Busty Sena Cosplay by Yane
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Feb 17, 2015 03:57 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Mizugi, Oppai, Oshiri, Seifuku, Seven Dolls, Tomodachi ga Sukunai
The seductive Yane has demonstrated her considerable cosplay prowess as she takes on the likeness of Boku wa Tomodachi ga Sukunai‘s meaty blonde Sena, bearing a suitably large bust and being free from the tyranny of a certain malicious tsundere.
She's not quite meaty enough in the chest to be Meat but she's still cute.
Why do the Japs keep cosplaying as European characters? It just doesn't look authentic to see a blond haired blue eyes white drago- I mean Asian
Sena Kashiwazaki is Japanese, as if you couldn't tell from the name.
Which begs the question, why does a Sena have blond hair and blue eyes?
her prolly foreign? i mean her maid in the anime looks foreign too. so does kodaka and kobato
Since the genetic code perseverance of dark hairs and brown eyes is stronger than of blond hair and blues eyes it is still highly unlikely that a child of a blond european and a brown haired japanese got blond hair and blue eyes aswell.
her mother is european and her father is japanese, thats the reason of the blond hair and blue eyes.
Shut up Kaiba
Why many girls/women dye their hair blonde? They want to become racially superior and make most men look more generic.
And how did you come to that totally absurd conclusion? Most women actually dye their hair blonde to get more attetion from men, not to make them feel inferior.
I just found one Hitler lingering here.
She look so happy! I want her to be my waifu!
That's a lot of pushing-breast-together action.
All sorts of FAIL
Fails for 2 primary reasons. Her chest isn't nearly big enough to portray Sena in a bikini, and she doesn't even come close to capturing the attitude that Sena always has with her expressions.
That said, I do think she's cute. Just not good for cosplaying Sena.
ero cosplayers = stoneface. ever.
Her tits are fine with me
I'd still pump her womb full of cum every day if by some odd chance she ended up in my basement as my slave. I would be extremely delighted with her, probably for many years.
IP logged, police is on it's way to take a look at your basement.
That bikini top is comically oversized.
She's cute, though.
I want to lick her feet
yay
Unusually long legs for an Asian. Impressive.
Angles and see through shoes. Any person who is 5'2" can appear taller when the camera is taking a photo from below.
Nope, I've taken all that into account. Look at the ones with her sitting in the tub again.
Also, the one where she's wearing the plateau bathing sandals (the same used for the cover) is taken from a slight above perspective and perfect for judging her true leg/body ratio. It's above average even if you only take ankles-up into account.
You and I could be great friends.
There are pictures angled from straight on and top down.
she has a nice body and smile.
Oh, tasche, you are too nice. but I agree with u.