Top 30 Coolest Anime Girls
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Mar 1, 2015 05:18 JST
- Tags: Fate/stay night, Ghost in the Shell, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin, Sword Art Online
Anime fans have once again been polled as to their priceless opinions, this time being asked to rank the coolest girls in anime – the top spots being dominated by the ladies a certain titanic massacre anime and a popular VRMMORPGFPS anime.
The ranking, consisting of another 10,000 votes:
1. Mikasa Ackerman (Attack on Titan) 2. Asuna (Sword Art Online) 3. Celty Sturluson (Durarara!!) 4. Saber (Fate Stay Night) 5. Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost in the Shell) 6. Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail) 7. Mikoto Misaka (Toaru Majutsu no Index) 8. Tsukuyo (Gintama) 9. Revy (Black Lagoon) 10. Akane Tsunemori (Psycho-Pass) 11. Touka Kirishima (Tokyo Ghoul) 12. Yuu Kashima (Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun) 13. Shino Asada/ Sinon (Sword Art Online) 14. Haman Karn (Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ) 15. Morgianna (Magi) 16. Shiki Ryougi (Kara no Kyoukai) 17. Fujiko Mine (Lupin III) 18. Riko Aida (Kuroko’s Basketball) 19. Kagura (Gintama) 20. Yukino Yukinoshita (Oregairu) 21. Riza Hawkeye (Full Metal Alchemist) 22. Balalaika (Black Lagoon) 23. Tae Shimura (Gintama) 24. Makoto Kikuchi (The iDOLM@STER) 25. Olivier Mira Armstrong (Full Metal Alchemist) 26. Kanzaki Kaori (Toaru Kagaku no Railgun) 27. Kyuubey Yagyuu (Gintama) 28. Tsubomi Kido (Mekakucity Actors) 29. Hitagi Senjougahara (Monogatari Series) 30. Chifuyu Orimura (Infinite Stratos)
Asuna at second place? HAHAHAHA
She doesn't even deserve a spot on this list for that matter.
Asuna? You mean the girl who became a cliched princess in a castle after 1-cour? That sure is cool.
Most cliche princesses don't get raped.
So, worse than cliche princesses then?
You haven't been exposed to too much hentai then.
Hi McIntosh!
Most cliched princesses don't try breaking out.
Cool enough for me bitch. Asuna My Waifu!
Glop glop glop... you just got NTR'D
Sincerely XOXO
Kirito
Couldn't they find a better picture of Mikasa to use than that? Holy crap.
As far as the lists on Sankaku go this could be far worse than it is.
the list was made in a different site and was merely re-posted here. trust me theres no way sancom can ever make a list on its own with the few dozen who come here
few dozen? lol you really have no idea of the numbers that flock to this site do you?
Wtf is this list? A list of shits? (With few exception of course)
Switch ASSuna with Saber and you got a slightly more reasonable list.
Is there a difference? Really? Mikasa, Saber and Asuna have the same personality as a pickled radish, they's completely interchangeable...
I'm not going to front pic made me click! Well done!
the text implies that any and every viewer following the instructions to " go to a site and do xxx" means that everyone is afflicted by this "rule".... saying that there is only me going is not acceptable.
I don't really care about any rankings.
Black★Rock Shooter is the only one for me. Others I favorite are less cool than B★RS.
Sure makes me wonder what "cool" means to these voters...
kashima should be coolest. who don't want a girl that you can smack a brofist at?
Meh... Top Something and... Sword Art Online... O_O
So, another shitty top list.
Index from TAMNI is cooler almost all girls in this top.
Mikasa is cooler than Motoko and Saber? No way. She's a yandere, pure and simple.
I CAN'T BELIEVE THERE'S NO FAYE VALENTINE. FUCK YOU TYPE B OTAKUS
Come on you know there is pics of everyone of those names. I cant keep track of every name I ever hear. I remember faces better :) I'd bet there are some people here could donate some pics ;)
i kind of wanted to see the samurai girl from high school of the dead, but i guess this list isn't too bad.
The Top 6 girls in this list need to be thrown the fuck out of this list.
Also no Yoko Lithner. But this list isn't as bad as usual.
N Shinobu from monogatari series? Fuck this shitty list :(
Should've switched Saber with Rin. Rin has more teaching/buddy moments and saves the day like a badass more often than Saber who's constantly crippled with a sprained thumb or japanese high schooler fuck. Plus Archer combo is cool.
No Ryuko Matoi? BS!
Good call. I think she's really the only name I've seen mentioned in the comments that really deserves to be on the list.
Misaka qualifies as cool, probably Asuna as well. But there’s some awful choices here that really fall into the category of… “I don’t care what the question is but… Mikasa’s a babe. She makes me feel kinda funny, like when we used to climb the rope in gym class.”*
And while I adore Kanzaki Kaori and Yukinoshita, they're more cold than cool. Both shows have cooler characters (e.g. Saten-san/Orsola depending on the show, Komachi).
But the character who really should be high up on this list but isn't there at all is Nibutani from Chuunibyou.
* With apologies to Garth
THAT Mikasa image...*Drools*.
I'd shuffle a couple around by a 2 or 3 places, but that's just based on my personal preference. Overall, not a bad list.
They probably mistranslated cool ;)
I like this one for once.
:3 I clicked since I saw Namaniku_ATK artwork on Mikasa.
Yey for Erza but boo for what she is wearing , why not one of her many other clothes like her first transformation from episode 3 I think.
I'd like to see one for the guys though. It should be interesting since there are like so many to choose from.
biri a best
No Yuno?
Aaaand where's Clare? Claymore Clare?
But I'm probably just too old. Figures.
Revy is here. Valid list
Are Revy and Rock ever going to get it on?
Only if Rei Hiroe stops being an asshole and starts to draw again
No Haruko Haruhara???
Shit taste as always Japan
26. Kanzaki Kaori (Toaru Kagaku no Railgun)
Um she's from Index, not Railgun.
The pictures are are so out of context or impossible it's hilarious.
Needs nore Kino.
A majority of the Index / Railgun cast... Baccano... a handful of the Strike Witches... and a lot lot more
no chubby sonico? fail list
i swear, EVERY FUCKING POLL is predictable, so fucking mainstream most ppl are.....
Revy is anything but mainstream. DIAF
what you're complaining about is retarded, if most people didn't like something it wouldn't be "mainstream" to begin with... i think what you're trying to say is "most people don't like what i like, fuck them"
"It's too mainstream."