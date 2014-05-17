Natalia-tan Banned by EU

RSSChannel

Crimean attorney general and moe idol Natalya Poklonskaya has been banned from the EU after being added to their “targeted sanctions” list as a way of reminding Putin just how much his minor underlings have to fear if they ever want to visit Europe again.

Natalia-sama and 12 others are amongst the latest batch of Russian patriots to be targeted by the cruel sanctions regime of the EU in response to Putin’s valiant efforts to save the Ukraine from a fascist takeover by the west’s anti-semitic stooges.

She already faces arrest and possible treason charges should the Ukrainian government ever get their vile claws on her.

All the attention lavished on the lovely 34-year-old prosecutress by her Japanese fans may well have been what singled her out – although with the EU being too cowardly to actually target anyone of real importance in Russia they may also have been running out of low level names to add.

Fortunately she can still visit her 2D loving fans in Japan, for now:

    131 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:45 17/05/2014 # ! Good (+0.8)

    >> to save the Ukraine from a fascist takeover by the west’s anti-semitic stooges.

    Oh what a bullshit.
    I mean, really, as an unconcerned observers, who are too far from all these Ukrainian crisi events, you can admire this woman (she IS pretty, after all), but please don't spit this stupid Russian propaganda crap. There are no facism or anti-semitism here (yeah, cos I'm living here - I think, you can tell that from my IP lol)
    At least, there WERE no facism, until our lovery Mr. Putin brought it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:21 17/05/2014 # ! Good (+0.8)

    Actually it's probably meant to be sarcastic. Something along the lines of "Superhuman superhero greatest politician of all time Mr. Putin, personally flew to holy mother Ukraine to rescue it from the vile clutches of the Gosdep backed Zionist Fascist anti-semitic homosexuals, married Natalya and then face punched a CIA velociraptor all in a typical day's work."

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:28 11/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Even if it was meant as sarcasm it comes out sounding so truthful, except for the part of the anti-semitic west, the west is way too semitic, perhaps even zionist.

    Comment by Anonymous
    18:53 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, I've already realized that. :)

    It is funny to understand, that it was just my painful *butthurt* reaction to those words, written in a sarcastic way. D:

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:18 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think its meant to be sarcasm, infact I hope all the crazy posts about this have been sarcasm XD

    Avatar of tingle
    Comment by tingle
    10:58 17/05/2014 # ! Good (+0.6)

    I assumed the author was being sarcastic like when he says "High standards of Chinese quality"

    Avatar of Daniel Park
    Comment by Daniel Park
    00:55 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    or anything related to "Pussy" ends up being kittens.

    Avatar of ScarSam
    Comment by ScarSam
    20:18 20/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's not sarcasm, that's deception.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:44 11/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    whats wrong chinese quality? I buy in aliexpress all the time

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:12 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    yeah , well you know that no country led by yours or even "helped" to get back on its feet ever stood right?
    you know your country killed and destroyed more than help.
    putin just doesnt want another afghanistan or iraq
    near his doorsteps.
    its not because he cares about ukrain.
    its because he doesnt want more bases near russia, and wants a strategic entrance of some sort to the eu.
    he used your own country's shit values against you, you really should get out of the us and eu region and see how the world sees your bundle of countries

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:00 20/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    not really. i share 15:40's opinion. they easily call out racist when they behave like racists most of their time. some of them are still butthurt over being enslaved and shit like that. hell, we've been colonized for over 300 years, you don't see us bitching about it.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:43 19/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Cough. Japan. Cough.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:51 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    You're disgusting.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:36 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    that was probably intended as sarcasm

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:13 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    You're the only one spit propaganda here, ebaniy bandera.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:06 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yes-yes "there were no fascists or nazis". But What about so called "Right Sector" and other shit? Just for example, why they're using Wolfsangel rune on bandage? And SS Galichina, Bandera, Melnyk were just some sort of super heroes? They "temporarily" served Hitler, but when armies of their master were crushed they miraculously started to fought for Ukraine's independence?
    Well...Ukraine is a county of miracles. Nazis could be a heroes, ministers and Sashko Biliy shot themselfes (but one bullet is not enough to commit a suicide), people in Odessa (02.05.2014) decided to burn themselves...
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY

    Oh wel...thanks to Mr. Putin there is peace in Crimea, no war, and the most cutest attorney general.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:20 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    You must be new here. Otherwise you would get Sankaku ever present sarcastic articles.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:40 11/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I understand sarcasm, like the time when the american media said that the russians interfered with the election, that was sarcasm

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:55 19/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Yeah, who are you with, Right Sector or Svaboda? Fkn Nazi.

    Comment by Anonymous
    16:16 19/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Always were and will be.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:20 21/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'd fuck her. Especially in a 3-way.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:31 20/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    There is not fascism nor anti-semitism in western-europe, just leftist bigotry totalitarianism lunacy and islamo-pandering (this alone equates fascism and anti-semitism).

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:51 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    pathetic brainwhased western idiot. Your media lied to you every war, fabricates news and you still take it all up you throat. Smarten the fuck up and say no to mass media and get the real truth.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:02 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Riiight.
    Don't spit Russian propaganda crap, spit Western one instead.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:48 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Blind motherfucker :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:39 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Anti-semitism? More like, it was a hostile Jewish take over of the Urkrainian government. Every now member of the government installed by US puppets is an Ashkenazi Jew.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:43 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    You're Arabic aren't you?

