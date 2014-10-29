Shoko-tan Snapped Taking It Deep In The A**

Level 29 pussy eater Shoko-tan has exposed pictures of herself being penetrated from behind by an unknown man, leading to a deep and painful injection of fluids into her body – all much to the consternation of fans.

According to her as usual candid blog post on the subject, such was the awesomeness of the JoJo pose she struck at a Nagoya event on the 19th that Shoko-tan’s coccyx could not take the strain and fractured, leading to a “power-up” injection a week later for her Osaka event.

Naturally she gamely took commemorative photos of the “shocking scene” for the benefit of all – “Hogyaaaaaaa!”:

In related Shoko-tan news, she has also recently been attracting attention with the equally game nature of her Asuka cosplay: