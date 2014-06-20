Top 10 Ideal Anime Imouto
- Date: Jun 20, 2014 13:02 JST
With imouto now so popular that the government is trying to ban them, it is no wonder that the latest attempt to rank the most desirable little sisters managed to find 10,000 anime fans to answer the question in under a week…
The ranking, which aims the find the “ideal” imouto and so is not restricted to actual imouto:
1. Ui Hirasawa (K-On!)
2. Kagura (Gintama)
3. Kobato Hasegawa (Haganai)
4. Kirino Kosaka (OreImo)
5. Nadeko Sengoku (Monogatari series)
6. Suguha Kirigaya/ Leafa (Sword Art Online)
7. Ayase Aragaki (OreImo)
8. Azusa Nakano (K-On!)
9. Gou Matsuoka (Free!)
10. Komachi Hikigaya (Oregairu)
Suguha made the top ten but not Mikan?
Mikan should be 1. She's the most reliable imouto. The entries in this list are all annoying bitches who happen to be younger sisters.
Ui and Mikan, others could just disappear
No Manami and Kurumi Kasuga? Pfft.
Mikan is reliable... Most of us want a dependable sister
They're just boring.
Ui is reliable and not bitchy. Suguha deserves to be on the list, too. Mikan is obviously number 1, though.
Kirino and Nadeko are crazy bitches that should be on a worst 10 imouto list.
Holy crap I didn't even think of Mikan. Her and Shiro (NGNL) would make great siblings.
Exactly, this list is shit.
Well, I agree for Mikan... but then, this is not an individual ranking.
I guess those voters have a slightly different and strange views.
That's a japanese ranking, what do you expect from those masochistic idiots? Of course some bitches would make the cut.
Not ranking Mikan on #1 is a sin itself.
And where are Kuroneko's imoutos?!
actually the only reason why mikan isnt on the list is because the voters include women voters as well. if it was only guy voters she would be on the list. Also apparently women love kagura because she literary beat everyone else on the list. and also those masochistic idiots your talking about creates all this anime stuff so i would stop talking shit about them you ignorant fucker
Kagura is pretty sweet actually, when it counts.
we call it "mass gomi" opinion
Yeah I'm surprised she didn't even make the list.
Implying any To-Love-Ru character belongs on any list that doesn't include the word 'ecchi.' Being the "most reliable" in such a cast of one-dimensional, usless characters isn't saying much.
Kirino = Without a doubt the Goddess Tier imouto
I really did enjoy her character a lot. In terms of little sisters she's one of the only ones who actually displayed a believable dynamic with her brother, and the evolution of that, while having taken a turn many didn't expect, by the end I was very happy (and sad, considering I loved the others too).
I understand why many hate her, but that's because they never understood their siblings. I love and respect my older brother, so I loved Kirino and Kyousuke as siblings and how they grew.
I understand why many hate her, but that's because they never understood their siblings.
More like because they don't have sisters at all. Incest aside, Kirino was close to real sister.
But definitely not "ideal imouto"...
Kirino = Goddess Tier Imouto
Two upset Kirino haters downvoted lmfao.. funny shit
kirino ?
I don't think i'd want that bitch as a little sister , even paid .
Well, at least Kirino is an imouto, I don't understand how the fuck Nadeko or Ayase qualify as imouto. And I love NAdeko and Ayase, but none of them are imouto chara.
You should read the whole article: The ranking, which aims the find the “ideal” imouto and so is not restricted to actual imouto.
From that list she is the only one who actually ends up with her brother.
4. Kousaka Kirino
Really?! WTF! Who want that bitch...
Masochists, plain and simple.
People who realize what she actually was as a sibling.
Kirino is fine meh. Shes an Otaku so I'd love her :3
In the beginning. After you have to do all the housework for a year not anymore I'd recon.
All those hopeless superficial Otaku...
ewww weeaboo
People willing to crack that icy exterior to get to the hopeless brocon center.
cause then you can rape her and not feel bad about it
...jking
...
ahem.
wow this list is garbage, i would trade all these on the list for just Mashiro from makikunin
If she was able to be on the list then yeah :)
^this x inf
Where is Mikan?!
I found Kanon from Photokano to be one great imouto...
OH MY GOD.
I can't help it but to agree that 200%!
Gosh, I seriously would have her as my little sister (no, not because incest or something similar). She's one friendly and cute girl I would like to have as my little sister...
Well, I even have one of my shots of her as my PSP wallpaper.
Anon! Thank you for reviving my memory and affections for her! ありがとうデス！
Too bad she's better in the game instead of the anime.
...but banging your not blood-related imouto and knocking her up is the best part of having an imouto...
Gosh... For 99/100 chance, that is not the reason why I would choose someone to be my imouto...
Why nadeko bitch ? Why not imouto araragi , Karen?
Where is Shiro? (game no life)
nepgear ?
Mikan?
Yuu (kore wa zombie desuka)
Chino (Guchuumon)
Hibiki (the idol master)
Japaneses are M
Two more character are hated on top 10?
Kirino and sengoku
Much as I love Ayase, strictly speaking, she shouldn't really be included in the list as she isn't a real imouto character i.e. related to protagonist in same family (blood-related is optional).
If the criteria is more loosely defined as "Which character, regardless of whether she's the protagonist's imouto, would you like?" then I find it strange that Kuroneko, easily rivalling Ayase for top 3 OreImo girls, is not included.
Tachibana Miya from Amagami is an ideal Imouto too...
I would agree, she's be a good imouto . . .
am i the really the ONLY guy that's always wanted an OLDER sister? :( seriously being honest here... nothing to do with ecchi/incest fetishes
The thing is, older sisters have nothing to do with younger ones. It's like asking someone who misses their mom "What about your dad?" What about him? He's nothing like their mother. Totally different roles and point.
What you're looking for is not here.
1- Shiro
2- Mikan
all else irrelevant
1-Kirino
All else not worthy.
No Kasugano Sora?
Who in their right mind thinks Kirino is anywhere remotely close to ideal?
not this "this otaku shit list" butt hurt again
oh god no
She's #1 to me.
Ditto, more character and depth than most mentioned here. Plus she grew as a person more than any of the ones here too. Something that quite frankly makes me love a person more than anything. Doesn't matter where they start, as long as I see them grow and learn and find themselves, they are a truly lovable person.
Sora and Kirino are pretty much on the same level, you know :P
Atleast Sora agreed to concieve Haru's child