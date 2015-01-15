Another enticing ero-RPG has arrived, entitled “Archer Leticia’s Monster Hunt!” and courtesy of Studio Satisfy, occasionally delivering some tasteful H-art concerning a variety of lovely monster girls.

The simplistic plot revolves around cute elf girl Leticia who discovers a bow endowed with the magic of a perverse fairy – and then proceeds to purge her forest home of female monsters with her newly acquired weapon, while sexually exploiting them in the process.

Some screenshots of the relatively uneventful game:

Though the gameplay is may be less than inspired and the ero-scenes lack the animation or voicing associated with more lavishly produced works, the modest price may very well be worth the thrill – Archer Leticia’s Monster Hunt! is available now.