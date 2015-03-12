Super Sonico Onahole Parody “Boasts Both Entrances!”
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Mar 12, 2015 15:16 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Onanism, Otaku, Parody, Ronery, Soniko
Those in need of acquiring their “fix” may perhaps appreciate the latest new parody onahole from Tamatoys, featuring the buxom Nitroplus mascot Sonico and also offering buyers the opportunity to use simulations of either of her enticing entrances.
Eager admirers of the busty mascot can obtain her onahole now.
cool, i can now ask my buddy to come over and play together
two player mode
Don't forget to eat a superbowl snickers bar while you do it together.
your 2d gf?
Who would buy a cow branded onahole when they sell loli holes?
Any poor bastard unfortunate enough to be born in the UK
Does it feel like Sonico's anus?
To anyone wondering, the anal ones are rarely worth the hype. Hell. The SAO Silica one is almost identical. It's only a difference between scale and frequency(not that much of a difference when the structure is the same.
ㅇ
wa fcbycjjn
Cut it in 1/2 and have another ready to go when one gets full!
oh man
why isnt it skin coloured !!!!!!!!
Great... another generic one that got rebranded because it didn't sell well.
Well at less it best your own hand