.
photoshop no photoshop limbo dude make up your mind! And would it kill her to make facial expressions
Holy crap. Last time I saw a cleft that stubbly and craggy cleft I was in Zion in Utah.... cripes...
dem fat pussy lips :3
DFC 4 Life
Petite is awesome.
Maki is drooling...
Strawberry pantsu oh yeah.
YAWN.
Another Bad Cosplay. 0/10
You fucktard
Yes I fucked your retarded mother last night, thanks for reminding me.
if Nico were a real person, then this is probably what she would look like. Perfect cosplay.
Horrible! I don't even like Nico, but at least she looks cute. This cosplay doesn't do anything but looking bad and amateurish:
-hair looks weird and oily
-picture 25 = chipmunk?
-on one pic she definitely has stubbles left from shaving, 2 pics later there is nothing (shopped)
-obvious shopping of her ass, pubes and other parts to appear "smooth", some pics later she ain't smooth at those parts lol
-the bikini is just horrible. I don't like them in general, but with her body it looks like a combo of a midget, muscle woman and a trap... maybe more -.-
-same as with other cosplay, too much exposure, too skimpy/slutty/ooc! Don't call them cosplays, call them ero photo shoot or something?
-this woman has the wrong body for Yazawa Nico. Too tall, too big, too old. Well, most of the time you just can't do 2D in 3D without losing the goodness :/
Oh, and she does the NNN (Nico Nico Nii) totally wrong. She is supposed to SMILE, that's what the "nii" comes from. She just does the thing with her fingers and a deadpan face lol
The last couple of pics are also horrible, her eyes look creepy and her face is too stiff... is this supposed to be Nico 10 years after Love Live, having been used and abused by several guys, having lost her fame and cuteness, having learned how shitty real life after school is... and turned into a slutty hentai actress? lol
Oh, how I see the haters already piling up to insult me^^ I don't care and I'm outta this thread, until the next "cosplay"
no ass/10
I'd still let her smother my face.
Glad to be a lesbian
Yes.
DO want!
MORE!
I think I love you!
Finally! Someone cute doing cosplay!!!
MOAR! For the love of God Moar!
Dem eyez.
The skimpy swimwear pics make her look brawny, kinda a put off.
Img 48 screams "I don't know how to use photoshop"
She its a table.... Nice!
Delicious Flat Chest™
She looks something like Yui Ogura
pic 62 here face looks really fake
Full face photoshopped. Japan classic-
The photoshop is strong in this one.
id fuck until i became lezbian
And then maybe you'd learn how to spell.
Deliciously petite, I want an imouto like her.
looks like they blurred out all the herpes blisters
Having a sudden craving for strawberries.
at pic 95 i first thought its a dick but it were just her pants lol
btw nice girl want to see more from her
Que delicia oiga!