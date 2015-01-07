Scarlett Johansson “Motoko” in Hollywood GitS
- Date: Jan 7, 2015 16:35 JST
Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has been chosen to star in the long mooted live-action Ghost in the Shell film being produced by Dreamworks, proving to be quite the shock for fans of the classic series.
Back in 2008, Dreamworks had obtained the license to make a live-action movie for the classic future-based drama, though very little news has been revealed about the movie since then, saving her involvement – unlikely to bode well for the fateful film.
The movie has been stated to still be in the pre-production stages, though Scarlett Johansson’s involvement may indicate the production phase is nearing – knowing Hollywood’s record for poor anime-to-movie adaptations however, chances of the film being an absolute atrocity is a high possibility.
You mean like what Mamouro Oshii did to manga when he made the first GitS movie?
http://youtu.be/vgk-lA12FBk
It's going to suck there going to probably change the fuck out of the story
Hollywood didn't turn "All you need is kill" into shit.
I hope the same can happen for "Ghost in the shell"...
'Edge of Tomorrow' isn't a 100% faithful adaptation of 'All You Need Is Kill' and it was better for it. Taking inspiration and concepts and put their own spin with something resembling competent script-writing goes a long way. They at least put some effort into not making that movie utter shite.
GitS seems to be taking the lazy path instead.
Like always
So a white girl with a Japanese name? in future Japan? interesting.
what makes you think this will be set in japan? Why WOULD they leave it set in Japan? Because you said so? Grow up
actually Samuel Jackson would be perfect Aramaki, they will only have to shrink his height with some editing
Do you really think they're gonna leave it in Japan? It's going to happen in US, one way or another.
They should just make a GitS movie where while the setting is in the same universe as Ghost in the Shell, everything takes place in America, the agents are all American and they are dealing with problems on American soil. And none of that Motoko is American bullshit.
And actually write a proper script instead of outright copying.
That will at least not be utter dog poo.
How about John Hurt? I always thought of him as the prefect choice for the role.
Excellent suggestion.
I hope they offered the position to Lucy Liu before Johansson.
If we are putting white actors in the roles, I want to see Patrick Stewart do Aramaki.
Does it really matter if the actress doesn't look Japanese/Asian at all? Motoko is a cyborg or whatever with an artificial body and anime characters don't really look Asian anyways.
Aramaki is way to short and stocky to be played by Patrick Stewart. The guy is practically like a little chimp in his stature.
Danny DeVito... if this trainwreck is going to explode, let it explode spectacularly!
not enough hair
That... I would absolutely love to see.
WHITEWASH! Who would be the one for tell George Takei!
Well, this one is difficult for me, I am fan of both, Gits and SJ. Lucy wasn't bad movie, but there is great chance that Gits live action will suck, but I will go to a cinema to watch it because of Scarlett, I love her since Lost in translation
Lucy was a terrible movie.
I like how you got voted down for being the only positive voice on this board. Says a lot about Sankaku commenters. I agree with you for the most part. I don't have any faith in this project but they could have done a lot worse than SJ. My only problem is the director.
well I was at work and didn't notice downvoting, someone must have upvote me back to zero in meantime :-)
I'm probably the only person who finds her ugly
to me she's really ugly and has barely any acting talent
she's not my type either but she definitely can't act, on that we can agree.
I'm not surprised. Margot Robbie was also rumored at one point for the role. smdh.
So let me guess, Hollywood's explanation for casting a white woman as the Major is "she's in a prosthetic body or she's a cyborg so she doesn't have to be Asian". It's the same bullshit excuse they used for Goku in that shit stain of a movie: "since he's an alien he doesn't have to be Asian".
So what, they think casting big name actors will draw ppl in or make them look past the obvious whitewashing!? I'm sorry but fuck that. I enjoy most of Samuel L. Jackson's films, but you couldn't pay me to watch that fucked up attempt at a Kite film adaptation he starred in. They even cast a white actress as Sawa in that film; and yes she kept her Japanese name.
There's a live action Kite movie?
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lm4tyQw2LhA
Excuse me. Could you remind me, who Japanese casted for the roles of white characters in Shingeki no Kyojin?
Didn't we come to the conclusion that generic race in anime is Japanese, not white?
Really? The only Asian in the series is Mikasa and she's only half...
The only conclusion is that the ethnicity of the actor/actress cannot match the ethnicity of the character in the anime/manga when it comes to live-action.
jeager = hunter in german
I don't think jaeger, is a Japanese name...
Not if they have European names. If you're drinking the koolaid THAT much there is no hope or you.
That was wrong too. But you have to admit there are probably not that many white actors that would fit those roles and speak Japanese.
I'm more expecting them to take the show idea of Ghost in the Shell and transplant it to the US. So it would be Section 9 in LA or NY and the characters will be American. Location and character names/nationality are not what makes Ghost in the Shell such a great story.
As much as I'd love to keep the original story I do think this is probably what they are going for. Most of the time when they try to remake an anime into live action it fails but when they reimagine it then it works. Take half of the anime -> jdrama/kdrama stuff and you'll see its true. The closer they are to the original the more likely it will fail.