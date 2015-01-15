YouTube Reacts to ME! ME! ME!: “This is Disgusting!”
Jan 15, 2015
Reaction-based YouTube channel “TheFineBros” have released incendiary video that soon spawned millions of views, this time with YouTubers viewing the ME!ME!ME! animated short – with the viewers displaying some not unexpected bewilderment.
Most of those witnessing this work of art were unsurprisingly unaware of its finer meaning, with some more feminist leaning viewers far more concerned about the unchristian prospect of naked female flesh being displayed for all to see – generating negative responses and decrying the work as “disgusting” whilst begging “please censor this”…
The video, possessing an abundance of reactions:
Now show them Boku no Pico.
Those women will love it.
They need to take some of that edge off
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17pP4ZHDTww
Do these people get paid to make stupid faces or something?
Of course, how do you think they make money?
yes
The Fine Bros are run by retards
No, they're just shitty hipsters.
There's an audience for everything, yes, in case that's what's being asked here. I should point out that there are tremendous numbers of anime fans in the UK, in America, all over the English speaking world who DO get it, who love the genre and who aren't fucking morons. In fact, most of us aren't. It's simply that sensationalism sells.
We also aren't all fat, we don't all speak with southern accents...
those kinds of misconceptions are a precise parallel to the reactions in this youtube video:
utterly moronic interpretation of a culture different from your own.
Not that it matters to you guys 1 World, but these idiots are really a waste even to Latino Americans ..
Youtube shown more and more useless and racist research, to begin by the IQ of their bloggers ..
In part can be pure pretense but most are really stupid and pretend moralistic .. not to mention the even greater portion of feminist ..
What it is so hard to understand? The video it comes to regret and loneliness
What're you talking about?
I'm fat, still live with my parent, buy overpriced big boobed loli figures, and only save images with uncensored crotch shots.
I'd have more guns but all my money is tied up in pvc.
Ding ding ding! Winner is you!
The fact is that everyone has some forms of television shows and movies that they do not 'get'. I personally do not get the hyper-violent, testosterone soaked action movie genre.
You don't get it? You mean you don't like it? There's not much to get. Just because you understand the premise of a piece of art doesn't mean you like it. Conversely, just because you don't like a piece of art doesn't mean you don't understand it; that's an elitist point of view.
It's called click bait.
Much like how this post has 200+ comments here on sankaku...
dose sancom get paid by youtube to post this here?
Well, some of them are just stupid.
I hate iJustine so much, she is so fake -.-
It's a popular youtube chanel, so yes.
Actually, it's not staged.
They're definitely "acting", but it isn't rehearsed. Most of them have some preconceived notion of what their response will be, and they overact accordingly.
bullshit
I bet a lot of these react videos are staged, we have no way of knowing if they knew of the subject matter beforehand or had seen the video prior.
i'm familiar with the show. sometimes, they've seen the videos, sometimes they haven't. it just depends on the person. they aren't told ahead of time what they are seeing that day, though.
Well seeing them get Rick rolled plenty of times in the show, I doubt that they knew the material before hand.
yes
i liked ME! ME! ME!
for those who don't that's there right but if there reason is simply that its animated or that there to much nudity that they cant look past the guy at 8:02 say's it all
I actually subscribed Markiplier a while back. He's really a cool guy.
On the other hand you can immediately see how superficial Justine is for example.
and it's your right to butcher the living fuck out of grammar
People lapping up Anno's magnum opus of irony and hypocrisy. It's only a miracle that he's not as vocal as Miyazaki or Yamakan.
Pfft- it looks like a big joke. How can anyone like this? you must be a major weeab.
ffs this is nothing but fake reactions of pseudo controversial "drama" and "shock" to generate add revenue.
Just look at them. We'r looking at late teens reactions who are probably still or out of college. Odds are they had already seen that video and others much more "unexpected" than that before.
They have the age, looks and attitude of who goes often to late night outs where just as disgusting events happened.
Sad that this type of fake "reality tv" type of youtube videos get so much attention.
