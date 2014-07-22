AKB Otaku Creates Robo-Yukirin: “Now Just Add Hands…”
A fan-created robotic version of AKB48 idol Yuki Kashiwagi has lately been
the subject of much attention, being acclaimed as “too realistic” and “creepily close – though whether this is down to the uncanny valley or her inimitable AKB aura is not clear.
Robo-Yukirin made her debut at a local Nagano NicoNico event, occupying her own “stare-at-Yukirin-booth,” where she managed the surprisingly lifelike feat of responding to the gazes of her supplicants – though as yet she has no arms, so the livelihoods of the real AKB girls may be safe for a little while longer:
The prototype:
An AKBot without arms ? How is it supposed to give handshakkake ?
She would make a fine enemy in the upcoming Fatal Frame game.
True. And could become one fine boss too.
Yukirin-doll/mannequin
Type : Boss Enemies
Attack : Slimy/Eerie Handshake/Haunting Aura
Background Story :
The unrelented dolls which has just been wasted by its owner. It wants its vengeance by making it look like some artist which turn out.. horribly wrong.
It cried at night and consumes the soul of passerby.
HOLY SHIT! KILL IT WITH FIRE!!!!
Kill it with FIRA!!
Firadja
But won't that inconvenience the passengers?
Which one?
Fagga. That's what I thought when I saw 'fiaga', sorry.
firaga is a gay and fake invention of the localization team. The real name is faiga and should be romanized as'figa'.
Firaga
Kill it with Neymar!
Naw have Surez bite it to death!!!!
Kill it with Van Persie!
Kill it with Newman!
Pour Cola Over It
It's...
Not even fucking close, hahaha.
Nevermind uncanny valley, it's just plain ugly.
lol, agrreeeed. It needs some work... to put it lightly.
I wish the robot didn't look perplexed or uncomfortable.
The look in its eyes is saying "...kill me..."
it is uncomfortable, because you can only imagine the things he does to it
even without hands she can give a blowjob.
That is so true q.q.. poor AI
I would have gone with constipated.
So he wasted his time recreating the disgusted-at-otaku-fans stare and just used any random and incomplete mannequin for the body?
This guy has his priorities wrong. Just copy those lovely oppai and you can use a horse mask for head, no one will pay attention to it.
that doesn't work, idiot
That concept has been lost upon you...
Also if you think that thing looks anything like her you're blind.
Nice Hardware skills, now use them for something productive
The Japanese police should pay special attention to the guy who made this. Anyone who makes something like this, likely is obsessed enough to become the next saw guy at an AKB48 event.
This is a new level of creepy.
Shit! What's Sarah Conner's phone number?!
Close Enough...
I have the weirdest boner right now
Looks so lifeless & it doesnt look like her at all
What does "Mitsumeau" mean? I can't find the definition anywhere.
Look into each other passionately
Thank you very much.
Beware, a blade wielding maniac will come, and anyone will have SAW that coming.
Are the japanese just not capable of creating a robot that doesn't have a creepy face?
At least it has a face. A face you want to punch but a face nonetheless.
The eyes are indeed saying "Please, KILL ME!"
Someone put the lotion in the basket.
Those fucking eyes.
WE GAIJIN DONT UNDERSTAND YOUR CULTURE WE MUST DESTROY
I actually feel kind of sorry for the girl who this thing is modeled after. She will be happy because she knows her fans love her enough to create a robot version of her.
And she'll be scared and creeped out at the same time. Ah, youth.
she only get boyfriend if another otaku make male bot, and she can handle most disgusting person in hand shaking event
It's a guy..crossdressing.
I'm trying to find the line between dedication and obsession here but I'm not finding any currently.
Pass, i already a MOE accessory in Freedom Wars
*have
Is her nose really that large? thats....kreepy.
It looks like the kind of face burn victims who have had skin crafts on their face look like after healing.