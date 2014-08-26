Top 30 Anime That Got You Into Anime
- Date: Aug 26, 2014 16:26 JST
Masses of anime fans quizzed on which title it was which got them hooked on anime in the first place have given pride of place to a certain popular anime series it seems…
The ranking, with a voting sample of 10,000:
1. A Certain Series
2. Sword Art Online
3. K-ON!!
4. Gintama
5. Neon Genesis Evangelion
6. One Piece
7. Sailor Moon
8. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya
9. Kuroko’s Basketball
10. Clannad
11. Prince of Tennis
12. Shingeki no Kyojin
13. Card Captor Sakura
14. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
15. Dragon Ball
16. Code Geass
17. Full Metal Alchemist
18. Detective Conan
19. Space Battleship Yamato
20. Monogatari series
21. Mobile Suit Gundam
22. Naruto
23. Free!
24. Yu Yu Hakusho
25. Angel Beats!
26. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni
27. Doraemon
28. Shakugan no Shana
29. Digimon Adventure 01
30. Puella Magi Madoka Magica
Where is Boku no pico?
The internet is never gonna let anyone forget it. 100 years from now it'll still be a lame obligatory joke even when the lists have become unrecognizable compared to now.
had to google boku no pico, i was expecting an anime from like the 60's. years ago bible black had this spot in the ongoing joke.
Ah... Adorable Pico. So many faps...
H.M., is that you?
fuck yourself...
I believe that is the point of the anime, isn't it?
Midori no Hibi... and Elfen Lied Sealed the deal...
Don't forget Love Hina.
macross 2, streetfighter, and tekken got me into it.
The Lensman and Vampire Hunter D.
I haven't seen either yet nor plan to and I've been watching anime since the 80s... nothing against fans of them, I'm just not interested. I'm actually slightly more likely to watch something like Free over those.
I guess the fans took offense anyways. That's what you get for being different.
You're all so young.
What got me into anime? Cream Lemon. As they were released. On Laserdisc.
I'd shake my cane at you, but it makes my chest hurt...
You're too old.
He could have mentioned Gigantor or Astroboy.
Robotech was my first anime (I'm well aware that it's really called MACROSS, but in the 80's it was Robotech)
But it was Sailor Moon and Ronin Warriors that got me permanently hooked on anime for life.
Robotech is a different ver than of anime macross .a few same elements like proto-culture etc and Both have same morphing fighter plane.I watched both and both is good.
Yeah Robotech was my first also.
Then I discovered Macross tru that.
That show was so epic.
But yeah its like they asked elementry school kids to do this survey. Like over 30% of the shows are like 5 years old or less. And half of those are like 2 years old or less.
Robotech isn't an anime, it's a cartoon. You don't call Fat Albert or Spiderman animes so why would you call Robotech, an American cartoon, an anime? Robotech is no more anime than Battle of the Planets. Macross and Gatchaman are animes but you can't make an anime by simply stealing the art style from a japanese show then adding a shit american story. If it didn't air in Japan, then it aint anime (this includes overseas dubs which are a blight on the industry and should be made illegal).
Robotech still used the same art/animation created for the Macross anime so I don't see how it can't be considered any less an anime, even if it was a butchered version of an anime. I'd say it's somewhere between an unedited anime and something like Thundercats.
@ 03:33
Robotech & Battle of the Planets are anime, they were just "edited" to fit "American sensibilities".
Battle of the Planets had scenes of 7-Zark-7 & 1-Rover-1 drawn in to cover scenes that were cut-out & the dialogue was re-scripted, but the main part of the story was unchanged: 5 kids were tasked with fighting an evil organization trying to take over the world. They just messed with the details a little.
Robotech was just 3 different animes with similar animation styles & themes spliced together and re-scripted to form a single coherent story.
No one stole any art style as nothing was re-drawn & the original animations were used, just some detail-tweaking at the story-telling end of it.
Just because we don't like our anime hacked doesn't mean it's not anime anymore the moment we discover it's been hacked.
@Pyrus
Yeah, but it's hard to like it, since Harmony Gold is a IP Troll.
Why do you think that there are no more newer Macross content in the west.
TEKNOMAN! Mutant Alien Spider Crabs ftw.
Robotech was 3 series spliced together which were Macross, Genesis Climber Mospeada, and Southern Cross.
In the 80's Macross is still called Macross.
