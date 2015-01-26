KittenPhilia – “Nonstop Nekomimi Service!”
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Jan 26, 2015 01:01 JST
- Tags: DLSite, Eroge, Image Gallery, Maids, Nekomimi, Oppai, Visual Novels
Eroge enthusiasts with a penchant for adorable nekomimi-girls may take interest in the newest release from inauspiciously named eroge developer Mucus – entitled “KittenPhilia” and brimming with delectable nekomimi action.
The story follows the unfortunate slave life of Yuuma as he is sexually abused on a consistent basis by his amorous nekomimi mistresses, a situation all but the protagonist of a harem manga would conisder a boon at worst.
Sample images of the eroge illustrated by Minazuki Haruka and Mayusaki Yuu:
The visual novel contains lavish voice-work to complement its striking art – KittenPhilia is available for purchase now.
Ashikoki, Sold.
its just a damn shame visual novels are so boring otherwise i might have given this a go.
I highly suggest grisaia no kajitsu eroge, its story is as captivating as it is much of a slice of life with multiple endings. The character you play as is by far the best and humorous of nearly most eroges/visual novels, the sex scenes are just a bonus.
GnK is shit
You're shit, kill yourself.
Well damn... Best VN in years!!
And now for the obligatory "A Cat is Fine Too." :D
A Cat is Fine Too.
Okay.
So much pussy
It's not only the company that has a bad name.
Penis, why you like nekomimi so much?
About high time we get worthwhile titles with arachnes/lamias/dragonewts/scyllas instead of those furballs.
I don't want it unless it's a top seller on Steam
*snort* if you seriously base it off Steam, you are pretty retarded.
Especially since Steam doesn't sell 18+ ero games, only the all-ages variants.
Not anymore. HuniePop was put on Steam and it has no non adult version. It's "censored" version does nothing but add underpants and leaves tits, ass, cum, and everything else for all to see. It even has a dev patch in the forums for any who wants it that removes the censorship.
Not that great of a game with it being another match 3 but shows Steam is willing to put adult games on its store and is willing to let the devs openly have patches to remove any and all censoring.
It isn't Steam that murders games. It is the devs.
another one that will never see the light of the english language.
Eh welp, we have Nekomimi Survivor on non-R18 section.
Kemonomimi meets femdom humiliation?
Meh, not my bag.
Why waste your time comenting you dont like it?
Leave it for those who enjoy it