RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Mad Empire


Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-1

Anime fans have once again been polled as to their priceless opinions, this time being asked to rank the coolest girls in anime – the top spots being dominated by the ladies a certain titanic massacre anime and a popular VRMMORPGFPS anime.

The ranking, consisting of another 10,000 votes:


1. Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-1

2. Asuna (Sword Art Online)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-2

3. Celty Sturluson (Durarara!!)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-3

4. Saber (Fate Stay Night)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-4

5. Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost in the Shell)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-5

6. Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-6

7. Mikoto Misaka (Toaru Majutsu no Index)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-7

8. Tsukuyo (Gintama)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-8

9. Revy (Black Lagoon)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-9

10. Akane Tsunemori (Psycho-Pass)

Top30-Coolest-Female-Characters-10

11. Touka Kirishima (Tokyo Ghoul)

12. Yuu Kashima (Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun)

13. Shino Asada/ Sinon (Sword Art Online)

14. Haman Karn (Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ)

15. Morgianna (Magi)

16. Shiki Ryougi (Kara no Kyoukai)

17. Fujiko Mine (Lupin III)

18. Riko Aida (Kuroko’s Basketball)

19. Kagura (Gintama)

20. Yukino Yukinoshita (Oregairu)

21. Riza Hawkeye (Full Metal Alchemist)

22. Balalaika (Black Lagoon)

23. Tae Shimura (Gintama)

24. Makoto Kikuchi (The iDOLM@STER)

25. Olivier Mira Armstrong (Full Metal Alchemist)

26. Kanzaki Kaori (Toaru Kagaku no Railgun)

27. Kyuubey Yagyuu (Gintama)

28. Tsubomi Kido (Mekakucity Actors)

29. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari Series)

30. Chifuyu Orimura (Infinite Stratos)



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments