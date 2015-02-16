Boxing Angel: “Cute Girls Beating Each Other!”
- Date: Feb 16, 2015 03:11 JST
The masculine sport of boxing has become the next target for moefication by way of “Boxing Angel“, a mobile game in production by Taiwanese game company Childhood Studio that combines intense girl-on-girl boxing action and gratuitous sex appeal – sure to earn itself the scorn of petty feminists and female boxing aficionados, fortunately both tiny demographics who can safely be ignored.
Boasting a diverse catalog of outfits, players are given a vast range of customization options for their roster of bashful boxers – the game however is rife with micro-transactions, so the number of outfits available might very well be limited only by player willingness to spend all their hard-earned cash.
A PV demonstrating both gameplay and its array of accessories:
The game also offers PvP should the singleplayer experience not prove challenging enough for circuit champions – Boxing Angel is set for a spring release.
Basically: Gamevill's Punch Hero with slim, attractive Asian dress up girls instead of actual physically representative boxers.
So the feminist thing this is a bit split on this type of thing.
Body shaming is a big no-no for feminists so they should be allowed to wear whatever they want. The problem here is some feminists see this as a product and don't see characters as individuals. Whilst some anime and gaming fans see the characters as individuals or representations of individuals in their mind. So a feminist could have reasons for being on both sides of this argument depending on the perspective.
P.P.S. So sad W Angels - mobile was only available on selected Japanese mobile phones. Been a fan too and owns all the titles except one, including the 3 non-Japanese version ever released.
Not sure if you two's sarcasm meter is broken, or just trying to troll. Speak for yourself and don't let the door hit you on the way out while quitting PC, and boxer shorts does not a boxer make. There seems to be only 2 lolis at the moment, if that, for all you know, they could very well be over 18.
About bloody time they come out with these for the new platforms. Been a fan since the SNES/PC98/Win PC/5th+ Gen Console. Fun times on so many similar obscure titles, and so much time wasted.
Are there any other games with such fine plot available for iOS or Android? I need it for research.
So this is rather a notable news, more than a game where cute girls shooting each other with firearms?
This is what is known as "Foxy Boxing" where pretty girls fight each other in a ring.
They have my $69.99 and my first born.Can't wait.
The catgirl is the second from the right in the picture with the blue background, or lower leftside in the pic with the ring in the background.
Could make an anime adaptation
As soon as I saw the young girl in the swimsuit, I had the thought that I wish this were an anime in the sae vein of Hajime no Ippo so we could see some kind of creative writing on how she would win against the larger, stronger girls.
Then my mammalian mind liked that thought, and then my reptilian brain said "Bouncing tits" and now I'm moving on with my day.
What kind of boxer wears glasses? That's a good way to lose your eyes. Immersion ruined, 1/10.
Everyone knows you don't hit a person wearing glasses in the face.
Looks interesting! Includes a cute loli
Every games they made available on both iOS and Android, then you just need to wait awhile. ;)
For those new generations out there, there was already a game like this on playstation 2, called Love Love Upper
wtf are you talking about? love upper is a ps2 game about jpn 3d girls boxing wearing slutty clothes
