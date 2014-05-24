JK Head Urinator Busted: “I Did It Dozens of Times!”
Police have arrested a man for urinating on the head of a schoolgirl as she sat on a bench, finding him to be responsible for a dozens of similar attacks on schoolgirls and others.
Kagawa prefecture police arrested a 20-year-old legal student after he approached a 15-year-old girl from behind as she sat on a bench near a local station one night and urinated on her head.
Police caught him after discovering a suspicious car near the scene of the crime, and questioning the occupant.
He soon admitted being the perpetrator, and later admitted being behind a spate of recent perversions committed against local women in their teens, twenties and thirties, which included them being urinated on and voyeuristically photographed.
After confessing that he committed similar acts “dozens of times” in order “to satisfy my sexual desire,” police charged him with assault and other offences in connection with the schoolgirl urination offence, and are investigating his other antics.
He must be a failure of a law student if he confessed to all these crimes the police had no way of linking him to.
Do I attribute this to the spinelessness of the Japanese or the intimidation of the police?
Several things come to mind...
Are the Japanese really so honest that they spill all their crimes like a cartoon villain if they are caught?
Do the police just make the situation so bad, that they get a "bargain" by admitting to so much?
-Or do they just make that shit up?
Is this the usual Sankaku embellishment?
japanese Police treats you really bad and won't let you go until you've spilled everything and they are satisfied.
I do actually wonder if I should actually be supporting the guy or not considering the Japanese police are notorious for forcing false confessions. Heck, in one case they got four different people to confess to a crime before they actually found the real perpetrator.
I'm not saying I'm defending this guy's actions, I'm just saying at this point a confession in Japan these days seems to be about as believable as Bush saying there are WMDs in Iraq.
Well the Japanese legal system if you can call it that is not exactly the most fair thing.
Considering the crime scene is covered in his bodily fluids, I'd say some lab tests would have provided a pretty solid link. He's probably better off confessing and "repenting" for his actions...
Only in Japan this could happen. I've genuinely never heard of this happening in America or Europe. Someone correct me, I just don't think it has ever occurred to any non Japanese to piss on some teenagers in public.
It does happen in america and Europe. The thing is they don't want to tell anybody, because they feel violated and don't want people to know that they can be easy target for any kind of attack.
This is the reason he got away with it so many times in Japan though, europe and america are hardly special in that sense
Yeah, Japan needs to get with the times and have a school shooting where 20 kids are killed. Japan really needs to fix themselves.
Why do the "criminals" always confess about all the shit they are doing and even confessing to crap they commit earlier even if police dont have any proof? I would have shut my mouth.
