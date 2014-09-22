Hatsune Miku “Tell Your World” Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Sep 22, 2014 14:01 JST
- Tags: Good Smile Company, Hatsune Miku, Oshiri, PVC, Vocaloid
Good Smile Company has graciously released yet another Hatsune Miku figure, standing at 21cm tall and in an uncharacteristically vibrant ensemble, Miku can be a part of buyer’s collections this May.
The old Google Chrome commercial to which the figure apparently owes its existence:
The figure:
Oh man, this figure is the best yet! Pre-ordering :D
I wish I could buy this, to show how I love my favorite song, "Tell Your World".
Disappointingly, my love can't solve problems I've having to obtain this...
At least... I'll save these pictures.
I can understand you.
So many beautiful Miku figures, so little money T-T
Hey Sankaku could you please at least also embed the full Tell Your World video? Not just the Google ad :/
I wonder if Miku will eve have a theme with airsoft guns :)
Like Sabagebu!!! or Upotte!!
wow that's tight but... where is the damn TDA MODEL figure i been wanting.. i mean TDA MODEL is the most beautiful model of miku i have ever seen! =O !
There is Resin TDA Miku but one of those limited ones, but its so gorgeous. I wish it was mass produced.
all my love for miku
i can seeher nalga in one pic
I knew they would release this sooner or later!
Good Smile Company knows where's the money at.
oh my! :3
That music would be so amazing without the annoying ugly harmonization...
Well, Miku's great but Chrome sucks :>
WANT NOW!!!!
downvote me bitches
KAPPA