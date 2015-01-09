A trailer has been revealed for cyberpunk blockbuster Ghost in the Shell‘s new animated movie, sporting yet more new character designs and likely hoping to distance itself from Arise – though little has been unveiled as to the movie’s plot.

The short trailer:

Fans may at least find some respite in knowing that Motoko will revert back to her usual shell rather than her controversial Arise body – though fans may yet still have to face the prospect of Scarlett Johansson assuming Motoko’s role in the live-action film.

The movie will premier sometime this summer.