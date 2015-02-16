Boxing Angel: “Cute Girls Beating Each Other!”

The masculine sport of boxing has become the next target for moefication by way of “Boxing Angel“, a mobile game in production by Taiwanese game company Childhood Studio that combines intense girl-on-girl boxing action and gratuitous sex appeal – sure to earn itself the scorn of petty feminists and female boxing aficionados, fortunately both tiny demographics who can safely be ignored.

Boasting a diverse catalog of outfits, players are given a vast range of customization options for their roster of bashful boxers – the game however is rife with micro-transactions, so the number of outfits available might very well be limited only by player willingness to spend all their hard-earned cash.

A PV demonstrating both gameplay and its array of accessories:

The game also offers PvP should the singleplayer experience not prove challenging enough for circuit champions – Boxing Angel is set for a spring release.