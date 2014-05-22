Top 10 Most Memorable Anime OPs/EDs
- Date: May 22, 2014 06:50 JST
With anime songs and idol hand shaking seemingly the only thing keeping the Japanese music industry alive, anison fans alike have compiled what they consider the top 10 most memorable anime OPs/EDs into one convenient list – though it does seem the memory of most otaku only extends back a few years at most…
The ranking, based on a generous sample of over 10,000 votes:
1. Only My Railgun – To aru Kagaku no Railgun OP
2. Kimi no Shiranai Monogatari – Bakemonogatari ED
3. Guren no Yumiya – Shingeki no Kyojin OP
4. A Cruel Angel’s Thesis – Neon Genesis Evangelion OP
5. Secret Base ~Kimi ga Kureta Mono~ (10 years after Ver.) – AnoHana ED
6. Connect – Puella Magi Madoka Magica OP
7. Tori no Uta – Air OP
8. Maji Love 1000% – Uta no Prince-sama: Maji Love 1000% OP
9. My Soul, Your Beats – Angel Beats OP
10. Donten – Gintama OP
no FLCL ed
no Elfen Lied op
no Cowboy Bebop op
this list is dildos
Nor Eureka Seven, or Samurai Champloo
If there is one FLOW song that should be here, it's probably COLORS.
Arus Nova ED Rocked~!
Anything Kanno Yoko.
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Karakuri Zoushi Ayatsuri Sakon OMG>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Bakmatsu Kikansetsu Irohanihoheto FUCK YEA~~~~
Nadesico,
Zeno Saga,
Moon Phase,
Shakugan no Shana,
Muv Luv,
Aquarian no Sousi,
.hack,
Bakaretsu,
Chrno Crusade,
Claymore,
Chobits,
Code Geass,
TSUKIHIME Lunar Chronicals
Gasarki,
Gedo Senki,
GetBackers,
Gosick,
Grappler Baki,
Gravation,
Guilty Crown,
Gunslinger Girl,
Gyakkyou Burai, Kaiji,
Mai Otome,
.hack Dusk
Just a few on my girlfriends puter. triti
It should be Sign man... that song is the best!!
JIBUN WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
I was very fond of one of the Eureka Seven end credits, but you won't find a lot of the shows Adult Swim had on a lot of these posts.
wers kill me baby and berserk
Why does everyone like FLCL, it was shit.
Solid OVA quality animation.
Also music. Story is shit. Characters are shit. Presentation is over-the-top and messy. So hard following what is going on.
Experimental animation and that's it.
Just saw it. That's the only thing it has going for it.
respected only by social outcast ADHD kids of the 80's who are DC Comic fans and plays Pokemon Red
The music, basically all of it done by The Pillows, is awesome
kids this days
because it's great.
Not Bloody Stream or HT either.
Did you read properly? This is on Japan's side not the US. And apparently this poll is done yearly, correct me if I'm wrong.
and Kuroko no Basket?
So no typical mainstream shit that's good
Americans think they are better at another country's cultural product.
No Digimon Adventure OP
These polls are done in Japan, where about 1000 shows have come out since all the ones you mentioned. I know it's cool bro to like and hang on to stuff you like and think it's the greatest thing ever, but the fact is that most of the people who took this poll have never even seen those shows.
I'll never understand the "OMG JAPAN'S OPINIONS ON THEIR OWN INDUSTRY THAT THEY CREATED, FINANCE, AND MAKE POSSIBLE SUCK SO HARD" mentality.
Get over it, bro.
Because moe has ruined anime. The market is driven by the hordes of 40 year old virgins in Japan now.
It sucks, bro.
Truer words cannot be said. Well said. Moeshit has ruined everyhting, and fucking scum moetards.
>I'll never understand the "OMG JAPAN'S OPINIONS ON THEIR OWN INDUSTRY THAT THEY CREATED, FINANCE, AND MAKE POSSIBLE SUCK SO HARD" mentality.
Because it's true.
Japan has shit taste in anime.
The manganime come from japan, but the tasted of japanese otakus about them sucks alot more and more every year.....
They don't watch anime they just fap with it
More like 4000.
i liked the Ghost in th Shell openings.
Im surprisedth Haruhi ending didnt make the list
Hahahaha Sure, with the fucking whore it features? Slut Aya hirano is done for and took their shitty series with her. GOOD.
Since harucrap is the main culorit anime has dongraded to such labes, it all started with kyoanishit and harucrap.
too subjective. some judge their best OP/ED from the song alone, some from the visuals and some, from the combination of both. it's hard to pit the OPs with each other due to these obviously biasing criteria.
personally for me, a memorable OP is one that reminds you of the story, and the feelings you have when you first watched it(yes, i do hum to Cruel Angel's Thesis until now).
Cruel Angel's Thesis aside, V gundam's Stand up To The Victory is one of my favorite. the song's great but the visuals completely betray any expectation to what actually happened in the story (though that's the main reason i loved it).
Most Memorable
==
Anything good that I can remember without having to look it up
For me it would be something like
..Evangelion OP
..Higurashi no Naku Koro Ni OP
..Bokurano OP
..Ookami to Koushinryou ED (Ringo Hiyori)
Also, as of today I have watched ~2000 Anime. And no, this isn't bad English referring to a year but the number of Anime I watched.
Yipes, Bokurano has a Solid OP.
But was depressed for a week after watching it!
:(
Yeah, something like in deadman wonderland, you really feel the drama of the series in the opening
Clannad After Story OP
rage on, old anime crusaders and new anime platoon!
I never believed I had reached the section of "old" but admittedly having to watch some of my first anime prior to dial-up and on VHS are probably good signs of that...Lmao
Call yourself old? I watched my first anime before VHS was even invented.
Let me guess, you watched it on a ViewMaster at 30 fps (flips per second, lol)
(damn, now i feel really old...)
the ending for unbreakable machine girl is really good! :)
Sousei no Aquarion should be in the list
It also shouldn't be Only My Railgun but the OVA OP for Railgun.
Yes sousei no aquarion OP 1 is beauty
song is very catchy but the video has pretty much no sync to the song
Kanon OP? come on!!
Definitely, Kanon slays all that moeshit on that list.
Also, wheres the Gundam Wing?
There is probably a dozen more that are better than whats up there.
Ending of Haruhi 2006 ????
