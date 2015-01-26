KittenPhilia – “Nonstop Nekomimi Service!”

Eroge enthusiasts with a penchant for adorable nekomimi-girls may take interest in the newest release from inauspiciously named eroge developer Mucus – entitled “KittenPhilia” and brimming with delectable nekomimi action.

The story follows the unfortunate slave life of Yuuma as he is sexually abused on a consistent basis by his amorous nekomimi mistresses, a situation all but the protagonist of a harem manga would conisder a boon at worst.

Sample images of the eroge illustrated by Minazuki Haruka and Mayusaki Yuu:

The visual novel contains lavish voice-work to complement its striking art – KittenPhilia is available for purchase now.