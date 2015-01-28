RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Otakultura


Classy Usakichi Saber Lily Cosplay

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-67

Arthurian heroine Saber of immensely popular visual novel series Fate/stay night has received tribute in the form of a rather elegant cosplay provided by Usakichi, depicting the fencer in her “Saber Lily” incarnation and, for once, keeping things relatively demure.

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-1

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-2

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-3

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-4

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-5

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-6

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-7

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-8

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-9

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-10

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-11

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-12

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-13

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-14

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-15

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-16

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-17

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-18

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-19

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-20

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-21

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-22

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-23

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-24

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-25

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-26

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-27

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-28

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-29

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-30

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-31

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-32

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-33

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-34

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-35

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-36

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-37

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-38

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-39

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-40

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-41

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-42

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-43

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-44

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-45

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-46

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-47

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-48

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-49

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-50

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-51

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-52

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-53

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-54

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-55

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-56

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-57

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-58

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-59

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-60

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-61

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-62

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-63

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-64

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-65

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-66

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-67

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-68

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-69

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-70

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-71

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-72

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-73

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-74

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-75

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-76

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-77

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-78

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-79

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-80

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-81

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-82

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-83

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-84

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-85

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-86

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-87

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-88

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-89

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-90

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-91

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-92

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-93

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-94

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-95

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-96

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-97

SaberLily-Cosplay-by-Usakichi-98



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments