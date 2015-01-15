YouTube Reacts to ME! ME! ME!: “This is Disgusting!”

Reaction-based YouTube channel “TheFineBros” have released incendiary video that soon spawned millions of views, this time with YouTubers viewing the ME!ME!ME! animated short – with the viewers displaying some not unexpected bewilderment.

Most of those witnessing this work of art were unsurprisingly unaware of its finer meaning, with some more feminist leaning viewers far more concerned about the unchristian prospect of naked female flesh being displayed for all to see – generating negative responses and decrying the work as “disgusting” whilst begging “please censor this”…

The video, possessing an abundance of reactions: