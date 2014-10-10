No Lenfried No Life Stephanie Dola Ero-Cosplay
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Oct 10, 2014 13:51 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Inumimi, Lenfried, Maids, noGamenoLife, Oppai
Ero-cosplay legend Lenfried‘s ero-cosplay has gone to the dogs as demonstrated by her new Stephanie Dola cosplay, depicting the easily put upon Stephanie donning pooch ears while dressed rather scantily – with the usually reserved Lenfried finally exposing all she has to offer…
Haha love it how she got 'infamous' for teasing her pussy, now her cosplay is just an exhibition for her pussy.
her slit is a work of art
until we see a kupaa I wouldn't exactly call it an exhibition, that sweet little innie glimpsed through the see through pantsu is really tempting, but I wanna see inside
What real man does not want?
...
Japan censorship law is a bullshit and those who support it should die. Period.
Is there anyone that actually supports it? That is, besides corrupt policemen. It lost any meaning after Internet access became widespread.
Feminists would support it. But only as a temporal fix until all porn is made illegal unless you are obese and hairy.
I saw a manga were all men and human male genetics were destroyed by a sun storm, and women were forced to replicate by cloning similar to how it went in vandread.
I think that's the feminist's dream world.
Then they would start hating other women as they are hateful little freaks that just need to hate to get over their inferiority complex.
Too bad... I loved her works when she tried to hide the genital part... That's actually tempting in a way.
Now that it's exposed, seeming there's as well censorship, it's kinda disappointing.
you fag, you don't like pussy. hahaha
True.
But is also undeniable the other way around. People whined why she just didn't show it all.
She's not really showing it all though. I want to see that pussy spread wide open.
She did that in lenfriedom type-H.
http://bitsnoop.com/c86-heru3-lenfried-lenfriedom-type-q67121282.html
only one found, is there uncensored version?
she used to cover her parts and didnt had any operations and i liked that, now she shows all her vagina, i prefer her having some cover (like with the aid patch, it looked sexy that way).
now she is going in the same direction of all the other attention whores and soon she will be doing AVs.
you can see the veins in her tits and that doesnt look that nice in the pic 39, and the other pics with her dildo? i would prefer to be her dildo U_U
Real women have veins (?)
Any girl with medium to big breasts will have veins in them, it's normal. Hers aren't even so visible...
It's charming, actually. Some artists care enough to add them to paintings, and a good photographer/editor won't photoshop them out.
I love when you see the veins in tits.
It's sexy.
I like it too, but only if they are only slightly visible
I think that's just natural, the question is does it show more or less with silicon. I fear the first.
But how many variations can she pull off before people start to get bored of her "cover up" cosplay? She's probably doing this as her previous works have ceased to be as profitable/interesting.
Do you have a name of cosplayer turned to av movie?
I know some idole but cosplayer i dont remember
ooww yesss.... do AV, lenfried! yay :D
What's so bad about Lenfried doing AV?
._.is ok.
I agree with "covering" has better sexiness for her...
she's gotta show something before she grows old, i fucking love it
She has had kids, right? I mean, I have followed her for a long time and suddenly her boobs are bigger, she's a tad bit chubby, even through censorship her vagina seems like it has seen better days. Popping out a kid or two would explain it all. Even the desperation for money and fans by showing everything now.
The censoring is what ruins these photos. The mosaic and pixelation of the image is a sore eye. I rather prefer they stick to cameltoes or subtle tease of the genitals. That way the photo is kept clean.
*_* is ok
gros nichons, sexy reiko
She's gotten fat.
Looks like she gained weight.
is it just me or has lenfried put on a bit of weight
Looks like she has "milk" boobs. They are bigger (with veins do to increased blood flow) than her other galleries and she has more of a belly than normal.
Shes cute, but this is nothing more than posing. Don't really care about "posing" galleries.
Why people are complaining? Everyone wanted to see her showing more.
After type-H, I think it's only a matter of time until she makes her AV debut.
The quality of the cosplay itself is pretty terrible IMO.
Dat eye bag though o_O
I wonder how much she gets paid per shoot?
Lol at putting on the harness backwards.
It's funny, before people were bitching because they couldn't see her pussy, and now everyone is bitching because you can see her pussy. Can't fucking please everyone, right?
Any of her pussy uncensored???
d
I want to sniff that snatch so bad it hurts!
You are not the only one.