Top 10 Most Memorable Anime OPs/EDs

With anime songs and idol hand shaking seemingly the only thing keeping the Japanese music industry alive, anison fans alike have compiled what they consider the top 10 most memorable anime OPs/EDs into one convenient list – though it does seem the memory of most otaku only extends back a few years at most…

The ranking, based on a generous sample of over 10,000 votes:


1. Only My Railgun – To aru Kagaku no Railgun OP

2. Kimi no Shiranai Monogatari – Bakemonogatari ED

3. Guren no Yumiya – Shingeki no Kyojin OP

4. A Cruel Angel’s Thesis – Neon Genesis Evangelion OP

5. Secret Base ~Kimi ga Kureta Mono~ (10 years after Ver.) – AnoHana ED

6. Connect – Puella Magi Madoka Magica OP

7. Tori no Uta – Air OP

8. Maji Love 1000% – Uta no Prince-sama: Maji Love 1000% OP

9. My Soul, Your Beats – Angel Beats OP

10. Donten – Gintama OP