You're all so young. I bought anime on VHS back in days. And of corse my first was Sailor Moon
pfft... Speed Racer. On TV. Early 70's.
this
I'm a 90s kid and even I saw Speed Racer on TV, although it was of course around the same time as Sailor Moon was airing. Maybe it's just a canadian thing, but at that time the popular kids channels were a lot cooler and showed a mix of cartoons/shows from even popular enduring ones from the 60s. I could see Flintstones, Bugs Bunny, Speed Racer, Hello Kitty, Sailor Moon, Groundling Marsh, Batman TAS, TMNT, and Thundercats on TV all in the same day. They didn't even specify anything as "retro", just threw it all up there together. Crazy today to think such times ever existed... the channel that showed all that here in Canada now just shows sitcoms and gameshows (the only anime is Pokemon season 321212, Beyblades season 12321 and Yugioh season 21332). Hell, YTV even helped bring a lot of those classic anime many of us still love to the english speaking world, and today they don't do anything (the first Hello Kitty series to air in the west, if you buy the DVD, still mentions YTV in its english credits). When I think about how low the quality of programing for kids today has fallen I'm just horrified... they're not trying at all anymore. It's literally like those TV school cafeterias where they slop some unknown nasty goo onto each kid's plate, and the kids just eat it cuz that's all they get. If I were a kid today I'd be outside and reading books.
i bought chinese dubbed doraemon
Pfffft, too young, the first animes that I watched on black and white TV, way before cable TV, way before VHS were Himitsu no Akko, Sally the witch, Astroboy, Kimba the white lion, Candy, Remi, Marco the child of the Andes, and a lot more, but what get my hooked to anime was Mazinger Z, I cried when the bad guys finally were destroying Mazinger, T.T, ahhhh, the good ol days...
lol, I'm not that old but I was hoping there would be some fans who are that old around here.. I wonder if there's any parents around here starting off their kids on the oldest anime, though
You are not alone, man...
Space Battleship Yamato (Star Blazers) is on there, so there's at least one oldie on the list.
I'm just shocked by the lack of Tatsunoko anime. Where the fuck are Gatchaman or Yatterman???
Watched anime in the 90s, but what really got me into it as a hobby was Love Hina.
Word. That and Ranma 1/2? Good times, good times...
Yup, Love Hina and Slayers for me.
Those were among the first I saw when I got the internet... downloaded them off Kazaa or something, lol.
Back in my day, my college had an anime club. Every two weeks 125~150 people got together to watch anime in an auditorium, exchange and copy VHS tapes, etc. It was social. Today, unless you cosplay, it's mostly perverts sitting in their bedrooms downloading videos.
My college wasn't quite that many, we maybe had 15-20 people, but we'd commandeer a conference room once a week and watch anime for a good 3 hours. Everything from shoujo like Fushigi Yuugi (god I hated it), little-kid stuff like CLAMP Campus Detectives, to dark stuff like Hellsing and action shows like Bubblegum Crisis and Cowboy Bebop too. Smaller groups like that presented a great opportunity for MSTing, and we did plenty of it.
I help run an anime club at my college and have been involved with it since High School.
Lupin III or City Hunter, myself.
Granted, they weren't new at the time, and it was the mid-90s...
Oh FFS, there's a flashback. Those shows and Those Who Hunt Elves, or Patlabor, or hell, even Ranma 1/2 and Urusei Yatsura (especially the movies, do you recall Beautiful Dreamer?)
Although I can't say LotGH got me into it, or sustained it, or that I even liked it, but once you got past the 15minutes of exposition and background and flashback and talking and background and pre-development and talking and background and WRYARETEHSTILLTALKIN!...it did have it's moments.
Those who hunt elves was an early fave, too.
LoGH is hard mode. If Lupin is a greasy cheeseburger, LoGH is a fine, 12 course Austrian Banquet.
I thought I was the only one to buy anime on Laserdisc.
Good times, but even more expensive than BluRay today.
And by the way, Akira was my first :-)
I have a whole collection on LD too.
General Daimos :)
Im pretty sure cream lemon was a good sexty show
The lack of Ghost in the Shell in this list, even if it was only in the high 20's, is kind of disappointing.
I assume you're referring to the movie.
Compared to the manga was boring as shit with lobotomized characters.
Perty scenery, but fucking awful anime.
It's not worse, it's just different. It's more like an entirely new concept based on the concepts presented in the manga. I wish fans of the manga would treat it more as it's own thing. Personally for me GitS the movie is an amazing experience and a friend I feel I can relate to.
I saw Ghost in the Shell long before I knew anime series even existed.
I saw Ghost in the Shell long before the anime series even existed.