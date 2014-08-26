RSSChannel

Top 30 Anime That Got You Into Anime

asuna-by-sousouman

Masses of anime fans quizzed on which title it was which got them hooked on anime in the first place have given pride of place to a certain popular anime series it seems…

The ranking, with a voting sample of 10,000:

1. A Certain Series

2. Sword Art Online

3. K-ON!!

4. Gintama

5. Neon Genesis Evangelion

6. One Piece

7. Sailor Moon

8. The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

9. Kuroko’s Basketball

10. Clannad

11. Prince of Tennis

12. Shingeki no Kyojin

13. Card Captor Sakura

14. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

15. Dragon Ball

16. Code Geass

17. Full Metal Alchemist

18. Detective Conan

19. Space Battleship Yamato

20. Monogatari series

21. Mobile Suit Gundam

22. Naruto

23. Free!

24. Yu Yu Hakusho

25. Angel Beats!

26. Higurashi no Naku Koro ni

27. Doraemon

28. Shakugan no Shana

29. Digimon Adventure 01

30. Puella Magi Madoka Magica



    304 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:59 26/08/2014 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Where is Boku no pico?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:42 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    The internet is never gonna let anyone forget it. 100 years from now it'll still be a lame obligatory joke even when the lists have become unrecognizable compared to now.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:35 23/03/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    had to google boku no pico, i was expecting an anime from like the 60's. years ago bible black had this spot in the ongoing joke.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Reboot
    Comment by Reboot
    16:40 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Ah... Adorable Pico. So many faps...

    Reply to Reboot
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:11 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    H.M., is that you?

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:49 27/08/2014 # ! Drivel (-0.8)

    fuck yourself...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:20 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I believe that is the point of the anime, isn't it?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:09 26/08/2014 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Midori no Hibi... and Elfen Lied Sealed the deal...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Reboot
    Comment by Reboot
    16:40 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Don't forget Love Hina.

    Reply to Reboot
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:36 23/03/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    macross 2, streetfighter, and tekken got me into it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    11:22 05/07/2015 # ! Neutral (0)

    The Lensman and Vampire Hunter D.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:45 27/08/2014 # ! Bad (-0.6)

    I haven't seen either yet nor plan to and I've been watching anime since the 80s... nothing against fans of them, I'm just not interested. I'm actually slightly more likely to watch something like Free over those.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:09 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I guess the fans took offense anyways. That's what you get for being different.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:29 26/08/2014 # ! Good (+0.6)

    You're all so young.

    What got me into anime? Cream Lemon. As they were released. On Laserdisc.

    I'd shake my cane at you, but it makes my chest hurt...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:02 26/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    You're too old.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:39 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    He could have mentioned Gigantor or Astroboy.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:52 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Robotech was my first anime (I'm well aware that it's really called MACROSS, but in the 80's it was Robotech)

    But it was Sailor Moon and Ronin Warriors that got me permanently hooked on anime for life.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:20 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Robotech is a different ver than of anime macross .a few same elements like proto-culture etc and Both have same morphing fighter plane.I watched both and both is good.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    07:56 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah Robotech was my first also.
    Then I discovered Macross tru that.
    That show was so epic.
    But yeah its like they asked elementry school kids to do this survey. Like over 30% of the shows are like 5 years old or less. And half of those are like 2 years old or less.

    Comment by Anonymous
    03:33 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Robotech isn't an anime, it's a cartoon. You don't call Fat Albert or Spiderman animes so why would you call Robotech, an American cartoon, an anime? Robotech is no more anime than Battle of the Planets. Macross and Gatchaman are animes but you can't make an anime by simply stealing the art style from a japanese show then adding a shit american story. If it didn't air in Japan, then it aint anime (this includes overseas dubs which are a blight on the industry and should be made illegal).

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:04 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Robotech still used the same art/animation created for the Macross anime so I don't see how it can't be considered any less an anime, even if it was a butchered version of an anime. I'd say it's somewhere between an unedited anime and something like Thundercats.

    Avatar of Pyrus
    Comment by Pyrus
    14:24 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    @ 03:33
    Robotech & Battle of the Planets are anime, they were just "edited" to fit "American sensibilities".
    Battle of the Planets had scenes of 7-Zark-7 & 1-Rover-1 drawn in to cover scenes that were cut-out & the dialogue was re-scripted, but the main part of the story was unchanged: 5 kids were tasked with fighting an evil organization trying to take over the world. They just messed with the details a little.
    Robotech was just 3 different animes with similar animation styles & themes spliced together and re-scripted to form a single coherent story.
    No one stole any art style as nothing was re-drawn & the original animations were used, just some detail-tweaking at the story-telling end of it.
    Just because we don't like our anime hacked doesn't mean it's not anime anymore the moment we discover it's been hacked.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:31 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    @Pyrus
    Yeah, but it's hard to like it, since Harmony Gold is a IP Troll.

