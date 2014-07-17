Naughty Schell Cosplay by NonSummerJack
- Date: Jul 17, 2014 18:18 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Nekomimi, nonsummerjack, Oppai, Oshiri
Cosplay queen Nonsummerjack has exposed her wild and ferocious side as demonstrated by this sexy nekomimi bearing cosplay of Schell from Doubutsu Nee-chan – sure to further amplify the already unfathomable appreciation netizens have for felines.
Seriously, what's there not to love about this girl?
the nasty fake tan turned me off, especially the rear shots
Absolutely nothing, gorgeous!
she has no ass
lol I bet you don't know much about Non.
https://idol.sankakucomplex.com/?tags=non
It probably has to do with her 2 male features turning some men off:
1) Broad bulky shoulders - Associated with hormone imbalance during adolescence, which used to be rare, but is becoming more common, especially in developed countries.
2) Android pelvis - Rare among natural born women, most of whom are Gynecoid. Genetically, not developmentally linked. She'll have difficult labor. Traits like this tend to get selected out of the gene pool, with few carrier lineage surviving to present day.
It's possible that she's born as a man. Unlike most women, where it's not a possibility, based on skeletal traits.
Asians don't have asses. Tho her frame does look very bodybuilder... disturbing. But the biggest offender is her face; she looks like a man. Ladyboy conversion complete.
Exceptions:
Maki Hojo (Japanese - JAV)
Annie Thao (Hmong - HipHop model)(real-life Chun Li)
You mean like how some Americans have no neck? Shape of your pelvis bone has nothing to do with the amount of fat you have on your back end.
No she was not born a male, the waist and ribcage don't lie. Even if they could, the abs definitely can't, those are 100% female abs. Sexy stuff. Sure your points are true, her shoulders are slightly broad for a female (very little though, not broad enough to be male), and her pelvis is rather small too (not quite small enough to be male either). This doesn't make her any less sexy though, I never doubted her for a second, I wonder why people started...
you would fail biology,id like to say high school biology but its so dumbed down now anyone can pass.
no broad bulky shoulders relative to the rest of her body,standard asian pelvis (shes not some milk maid from germany)
hormone imbalance;that is very true,so many chemicals floating around in an advanced nation that it will screw the hormone balance;us guys have it worst though;just look at the poor pussifed fish in american rivers.
(or the average male in portland)
Wow. Your "reasoning" is painful.
She needs a better hip baring baby.
Nice explanation, but I still think she(?) has a incredible hot body and still want to bang her(?)
Actually I found it quite sensible and well-educated :P
I mean, it does make sense. But still, I don't find the woman above as ugly as some here do. Not my type, but not "ugly".
Everything. Sorry, but I'm not into male bodys like hers. She looks like a female Schwarzenegger.
If you think she looks like Arnie then that just nullifies anything you have to say. i.e. your opinion = shit
You'll never got a girl like her irl anyway. The most you will get is a 200lb fatty, with a butterface.
>200lb
>fat
must sucking being a scrawny manlet
I don't think 200lb fatty and butterface go together...
id literal rather fuck a dog than a 200 lb fatty, and I'll never fuck a dog, so...
For a male 200lb isn't that much, but for a female it's quite a bit... unless she's like really tall, then is ok. Not exactly a fatty though either way...
that's because you're a pedophile
Being androgynous doesn't mean she can't be hot, you don't need a huge ass and baloon breasts to be so, even plump godesses (in the other extreme) like Chouzuki Maryou can be stunningly attractive, and let's not talk about traps, they are androgynous and born males but some can be as sexy as this.
ＦＡＣＥ
this; still looks like a trannie
If she ever was a man - and that's a rather big "if" - she had a rather cute feminine face to begin with, so what's the problem here again? In addition, her body is nothing short of amazing... unless you are into unhealthy, thin models, I cannot fathom how you cannot be amazed by this cosplay.
would bang.
Dat buttcrack!
10/10 Would gladly fuck all day long.
Also, what's wrong with her face? I think her smile is cute and naughty.
Pic. 12 - her kitty-cat has whiskers too :O
Whaow, she's outrageously sexy!!
For someone born as a man.
Oh, poor baby get boned last night?
oh, poor virgin jerkoff last night?
I would unload the content of my balls into that daily, like an angry fist of god.
Is it wrong the first thing I thought was "Where can I get a set of kitty ears that look that good?" :P
She looks like she could powerfuck herself into having 15 kids without any difficulties, +10!
F&$@, that's hot!
I wish this girl did cosplay porn.
Now I want to fuck a cat girl cosplayer....
Would definitely request nyanko if went to image club.
Come on now guys, we're dealing with otaku here. They wouldn't know sexy even if Scarlett Johansson walked right into their bedroom naked.
Come on white people, we're dealing with asians here. Weaboos wouldn't know nasty even if Chouzuki Maryou walked right into their bedroom naked.
I'm white, you expect me to know that name? Glorious whites invented condoms to bypass the nasty.
>Chouzuki Maryou
Would still bone her.
I bet Scarlett would get far less hate comments here than Chouzuki Maryou, though. I love em both personally, especially the latter.
good gals style :-) . GO GO SJ!
Is that her?
"Dat cute lil' kitty! x3"
(Quoted from "Kids React To" but I think it applies here.)
You can consider me warned. About the sign that is.
Most overrated ero-cosplay-model ever. Atleast half of the pics are useless, she needs a better photo adviser. Some pics she looks like the best piece of ass ever, and the next she suddenly looks like shit.
She should avoid low angles where her jaw looks like an swollwen frog. And avoid showing too much of her fat torso, avoid low cut bottom lingerie is crucial.
She need a little bit of lipo, just a little, bit, go into a diet will ruin her nice ass.
Damn shes hot, only Asian women can cosplay and actually look decent!!!!
Fap time!
Enjoy fapping to a dude, ;)
she confirmed female, you retard