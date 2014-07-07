AKB48 Handshaking “Now Like A Slave Market”

Mere weeks after one of them tried to saw off their hands, AKB48 are again hard at work shaking the hands of their creepy fans – who are now under such heavy guard that the entire process has been compared unfavourably to a prison visit or the more unstable kind of border crossing…

Scenes of the newly secured event – the first being held at the Tokyo Big Sight – have been causing wonder online:

Online few can believe anyone would put up with an almost TSA level of security theatre to meet their idols, and fewer still that they would buy hundreds of CDs in order to endure the privilege: