Koutetsu no Majo Anneroze Explores The “Bad End”
- Categories: Anime, H, News
- Date: Nov 22, 2014 17:57 JST
- Tags: Ero-anime, Fetish, Image Gallery, Koutetsu Annerose, Oppai, Tentacles
The latest of witchy oppai anime Koutetsu no Majo Anneroze has arrived by way of the “Bad End” route, employing plenty of extreme staples as opposed to the more tame antics of previous episodes – sure to dismay vanilla fans whilst delighting its more crazed following.
Omake of the previous scintillating episode:
Lol, exist GOOD ENDS in lilith-soft works?.
Pd: Need more delicius tanned Ray.
Pd2: WTF Queens blade dont have hentais like this plop.
The last special of Vanquesh Blade is near to be a softcore hentai lol.
just to every one know in the she canot get pregnant and michiko cant die becouse she is a acient demon dragon she make a pact and give the power of reset in the new moon the bad ending is anal inflation for excessive cun in her ass the ogre and her stay locked 5 mouths in extreme sex he can cun for over 13 our think in the time she change in the middle of sex must be extreme painful becouse she get crazy and lose the sense of realty she dont even know there is people talking to her she just scream and cun flood for her mouth.
ep2 was the best out of 3 so far. Little Anne was awsome.
just to every one know in the she canot get pregnant and michiko cant die becouse she is a acient demon dragon she make a pact and give the power of reset in the new moon the bad ending is anal inflation for excessive cun in her ass the ogre and her stay locked 5 mouths in extreme sex he can cun for over 13 our think in the time she change in the middle of sex must be extreme painful becouse she get crazy and lose the sense of realty she dont even know there is people talking to her she just scream and cun flood for her mouth.
She did get pregnant. Both the game and anime imply that she was impregnated by the orc by the end.
Was little anne, well... little?
not loli, more like the generic female harem member but slightly hotter.
1st and 2nd, so good. No idea what happened at 3. It was like an alien took over.
The scene with the red head in episode 3 was nice but the random scat at the start of the episode was gross.
Finally something good on sankaku and not that stupid ecchi stuff
just to every one know in the she canot get pregnant and michiko cant die becouse she is a acient demon dragon she make a pact and give the power of reset in the new moon the bad ending is anal inflation for excessive cun in her ass the ogre and her stay locked 5 mouths in extreme sex he can cun for over 13 our think in the time she change in the middle of sex must be extreme painful becouse she get crazy and lose the sense of realty she dont even know there is people talking to her she just scream and cun flood for her mouth.
Die Virgins
You first, wannabe alpha male.
Cry more.
Yes! Finally.
Bad ends usually make for the best ends. Just like in Inyouchuu.
They can put another ending at the special edition or something.
Bad End is fine & all, but it's like they were too lazy to anime all the action of the Good End - but for this one the BE seems pointless & unfinished.
Otherwise whatever, it'll cater to the simple minority % that love BEs, the rest will just fuck it over to a bad adaptation & sells will reflect it.
kinda agree. it really seems that they went with the bad end not because of the sex scenes but because they were too lazy to animate the good end
Actually, all of the bad endings in the game have more content than the good end. Where did you get the idea that they were too lazy to animate the good end? Seems to me like you two just took a wild guess out of your ass because you'd know that the good ending would have had less to do if you actually new what you were talking about. The good ending is literally just one sex scene with the protagonist and Annerose.
u mad? Not ALL anime that doesn't CATER to you're whiny entitlted ass? OH NOES. Better cry about.
And that half-baked english.
As half-baked as the ending for the show.
How amusingly fitting.
Sounds like U mad, resorting to name-calling & all.
well.. i just watched and the only good thing are the screenshots post on this tread... disappointing
I'm usually fine with bad ends (usually). But I mean after the two "deaths" my mood was completely ruined, and then after that it was extremely boring and disappointing. The first three episodes were fine but this last one was absolutely terrible (to me). All that said I appreciate the fact that they were willing to go so far and try that out (and for the people who thoroughly enjoyed it I'm glad for ya =]).
Those two characters end up dying in the game regardless of which ending you get. The thing that differentiates the good endings and the bad is what happens to Annerose by the end. She can either defeat the bad guy and end up with the protagonist (good ending) or end up defeated, raped, and made into a sex slave (bad endings). So they would have died regardless of the ending they chose.
just to every one know in the she canot get pregnant and michiko cant die becouse she is a acient demon dragon she make a pact and give the power of reset in the new moon the bad ending is anal inflation for excessive cun in her ass the ogre and her stay locked 5 mouths in extreme sex he can cun for over 13 our think in the time she change in the middle of sex must be extreme painful becouse she get crazy and lose the sense of realty she dont even know there is people talking to her she just scream and cun flood for her mouth.
