RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Ota7


Sexy-Motoko-by-UeyamaMichirou

A trailer has been revealed for cyberpunk blockbuster Ghost in the Shell‘s new animated movie, sporting yet more new character designs and likely hoping to distance itself from Arise – though little has been unveiled as to the movie’s plot.

The short trailer:

Fans may at least find some respite in knowing that Motoko will revert back to her usual shell rather than her controversial Arise body – though fans may yet still have to face the prospect of Scarlett Johansson assuming Motoko’s role in the live-action film.

The movie will premier sometime this summer.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    38 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Siveria
    Comment by Siveria
    16:42 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I don't get why they keep changing her char design insted of just using the orignal? whats wrong with the orignal char design?

    Reply to Siveria
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:51 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Nothing. But she's been hopping bodies pretty much her entire life, so when you do backstory on her you have to account for that.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:39 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Agreed. I have not seen Arise, but I've yet to actually hear someone really complain about it with good reason. But it wouldn't matter anyway, I'll watch and decide for myself.

    Then again I don't know if anything can give me the same feeling of Stand Alone Complex, that was such a beautiful creation, exactly what I needed at the time.

    Avatar of Deff
    Comment by Deff
    08:41 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Arise was so polemic but the first 2 episodes were for me "not bad", the third more emotional but better and the last one is the best.
    BUT in comparison with SAC is not that good, but not THAT bad either.
    Hope this new movie can achieve some nice level for the franchise

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    01:20 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Where's the continuation of the first movie with loli Motoko as the protagonist? :S

    Reply to Chen-04
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:25 11/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thks to god they are not.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:55 11/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    That would be complete shit. Keep the pedos away from GitS.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:47 11/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Because the first movie was shit because Mokoto was just a brooding, killing maching, like Spawn, but with tits.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:32 13/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You're taste in film is trash

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:01 12/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    The first movie was shit?... wow.. just... wow.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:20 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Need more SAC or mb a series showing motoko after leaving section9, when she went solo, solid state society was pretty good so...Arise well new designs, i enjoyed but was diferent than SAC, didn't hate it, just diferent. But another movie just go make another series >_< !!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Octopi
    Comment by Octopi
    11:34 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    good, just hope it doesn't disappoint me as Arise. while I understood her change of look in Arise, i simply hated the animation work. it was so mechanic, that it made me think it was actually actually done in cgi and then rotoscoped. just watching Motoko walk was painful. while i took another watch to GIT SAC to make sure it was as good as i remembered, and it was indeed good, i think I even liked it more now.

    Reply to Octopi
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:57 11/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    "done in CGI and then rotoscoped"

    You wouldn't believe how common this is; consider high-action scenes where the movement has to be fluid; it's hard to animate it right "from imagination", so a common technique is to make a (cheap) 3D model render, just to get an idea of the movement, and draw on top of that; also even in manga it's a common thing to pose a 3D model for difficult scenes and draw on top of that.

    It just shouldn't look like they did it, but it's a valuable technique.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:47 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looking forward to this .. going by the trailer

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:43 11/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Arise was still better than "that dude has tits" shit from Oshii.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:01 12/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I for one didn't look at Oshii's GitS in the same eyes as other anime. Also, it's anime "for export"; consider Ghibli stuff, Akira, Paprika, etc. in the same category and then it looks like the right style.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:12 12/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    sigh, from first movie true motoko isnt animated yet :(, when we will get a good adaptation like Hellsing or FMA from the original manga ?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Blazenwhiper
    Comment by Blazenwhiper
    18:34 11/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I never had a problem when Arisa using different character designs.
    What i didn't like was that it look like just a generic anime. The Art work was Very underwhelming and i just couldn't get into it.

    Reply to Blazenwhiper
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:20 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    "MO-TO-KO!", he shouts in a Batou-sounding voice, just like the time she got her head shot off by the helicopter in GiTS:SAC.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:21 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    That was one of the "O_O WOW...." moments for me. How they made it was great, all slow motion, music and that voiceless lip words just before the shoot...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:49 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    True Motoko how?

    Truest Motoko is Manga ver, followed closely by SAC Motoko.

    Though I never disliked the movie design so I'm not complaining.

    I only wish they'd produce a new TV series already, preferable a new SAC season involving Yoko Kanno. Solid State Society was a good closure, but also a great starting point for doing new things in that universe.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:53 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    No leotard, no puffy hair, no sale.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    19:14 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Excellent.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:56 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Man I miss the old series... The Laughing Man was a villain most of us could relate to.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:26 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    ikr, most of us are genius cyborg hackers that were locked up in a offsite institution during childhood to be used as processing plants.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:11 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    nah, most of us are a mindless, ignorant consumers who will never amount to anything and whose sole purpose is to grease the wheels of capitalist ambitions of multinationals and spin like cogs for the military-industrial complex until we're broken.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:30 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Laughing Man was never locked in any institution against his will. He used such psychiatric facility as his retirement plan after getting disappointed by the world, and effectively ran it while he stayed there. When he decided to leave, he just wiped everybody's memory of himself and walked out.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:11 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    They are getting closer to just giving people what the want, more Stand Alone Complex

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:56 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    i just came here to say that picture gave me a massive boner

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:55 11/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    I always found it really gay to want other guys to know you have a boner.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:41 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Needs more Batou.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of WEL
    Comment by WEL
    15:58 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (-0.2)

    another failure confirmed. Tow Ubutaka is the writer. Fuck.

    Reply to WEL
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:50 11/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    Still better than the lobotomized characters from Oshii.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of WEL
    Comment by WEL
    16:02 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    and for the love of me I can never write that fucker's name right.

    Reply to WEL
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:38 09/01/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    i wish Shirow could go back to the series instead of having hentai one-shot series at a time and less CG in the manga.Oh wait,hentai?!I'm sold!!!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of yuriphoria
    Comment by yuriphoria
    02:19 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    See the problem inherent in the system.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:59 10/01/2015 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Just let it die already. It's always the same thing all over again every time.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:41 10/01/2015 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    How about you die already.

    Reply to Anonymous



    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Sakura Kyouko Beach Queen Figure
    My Little Sister Can’t Be This Tight
    Tsundere Twins
    The Posterior of Aya Hirano
    Goddess of Twitter: “Come Watch Me Bathe!”
    Sexy Cornelia li Britannia Cosplay
    Stylish Idol Gallery II
    Fuko: P-Cup Idol, Japan’s Largest, Set for AV Debut


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments