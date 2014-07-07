AKB48 Handshaking “Now Like A Slave Market”
Mere weeks after one of them tried to saw off their hands, AKB48 are again hard at work shaking the hands of their creepy fans – who are now under such heavy guard that the entire process has been compared unfavourably to a prison visit or the more unstable kind of border crossing…
Scenes of the newly secured event – the first being held at the Tokyo Big Sight – have been causing wonder online:
Online few can believe anyone would put up with an almost TSA level of security theatre to meet their idols, and fewer still that they would buy hundreds of CDs in order to endure the privilege:
“What fun!”
“Even now you still want to shake their hands?”
“Is this a prison visitation?”
“This is just revolting.”
“Reminds me of Auschwitz or something.”
“I thought this was an Israeli checkpoint or something for a moment.”
“Amazing anyone would pay money to be treated like this.”
“Those lucky guards, that guy stood next to Mayuyu all day is one of life’s winners.”
“You know how far gone they are from seeing something like this.”
“Even the little girl is stuck behind a fence?”
“Surely this must be the beginning of the end.”
Just saw the first part. My thoughts exactly. Oh well these fans are fueling the AKB48 biznass.
Well to be fair, what the otaku go through is much more pleasant compared to what the TSA put US peeps through (grope your balls,naked pics etc).
TSA inspection is mandatory, they can arrest you if you refuse, and to top it off they make you pay for their service. Oh, and they just increased their fees too.
TLDR people in other countries put up with worse.
U.S. now tells you that they'll banning uncharged phones/electronic devices and urged other countries to imply that statement.
20:25 anon was illustrating how to circumvent UV cum detection.
Proteins like human sperma glow under ultra violet light.
I think the whole farce is a pr stunt to prove how far they go for their fans despite the apparent "danger".
Ever heard "better safe than sorry"?
I think they're a pretty sorry bunch either way
Bring on the cavity searches
truth is, it's both the male and females behind the corporations running all this shit that exploits everyone from the idols to the fans
No they don't
Slave market? Looks like a typical day at TSA checkout.
and they can play you like a fiddle all day.
Or at any japanese airport...
scary thing is japanese airports have less security than that!