I feel that just by having to type this i just insulted myself for being dumb to have to participate on this shenanigan farce.
It's their reactions to an audience.
That's how they'd react if they watched something infront of people who saw him/her and what he/she watched.
The people who reacted with strong prejudice are just weak personalities who let the social norms influence them and their behavior. Sock puppets you could say.
As for the premise of it being just fake reactions that are "acted" out, well I don't see a lot of reason for that as the people will do it on their own.
Weaklings censor themselves/overreact to protect their ever fragile persona.
*minor clear up*
"where just as "disgusting" (there's nothing disgusting per se, but its what their fake reactions try to convey, as if) events happened.
So I suppose Nicki Minaj music video's are completely ok... but Anime music video are disgusting.
There were reaction videos to Nicki Minaj and her Anaconda cideo. You could tell which ones were "healthy". For those interested here they are.
http://youtu.be/1Uf7UpkbfmY
http://youtu.be/zx-WoMdBfV8
they dont look like nicki minaj fans
(I did not watch this video)
"youtube" can fuck off. Stop trying to force japan to get rid of lolis and fanservice and replace it with rambo and jerry springer.
filially someone who thinks exactly as i do i dont even know why these guys are even noticing anime now
obviously, MORE VIEWS = MORE MONEY. They making fun of our lovely anime just to get MONEY. Just pathetic bunch
You idiots clearly didn't understand the meaning of the actual 'Me!Me!Me!' video.
Also if you watched the reaction video you'd notice they didn't make fun of anime, nor was it anything to do with "forcing Japan to get rid of lolis and fanservice".
The people they showed it to were at first shocked and confused by the video, and then discussed it's artistic meaning, and what 'Me!Me!Me!' was trying to say about otaku culture. I was impressed that some of them were actually quite close to correctly interpreting it.
Stop being so childishly defensive.
These people are freaking losers, who can't do stuff and hate on other who got skills
Well, they got no skill and can't make anything like as good as ME!ME!ME!. So all they can do is make a stupid video with them making stupid face for stupid fans.
Unfortunately, you're not one of those people who got skills.
Watch the whole thing... they put aside their personal feelings regarding the nudity and gore, analyze it, and recognize that ME!ME!ME! has artistic and metaphorical value - which is far from hating on it.
*sigh* Everyone wants to be offended. So sorry the world isn't made of cotton candy, ginger bread house, and rainbows.
Them: "I'm offended by this!"
Me: "Good! You fucking should be! You're a piece of shit and I meant to offend you!"
why do these guys even exist for to make fun of peoples hobbies
If you actually watched the video properly, you'd notice they don't do that. They actually discuss and analyse the message of the 'ME!ME!ME!' animation and acknowledge it's artistic meaning.
Hell, Markiplier was downright praising it whilst talking about the intended message, saying...
"It's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen, and yet people can't see past the boobs."
Do you actually understand what ME!ME!ME! is about yourself? Or do you think it was just about boobs?
It is funny to see the asian being the only one who enjoyed it lol.
I enjoyed it aswell, and I'm from europe/germany.
I won't force someone to enjoy something, but in all seriousness, people who act like little pussies because of nudity/loli/gore should are just goddamn retards.
i am from germany as well and i think its a great piece of work and art.
It has these layers of layers of awesomeness with the deep meaning that everyone interprets in his/her way.
For some its just a "Guy on Drugs" for other its a deep lovestory between two people with a lots of problems on various levels.
And for the last its just that generic otaku-thingy.
Are these people, Americans?
Canadians as well.
What loli? It's all huge ass and tits...
You didn't watch it well.
Mark and one girl i don't know the name (but who is awesome) liked it and found it really interesting.
You just "wanted" that the asian guy like it more, and saw only that.
Ingrid? She is awesome and adorable. Too bad I am not her target audience on YouTube. She does makeup tutorials and whatnot.
It was like going on a shroom trip without taking shrooms.
The only loser in the entire segment LOL
Dumbass slanty eyes ^^