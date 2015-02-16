RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Misty-Stix


Boxing Angel: “Cute Girls Beating Each Other!”

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-4

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-8

The masculine sport of boxing has become the next target for moefication by way of “Boxing Angel“, a mobile game in production by Taiwanese game company Childhood Studio that combines intense girl-on-girl boxing action and gratuitous sex appeal – sure to earn itself the scorn of petty feminists and female boxing aficionados, fortunately both tiny demographics who can safely be ignored.

Boasting a diverse catalog of outfits, players are given a vast range of customization options for their roster of bashful boxers – the game however is rife with micro-transactions, so the number of outfits available might very well be limited only by player willingness to spend all their hard-earned cash.

A PV demonstrating both gameplay and its array of accessories:

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-1

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-2

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-3

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-4

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-5

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-6

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-7

BoxingAngel-MobileGame-8

The game also offers PvP should the singleplayer experience not prove challenging enough for circuit champions – Boxing Angel is set for a spring release.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    40 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:31 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Basically: Gamevill's Punch Hero with slim, attractive Asian dress up girls instead of actual physically representative boxers.

    I want it.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:26 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's more like MOE Pacquiao vs Floyd MOEweather.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:21 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Lolis are greatly disadvantaged. Some of those girls have 4 boxing gloves, so unfair!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:47 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Is not unfair, is question of GOOD GENES (D-frag)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:37 18/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    haha some do not fall flat but have inherited some superior good genes ;)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:32 18/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    ever punch a girl in the tit? shit hurts I hear. never tried it my self though

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:49 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    So the feminist thing this is a bit split on this type of thing.

    Body shaming is a big no-no for feminists so they should be allowed to wear whatever they want. The problem here is some feminists see this as a product and don't see characters as individuals. Whilst some anime and gaming fans see the characters as individuals or representations of individuals in their mind. So a feminist could have reasons for being on both sides of this argument depending on the perspective.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:07 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    You expect people to be consistent?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:41 17/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    ONLY JAPAN COULD TURN SOMETHING SEXUAL INTO BORING LOLICONS ACTING LIKE RETARDS.

    God I hate Japan.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:50 17/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    i hate em more... thrust me. i wear boxer shorts because private reasons... what they? create a reality marble where i get annoyed during something which has nothing to do with boxing only to resemble combat.... noone asked for this. NOONE. if this anti service keeps up i am gonna quit computers.... you seem to want it like that.. oh and... i will buy a iPhone when you make a boxing app game.... AHAHAHAAHAH.... no.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:58 17/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    P.P.S. So sad W Angels - mobile was only available on selected Japanese mobile phones. Been a fan too and owns all the titles except one, including the 3 non-Japanese version ever released.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:38 17/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not sure if you two's sarcasm meter is broken, or just trying to troll. Speak for yourself and don't let the door hit you on the way out while quitting PC, and boxer shorts does not a boxer make. There seems to be only 2 lolis at the moment, if that, for all you know, they could very well be over 18.

    About bloody time they come out with these for the new platforms. Been a fan since the SNES/PC98/Win PC/5th+ Gen Console. Fun times on so many similar obscure titles, and so much time wasted.

    Seems you two are not really into this site, piss off.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:47 17/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    P.S. Am finally considering getting the best possible iPhone or android, or doing emulators. Owns 1 iPhone and 3 android, but finally consider getting a game, even paying for it.

    On second thought, will still get it, but can't really do this game on the move, can also become awkward finding public places to clean up afterward.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of vanchrian
    Comment by vanchrian
    00:45 17/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Are there any other games with such fine plot available for iOS or Android? I need it for research.

    Reply to vanchrian
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:16 18/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    So this is rather a notable news, more than a game where cute girls shooting each other with firearms?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:49 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    This is what is known as "Foxy Boxing" where pretty girls fight each other in a ring.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:46 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    They have my $69.99 and my first born.Can't wait.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:31 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    this is some smartphone game you doofus. Not a 59/69$ game

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:48 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    >fortunately both tiny demographics who can safely be ignored.

    female boxing fans, maybe. but the bitches of the femi hate squad are too loud with their screechers.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:50 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    where's the obligatory cyborg and the staple animal girl?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:55 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    The catgirl is the second from the right in the picture with the blue background, or lower leftside in the pic with the ring in the background.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Wierd Guy
    Comment by Wierd Guy
    05:42 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Could make an anime adaptation

    Reply to Asian Guy
    Avatar of HouseLife
    Comment by HouseLife
    03:42 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    As soon as I saw the young girl in the swimsuit, I had the thought that I wish this were an anime in the sae vein of Hajime no Ippo so we could see some kind of creative writing on how she would win against the larger, stronger girls.

    Then my mammalian mind liked that thought, and then my reptilian brain said "Bouncing tits" and now I'm moving on with my day.

    Reply to HouseLife
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:10 16/02/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    pedo-punk

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:49 16/02/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    shut up, mongle a cock and fap.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:41 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    What kind of boxer wears glasses? That's a good way to lose your eyes. Immersion ruined, 1/10.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Palmtop Tsundere
    Comment by Palmtop Tsundere
    11:56 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Everyone knows you don't hit a person wearing glasses in the face.

    Reply to Twintail Tiger
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:57 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    What is this immersion you speak of, and why would you seek it in these desolate corners?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:57 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    or making your opponent hesitate, hitting your fist at metal and glass usually hurts too. Then again, they're wearing boxing gloves so you're right, it makes no more sense than the loli in the sukumizu.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:59 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Hrm, sarcasm hopefully?

    I mean, professional boxers wearing nurse outfits, maid hairbands, or swim suits didn't ruin the immersion before the glasses?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:04 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    you have been ruined.... there is empathy for such a highnosed argument.... i mean... you are saying that your immersion is based off of that certain costumer groups should not consume your products....

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:07 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks interesting! Includes a cute loli

    but will it be on android? Probably not...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:44 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Every games they made available on both iOS and Android, then you just need to wait awhile. ;)

    http://childhoodstudioen.weebly.com/2014.html

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:41 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Girl in the school swimsuit...

    http://shiropro.wikia.com/wiki/Ishikura

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:08 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    For those new generations out there, there was already a game like this on playstation 2, called Love Love Upper

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:13 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    he should stop with that game... what book was it again? some new book in a comic store about lots of "males" and that they are somehow encaged and cant escape or some g. g.... no not that word again...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:44 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    wtf are you talking about? love upper is a ps2 game about jpn 3d girls boxing wearing slutty clothes

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:53 16/02/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    hmmm... you arent from jersey? ^^

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:39 16/02/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    More like Fisting Anal.

    Reply to Anonymous



    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Police Investigate AKB48 Child Porn: “The Boy Was White!”
    Ani Tore! XX Washes Away The Sweat
    Bullies Who Drove Girl to Suicide Attend Her Funeral
    Shoko Takahashi’s Debut Pink & Perverse
    School Uniform Moe Gallery
    Warrior Girl Gallery
    Reimu Dakimakura – Neko Works
    Taiga Aisaka Tsundere Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments