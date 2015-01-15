Archer Leticia’s Monster Hunt: “Too Many Monster Girls!”
Another enticing ero-RPG has arrived, entitled “Archer Leticia’s Monster Hunt!” and courtesy of Studio Satisfy, occasionally delivering some tasteful H-art concerning a variety of lovely monster girls.
The simplistic plot revolves around cute elf girl Leticia who discovers a bow endowed with the magic of a perverse fairy – and then proceeds to purge her forest home of female monsters with her newly acquired weapon, while sexually exploiting them in the process.
Some screenshots of the relatively uneventful game:
Though the gameplay is may be less than inspired and the ero-scenes lack the animation or voicing associated with more lavishly produced works, the modest price may very well be worth the thrill – Archer Leticia’s Monster Hunt! is available now.
http://images.sankakucomplex.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/ArcherLeticias-MonsterHunt-ActionRPG-Eroge-10.png
Gosh, don't you just hate that? Walking through a field near a forest one day, and suddenly you're showered in cum.
there are lots of better games out there for free
These games are almost never any fun to actually play and the "payout" is never worth the tedious grind one bit.
Knights of Xentar was fun :)
Hence the "almost". Like 90%.
And "Saki Quest".
why they keep advertising the so so games on dlsite? i mean there is a lot of games that are way better than those they are posting here...
They get paid for that. just look at link.
Do Sankaku get money for posting fauxnews about RPG Maker ero games?
RPG Maker Ero games are awesome dude. Fck the haters.
YAY!
8bit PORN :D