But... what happen to super saiyajin stuff? o.O
Is there a episode 5 ?
What the hell.! Really! The ending is so shitt...! Why there make ending like this..?! I hate anime now.....😠😠 please make ep5 with good ending😇
i was like hard asf and enjoying it till it got ass, it was a horrible hentai since episode 2, everyone died like what even, and then orc on elf, it was dissapointing, more than tokubetsu jugyou 3slg
just to every one know in the she canot get pregnant and michiko cant die becouse she is a acient demon dragon she make a pact and give the power of reset in the new moon the bad ending is anal inflation for excessive cun in her ass the ogre and her stay locked 5 mouths in extreme sex he can cun for over 13 our think in the time she change in the middle of sex must be extreme painful becouse she get crazy and lose the sense of realty she dont even know there is people talking to her she just scream and cun flood for her mouth.
Sooooo.......when are they gonna do the good ending?
And out of all of this, we haven't gotten a single ounce of Yuri or Futanari from hentai producers. Besides Futabu! of course. It's as if they're afraid to make them and stick to what sells the most. Never knew how huge the rape thing was in ero works.
Don't they ever do the good ending for animes they make? It's always the bad ending everytime i spot something good from lilith soft then the last few episode leaves a bad after taste... Guess it's their lousy attempt to promote selling the game by saying, "If you want to see the good/true ending, go buy the game."
And i can only say, ZZZzzzzz...
The bad ends have the hardcore scenes which are the main selling point for their games.
Anticlimatic... it was tamer than i expected.
That's because they didn't do the bad ending correctly. This bad ending was based off the game but they rushed it and skipped a sex scene that involved Annerose being used as a prostitute and gangbanged before the Orc scene. This bad ending also has NTR elements in which it's supposed to have the MC return to rescue her only to find out that she had already given into the lust and now pregnant with her new orc husband's child. They cut out a lot of stuff for this episode that should have been there.
Also, Those three female characters end up dying in the game regardless of which ending you get. The thing that differentiates the good endings and the bad is what happens to Annerose by the end. She can either defeat the bad guy and end up with the protagonist (good ending) or end up defeated, raped, and made into a sex slave (bad endings). So they would have died regardless of the ending they chose. People keep thinking that those three dying are avoidable scenarios but it's actually part of the story.
I don't see how it qualifies as a Bad End if they live.
orc on elf action!
best part of it but i think it was too short and lackluster! wanted MORE!!
japan always loves fucking bad endings and shit taste
bunch of masochists
People like bad endings because they want the characters feel as miserable as them. So yeah, this is hentai, where the rapist always win.
Actually, the people who wanted the bad ending played the game and know how boring and lackluster the good ending is in comparison. The animators and directors just didn't do the bad end justice since they skipped out on a LOT of scenes for episode 4 that really should have been there. The Annerose game was never about a the vanilla content to begin with. It's more akin to the Taimanin Asagi series in which the game is 80% about it's hardcore sex scenes. The good ending of this game literally only has one Sex scene with the MC and Annerose. All three other female characters die regardless of which ending you choose because their deaths don't actually happen in the endings. They're deaths are a part of the plot. It's a darker story and more hardcore hentai that all you vanilla lovers should have realized already.
just to every one know in the she canot get pregnant and michiko cant die becouse she is a acient demon dragon she make a pact and give the power of reset in the new moon the bad ending is anal inflation for excessive cun in her ass the ogre and her stay locked 5 mouths in extreme sex he can cun for over 13 our think in the time she change in the middle of sex must be extreme painful becouse she get crazy and lose the sense of realty she dont even know there is people talking to her she just scream and cun flood for her mouth.
Of all the characters, the one that I like only Miki.
The CGs were good, but the anime adaption bring her cuteness and erotic out more.
well only ep 1 and 2 was really good after that i did watch ep 3 but didnt care for it and from what im heeing for ep 4 its even worst than 3... so i'll just skip but its really sad that they couldnt stay with the same quality of awesome that ep 1 and 2 did
Where is the explosion?!
Is it over? Is the hentai over?
I don't know. The part where the guy decides to go save them is so short in the game, I don't see how they can possibly make another ep out of it, unless they just "fill" it up.
For what it's worth the troll rape in game has some of the hottest voice acting and writing I've seen. Fuck the anime adaptation.
Finally, it is here.