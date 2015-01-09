New Ghost in the Shell Movie: “True Motoko Returns!?”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 9, 2015 15:32 JST
- Tags: Drama, Ghost in the Shell, Movies, Production Controversy, Production IG, Video Gallery
A trailer has been revealed for cyberpunk blockbuster Ghost in the Shell‘s new animated movie, sporting yet more new character designs and likely hoping to distance itself from Arise – though little has been unveiled as to the movie’s plot.
The short trailer:
Fans may at least find some respite in knowing that Motoko will revert back to her usual shell rather than her controversial Arise body – though fans may yet still have to face the prospect of Scarlett Johansson assuming Motoko’s role in the live-action film.
The movie will premier sometime this summer.
I don't get why they keep changing her char design insted of just using the orignal? whats wrong with the orignal char design?
Nothing. But she's been hopping bodies pretty much her entire life, so when you do backstory on her you have to account for that.
Agreed. I have not seen Arise, but I've yet to actually hear someone really complain about it with good reason. But it wouldn't matter anyway, I'll watch and decide for myself.
Then again I don't know if anything can give me the same feeling of Stand Alone Complex, that was such a beautiful creation, exactly what I needed at the time.
Arise was so polemic but the first 2 episodes were for me "not bad", the third more emotional but better and the last one is the best.
BUT in comparison with SAC is not that good, but not THAT bad either.
Hope this new movie can achieve some nice level for the franchise
Where's the continuation of the first movie with loli Motoko as the protagonist? :S
Thks to god they are not.
That would be complete shit. Keep the pedos away from GitS.
Because the first movie was shit because Mokoto was just a brooding, killing maching, like Spawn, but with tits.
You're taste in film is trash
The first movie was shit?... wow.. just... wow.
Need more SAC or mb a series showing motoko after leaving section9, when she went solo, solid state society was pretty good so...Arise well new designs, i enjoyed but was diferent than SAC, didn't hate it, just diferent. But another movie just go make another series >_< !!
good, just hope it doesn't disappoint me as Arise. while I understood her change of look in Arise, i simply hated the animation work. it was so mechanic, that it made me think it was actually actually done in cgi and then rotoscoped. just watching Motoko walk was painful. while i took another watch to GIT SAC to make sure it was as good as i remembered, and it was indeed good, i think I even liked it more now.
"done in CGI and then rotoscoped"
You wouldn't believe how common this is; consider high-action scenes where the movement has to be fluid; it's hard to animate it right "from imagination", so a common technique is to make a (cheap) 3D model render, just to get an idea of the movement, and draw on top of that; also even in manga it's a common thing to pose a 3D model for difficult scenes and draw on top of that.
It just shouldn't look like they did it, but it's a valuable technique.
Looking forward to this .. going by the trailer
Arise was still better than "that dude has tits" shit from Oshii.
I for one didn't look at Oshii's GitS in the same eyes as other anime. Also, it's anime "for export"; consider Ghibli stuff, Akira, Paprika, etc. in the same category and then it looks like the right style.
sigh, from first movie true motoko isnt animated yet :(, when we will get a good adaptation like Hellsing or FMA from the original manga ?
I never had a problem when Arisa using different character designs.
What i didn't like was that it look like just a generic anime. The Art work was Very underwhelming and i just couldn't get into it.
"MO-TO-KO!", he shouts in a Batou-sounding voice, just like the time she got her head shot off by the helicopter in GiTS:SAC.
That was one of the "O_O WOW...." moments for me. How they made it was great, all slow motion, music and that voiceless lip words just before the shoot...
True Motoko how?
Truest Motoko is Manga ver, followed closely by SAC Motoko.
Though I never disliked the movie design so I'm not complaining.
I only wish they'd produce a new TV series already, preferable a new SAC season involving Yoko Kanno. Solid State Society was a good closure, but also a great starting point for doing new things in that universe.
No leotard, no puffy hair, no sale.
Excellent.
Man I miss the old series... The Laughing Man was a villain most of us could relate to.
ikr, most of us are genius cyborg hackers that were locked up in a offsite institution during childhood to be used as processing plants.
nah, most of us are a mindless, ignorant consumers who will never amount to anything and whose sole purpose is to grease the wheels of capitalist ambitions of multinationals and spin like cogs for the military-industrial complex until we're broken.
The Laughing Man was never locked in any institution against his will. He used such psychiatric facility as his retirement plan after getting disappointed by the world, and effectively ran it while he stayed there. When he decided to leave, he just wiped everybody's memory of himself and walked out.
They are getting closer to just giving people what the want, more Stand Alone Complex
i just came here to say that picture gave me a massive boner
I always found it really gay to want other guys to know you have a boner.
Needs more Batou.
another failure confirmed. Tow Ubutaka is the writer. Fuck.
Still better than the lobotomized characters from Oshii.
and for the love of me I can never write that fucker's name right.
i wish Shirow could go back to the series instead of having hentai one-shot series at a time and less CG in the manga.Oh wait,hentai?!I'm sold!!!
See the problem inherent in the system.
Just let it die already. It's always the same thing all over again every time.
How about you die already.