Haruhi Ero-Cosplay by Saotome Love
Ero-cosplayer extraordinaire Saotome Love has captured Haruhi‘s scandalous side in this less than PG cosplay, further testament to the immortality of a classic even in the face of total neglect.
Ero-cosplayer extraordinaire Saotome Love has captured Haruhi‘s scandalous side in this less than PG cosplay, further testament to the immortality of a classic even in the face of total neglect.
It feels like she became skinnier and its sort of unappealing. In her previous cosplay albums she was slightly curvy and those were great.
Dem narrow hips, skinny chicken legs, flat ass and knobby knees.
I'm certain this is a little boy.
Are you autistic, have down syndrome or just plain retarded?
All of the above
nothing a crash american diet wouldnt sort out
Cute woman but someone give the woman a burger or something, you can see her ribs, poor thing.
She kind of resemble me Jessica Alba.
I think you mean Jesika Aruba. I swear you made a fake Spanish version of a Spanish girl's name.
Jesshica Arruba?
Jessica Akiba.
I'm glad I am not the only one who noticed.
Let's at least get enough meat on them bones so there isn't so much rib cage visible
Shes fine the way she is
too skinny
111
Anyone notice how incredibly obvious it was from the first few pics that that costume simply DOES NOT FIT HER? It's way too loose on her.
so much butter
So, i'm not the only one that noticed that she lost some weight. It's not a complaint mind you, rather just a observation.
I'd still wreck, but now i'd have to worry about breaking her in half now.
Also, to those that are bitching about the costume being wrong for 'what ever reason'. It's because it's a non-official knockoff. The official ones tends to run in the three if not four figure rang; depending on what you want. While the others are a fraction of that. Plus, you can get in trouble if you try to make any money while wearing the official ones.
feed it to the dog i need meat!
Thx
Adidas NMD Runner PK All White [http://www.adidasnmd.in.net]
Adidas nmd runner http://www.adidasnmd.in.net/
新作勢揃い ベアール コブラII ユニコア ゴールデンドライ 8.6mm×60m 2880g 海外通販,新作勢揃い [http://www.asiakayaking.com/type-g3272.html]
VOO ヴォー SP GOBELIN 4/4 MONOTONE [カジュアルパンツ][アウトドアパンツ] 2016,上質 http://www.crunchybobjones.com/top-markert-1022
超激安 キャットアイ CATEYE TL-SLR200 フラッシングライト[自転車][ロード][マウンテン] 2016新作 [http://www.cir-mortgage.com/deep-on-2006.html]
信頼 パールイズミ PEARLIZUMI 38 フルフィンガー グローブ[中+低反発パッド付][2013年秋冬モデル][自転車 グローブ] 2016人気,本物 http://www.elesmerillon.com/spacedetail-10259
112
555+
44good
？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？？
Haruhi should have over-knee socks.
Good
aaa
aaaaa
And on top of that Haruhi doesn't wear shimapan.
why does my penis
looks like a little boy
Lay off the drugs, idiot.
My dick is harder than usual.
i'd tap that
no,i'd fap that
Really cool stuff,I love it here!!!
Wow she's real purdy.
But those clothes look about 5 sizes too big.
yeah that uniform is way too big
even the pantsu is.
She actually makes a decent Haruhi.
What's with Japanese manipulating their images to make them look more caucasian?
Image manipulation is widely used by models and celebrities. There was an article on the Daily Mail website ages back that had some fails, like celebs with distorted figures and several inconsistences lol.
I'd armpit do her, that's a thing right? armpit sex?
It is, I guess... but I don't see what's special about her armpits in particular.
Her armpits look like vaginas.
What I would like to do is to slide my man member between her breasts.
I need to touch her boobs. My gf is a 125 pound 28 H cup, i need to know what these feel like.
Shes naked in public and she is so dry. Sex would be painful with her without lube... I cant even imagine.
This Haruhi is bad, and she should feel bad.
The costume is the wrong shade, (should be more primary blue/maroon) her hair is too light, and to top it all off, she's wearing the ribbon and skirt wrong.
All told, Blasphemy.
Maybe it's to avoid copyright infringement, like how the names of her photo sets never include the actual original? Also, the costume itself is always secondary to the girl wearing it, especially when she's only barely wearing it.
If she wants to get any profit from the photos, that's most likely the reason, yeah.
>and she should feel bad.
She's a JAV actress who's getting paid to do this.
Why the hell would she feel bad?