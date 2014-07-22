RSSChannel

AKB Otaku Creates Robo-Yukirin: “Now Just Add Hands…”

robo-yukirin-1

robo-yukirin-2

A fan-created robotic version of AKB48 idol Yuki Kashiwagi has lately been
the subject of much attention, being acclaimed as “too realistic” and “creepily close – though whether this is down to the uncanny valley or her inimitable AKB aura is not clear.

Robo-Yukirin made her debut at a local Nagano NicoNico event, occupying her own “stare-at-Yukirin-booth,” where she managed the surprisingly lifelike feat of responding to the gazes of her supplicants – though as yet she has no arms, so the livelihoods of the real AKB girls may be safe for a little while longer:

robo-yukirin-3

robo-yukirin-4

robo-yukirin-5

robo-yukirin-6

robo-yukirin-7

The prototype:

yukirin



