Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has been chosen to star in the long mooted live-action Ghost in the Shell film being produced by Dreamworks, proving to be quite the shock for fans of the classic series.

Back in 2008, Dreamworks had obtained the license to make a live-action movie for the classic future-based drama, though very little news has been revealed about the movie since then, saving her involvement – unlikely to bode well for the fateful film.

The movie has been stated to still be in the pre-production stages, though Scarlett Johansson’s involvement may indicate the production phase is nearing – knowing Hollywood’s record for poor anime-to-movie adaptations however, chances of the film being an absolute atrocity is a high possibility.