Classy Usakichi Saber Lily Cosplay
- Categories: Anime, Galleries
- Date: Jan 28, 2015 18:14 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Fate/stay night, Oppai, Saber, Usakichi, Zettai Ryouiki
Arthurian heroine Saber of immensely popular visual novel series Fate/stay night has received tribute in the form of a rather elegant cosplay provided by Usakichi, depicting the fencer in her “Saber Lily” incarnation and, for once, keeping things relatively demure.
Damn... I love her eyes!
If only not photoshop i could fall for her.
You mean contacts anon. Contacts.
Girls are fake as fuck anyways, like make-up for example so it's fine t love contact eyes also.
Wow, she is awesome. Does anyone know if she has twitter? I want to follow her so bad
Btw, anyone knows where you can download this:
http://dl.getchu.com/index.php?action=gd&gcd=D0031496 [http://dl.getchu.com/index.php?action=gd&gcd=D0031496]
http://cos-moe.com/photos/ribbon
This, this so much. Also, if you know some other good ones to follow, share them as well.
Here ya go
https://twitter.com/xx_usakichi
I love you.
Beautiful. So very beautiful.
I relly like this one. I really like how she looks in the dress as a whole with the heals and everything.
The only thing I'd change would be the gloves to something a little more fit... like fit her better a tighter fit.
the top is just awesome. It's so pretty/sexy at the same time. It's like aa tease from all angles, but its not overly sexualized. I also have to say at some moment I thought to myself I was quite surprised how well the top half translated to 3D I wouldn't mind if more girls dressed like that... Though I'd even settle for dresses and skirts in general.
Murica the land of denim it feels like. I've seen so very very very few girls in a casual setting wearing a nice dress, it was nice, sad it's so scarce in my area.
photographer is amazing, great shit , lighting is pro. post is suoerb, model awesome
Her boobs is just the right size as Saber.
side bewbs mmm
wtf u talkin bout noob?
Damn.. Usakichi looks absolutely wonderful as Saber Lily. What's unfortunate is the horrible photographer that directed the shots. The best example of this is the awkward way she was made to sit on that bathtub... Who really sits like that on the narrow edge of a clawfoot bathtub?? That would be a little dangerous to the tailbone if one were to accidentally fall in.
as ron simmons likes to say..... DAMN!
<3
Saber Lily is love. Saber Lily is Waifu.
her face reminds me of the anime mushishi
nice, she doesn't take off her clothes out of nowhere
Nice!Emotion looks good!
pokerface-kichi :D
Good cosplay, yes, but it's hard to be Saber unless you're flat out gorgeous.
No pun intended actually.
Such Goddess-like cosplay.
I'm in love! <3
looks like Ishida ayumi
i want her, so i can do her, so bad
I would disappoint the shit out of her.
ARMPITS !!
yay
Truly beautiful, 10/10. Easily one of my favorites in whole 10 years of cosplay.
It's boring you dumbass.
You are boring.
He thinks it's boring because she doesn't reveal any of her body
Why you gotta be like that? Out there on there net showing your ass to everyone. WTF is wrong with you?
Am I imagining things, or does she use breast padding?...
As for the rest, not a bad cosplay when it comes to the costume etc - but that damned lifeless....
but, Saber is British =(
dem legs. She's a qt.
I see double eyelid tape. I wonder if anons can tell as well?
White eye for the yellow gal.
Please tell me she's done JAV. I want to see dat pussy get WRECKED!
Please tell me you've done youtube. I want to see your face get WRECKED!
Please tell me you've talked shit offline. I want to see your anus get WRECKED!
JAV is really really boring most of the time.
Besides, without the makeup and the contacts, she'd be just another boring JAV girl.
Nice armpits.
yup so sexy
Really interesting girl, really boring cosplay
Same old generic pose, same old generic boring cosplay, same old lifeless body language from Japanese women. God Japan sucks at everything.
Ohhhh look another boring lifeless Jap cosplay. Stand there look pretty and all the beta males will say nice things lmao.
Its better than some of the fat girls you see at American conventions that are so huge they're like small moons.
weeboo alert
Oversized whale alert. Did your feelings get hurt whale? Should we man the harpoons and hunt you down?
That's no moon...
I see what you said there, Ben Kenobi.
That's the sun
Don't know what's good about this "cosplay".
As if some doll was dressed up...
Even figurines have a livelier expression!
Well, at least she looks really pretty here. Can't say same about most cosplayers.
Indeed she looks really nice. And it's exactly what I'd call "cosplay" unlike "stylized stripping" often to be seen here.
Its better than some of the fat girls you see at American conventions that are so huge they're like small moons.
Then why the fuck are you here for?