    Why do you think that there are no more newer Macross content in the west.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:40 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    TEKNOMAN! Mutant Alien Spider Crabs ftw.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:44 31/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Robotech was 3 series spliced together which were Macross, Genesis Climber Mospeada, and Southern Cross.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:07 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    In the 80's Macross is still called Macross.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Riiku
    Comment by Riiku
    00:02 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    You're all so young. I bought anime on VHS back in days. And of corse my first was Sailor Moon

    Reply to Riiku
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:29 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    pfft... Speed Racer. On TV. Early 70's.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:30 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    this

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:35 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm a 90s kid and even I saw Speed Racer on TV, although it was of course around the same time as Sailor Moon was airing. Maybe it's just a canadian thing, but at that time the popular kids channels were a lot cooler and showed a mix of cartoons/shows from even popular enduring ones from the 60s. I could see Flintstones, Bugs Bunny, Speed Racer, Hello Kitty, Sailor Moon, Groundling Marsh, Batman TAS, TMNT, and Thundercats on TV all in the same day. They didn't even specify anything as "retro", just threw it all up there together. Crazy today to think such times ever existed... the channel that showed all that here in Canada now just shows sitcoms and gameshows (the only anime is Pokemon season 321212, Beyblades season 12321 and Yugioh season 21332). Hell, YTV even helped bring a lot of those classic anime many of us still love to the english speaking world, and today they don't do anything (the first Hello Kitty series to air in the west, if you buy the DVD, still mentions YTV in its english credits). When I think about how low the quality of programing for kids today has fallen I'm just horrified... they're not trying at all anymore. It's literally like those TV school cafeterias where they slop some unknown nasty goo onto each kid's plate, and the kids just eat it cuz that's all they get. If I were a kid today I'd be outside and reading books.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:56 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    i bought chinese dubbed doraemon

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:50 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pfffft, too young, the first animes that I watched on black and white TV, way before cable TV, way before VHS were Himitsu no Akko, Sally the witch, Astroboy, Kimba the white lion, Candy, Remi, Marco the child of the Andes, and a lot more, but what get my hooked to anime was Mazinger Z, I cried when the bad guys finally were destroying Mazinger, T.T, ahhhh, the good ol days...

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:05 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    lol, I'm not that old but I was hoping there would be some fans who are that old around here.. I wonder if there's any parents around here starting off their kids on the oldest anime, though

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:04 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    You are not alone, man...

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Tuor
    Comment by Tuor
    08:43 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Space Battleship Yamato (Star Blazers) is on there, so there's at least one oldie on the list.

    Reply to Tuor
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:48 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    I'm just shocked by the lack of Tatsunoko anime. Where the fuck are Gatchaman or Yatterman???

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:09 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Watched anime in the 90s, but what really got me into it as a hobby was Love Hina.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:21 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Word. That and Ranma 1/2? Good times, good times...

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Today
    Comment by Today
    12:39 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yup, Love Hina and Slayers for me.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:01 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Those were among the first I saw when I got the internet... downloaded them off Kazaa or something, lol.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:24 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Back in my day, my college had an anime club. Every two weeks 125~150 people got together to watch anime in an auditorium, exchange and copy VHS tapes, etc. It was social. Today, unless you cosplay, it's mostly perverts sitting in their bedrooms downloading videos.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    09:54 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    My college wasn't quite that many, we maybe had 15-20 people, but we'd commandeer a conference room once a week and watch anime for a good 3 hours. Everything from shoujo like Fushigi Yuugi (god I hated it), little-kid stuff like CLAMP Campus Detectives, to dark stuff like Hellsing and action shows like Bubblegum Crisis and Cowboy Bebop too. Smaller groups like that presented a great opportunity for MSTing, and we did plenty of it.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:49 31/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I help run an anime club at my college and have been involved with it since High School.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of Tex_Arcana
    Comment by Tex_Arcana
    22:32 26/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lupin III or City Hunter, myself.

    Granted, they weren't new at the time, and it was the mid-90s...

    Reply to Tex_Arcana
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:38 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh FFS, there's a flashback. Those shows and Those Who Hunt Elves, or Patlabor, or hell, even Ranma 1/2 and Urusei Yatsura (especially the movies, do you recall Beautiful Dreamer?)

    Although I can't say LotGH got me into it, or sustained it, or that I even liked it, but once you got past the 15minutes of exposition and background and flashback and talking and background and pre-development and talking and background and WRYARETEHSTILLTALKIN!...it did have it's moments.

    Avatar of Tex_Arcana
    Comment by Tex_Arcana
    17:34 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Those who hunt elves was an early fave, too.

    LoGH is hard mode. If Lupin is a greasy cheeseburger, LoGH is a fine, 12 course Austrian Banquet.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:42 26/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I thought I was the only one to buy anime on Laserdisc.

    Good times, but even more expensive than BluRay today.

    And by the way, Akira was my first :-)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:41 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have a whole collection on LD too.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:48 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    General Daimos :)

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:57 26/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Im pretty sure cream lemon was a good sexty show

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:18 26/08/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    The lack of Ghost in the Shell in this list, even if it was only in the high 20's, is kind of disappointing.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:32 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I assume you're referring to the movie.

    Compared to the manga was boring as shit with lobotomized characters.

    Perty scenery, but fucking awful anime.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:08 28/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    It's not worse, it's just different. It's more like an entirely new concept based on the concepts presented in the manga. I wish fans of the manga would treat it more as it's own thing. Personally for me GitS the movie is an amazing experience and a friend I feel I can relate to.

    Reply to this comment
    Avatar of MuChaDo
    Comment by MuChaDo
    02:39 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I saw Ghost in the Shell long before I knew anime series even existed.

    Reply to MuChaDo
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:56 27/08/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I saw Ghost in the Shell long before the anime series even existed.

    Reply to this comment