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:04 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    If they have jews running the government they may as well give up now because their economy will be back in the gutter within a decade but this time it'll completely collapse. Ukrain is already taking out HUGE loans from the EU to restart their economy but you can bet the interest rate is ridiculously sky high.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:46 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Erm what? Firstly the statement was tongue-in-cheek and secondly. Yes, Ukraine is run by fascists. Right Sector and Svaborta, Fatherland are all in the government of Ukraine. Whom are all far right fascists. They are big old fascists, that supported Hitler. What world you living in? All the people getting blasted by them are really, just Ukrainians of different opinion. Yet they are utterly butchering them.

    Comment by Anonymous
    12:57 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Uh-huh. That was Putin who made valiant Ukranian army to shoot and kill civilians. And that definitely was Putin who made brave Ukranian activists burn down the building full of people and laugh at their burning corpses. Yeah, that's evil facist Putin alright.

    Comment by Anonymous
    19:23 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Primarily, it was Putin who send a whole lot of Russian saboteurs to escalate the pro-Russian movement in the Western and Southern regions.
    And the one who really wants to Russia, but instead of just move there:
    - grabs a weapon
    - shouts "RUSSIA! PUTIN!" everywhere
    - burns Ukrainian flags and put Russian instead
    - captures administraion builings
    - proclaims the building and 30 meter of territory around it "the independent state" which is gonna join Russia as fast as possible
    ...is not a civilian, he's just a dumbass and a terrorist (after capturing hostages).

    And please don't mix up with all of that the terrible tragedy in Odessa. This is what happens, when events are gone too far from the both sides. And of all the people who was there, no one laughed that day. -_-

    And yeah, before ALL of that it was Putin who boldly sent troops to Crimea - the Ukrainian territory - and said "It is mine now!". okay.
    Oh, sure, there was some kind of referendum, but you can imagine, what kind of referendum could be held, being prepared for three weeks and with the fact that Russian troops already occupied the territory. So Russian referenum.

    So, he is not the one to blame allright.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:52 20/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Though all "Russian saboteurs" in EU/UA news was proven to be fake, none of pro-russian terrorists was ever asking for russian citizenship nor political shelter, they "occupy" THEIR OWN cities and turn to "The Dark Lord Putin" cause he is the only one who can save then AND their piece of land from Ukranian army & recent BlackWaters mercs.
    And thare was a lot of people laughing at Odessa trategy, more than that "the new UA goverment" officially supported that massacre.
    About Crimea: I'm not gonna say Putin did it of good intentions to it's peaple, but the fact is: there was not a single shot fired as of yet and no EU/UA journalist seen any group of Crimean people dissatisfied by new order.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:02 17/05/2014 # ! Good (+0.6)

    she really looks like Czech pornstar Abigaile Johnson.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:22 17/05/2014 # ! Good (+0.8)

    I thought Abigaile kind of looked like Merkel, except younger and fitter

    She still kind of creeps me out, despite being very pretty.

    Avatar of Mauvais
    Comment by Mauvais
    10:17 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    She's a politician. All the fucks she once had to give were probably hammered out early in her career.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:20 17/05/2014 # ! Good (+0.5)

    Sanctions are opium for the masses, real Europe doesn't give a flying fuck about this conflict, and I'm not talking about Europe as people I'm talking about leaders of EU.

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:46 17/05/2014 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Sanctions are a way of saying "We don't like what you are doing, and even if we don't give a rat's ass for whoever you are doing this to right now, we would go to war if you ever did it to us".

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:52 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nobody cares about the Ukraine or even the massive gas pipes that comme from Russia into Ukraine and distribute gas all over the Eastern Europe.
    Who cares about energie that much anyway? No countries has ever been attacked because of fossil energie... /S

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:59 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Not quite, unless Europe starts bringing back Nuclear Energy en masse, starting with Germany first! Because in their energy context, Nuclear Energy has been proven to be the most viable alternative to Russian Natural Gas for energy and electricity needs, although just as dangerous if not more.

    Avatar of Dark Mage
    Comment by Dark Mage
    01:20 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Energy from Thorium using molten salt reactors is the answer.
    It's nuclear fission that's clean and safe as Carl Sagan petting a baby seal.

    It's Okuu after being sent to charm school.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:39 17/05/2014 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    Exactly. The Ukraine is a bunch of hillbillies and flat broke. Nobody here gives a shit about them, we have enough beggars to feed in southern europe.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:32 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    I almost forgot her prosecutor position. Well! That is that i guess.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:40 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.3)

    this women is no attractive at all even when she tried to smile she has I am a big bitch look on her face

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:16 17/05/2014 # ! Good (+0.6)

    If she wasn't a big bitch, do you think she'd land a job where she has to deal with shoving lowlifes and psychopaths into jail every day?

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:33 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yes, you are, a big bitch.

    Comment by Anonymous
    13:35 18/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pretty damn good for a prosecutor-general.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:26 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    she was once brutaly hit in the face and has since then problems with her left side.

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:10 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (0)

    Either you have VERY attractive women around you all the time to the point you don't realize what Attractive is, Or you have never seen women be4.

    Avatar of Rotarius72
    Comment by Rotarius72
    04:35 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Whoa, she's 34?! I thought she was in her mid 20s. I guess age is just a number after all.

    Comment by Anonymous
    08:58 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    She should come to Toronto and run for Mayor. We can trade Rob Ford for her. (That will collapse Russia faster than any sanction)

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:47 17/05/2014 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Give it time and more subversive Russian activities in Ukraïne, and a lot of prominent Russians and Crimeans will get on the international Wanted list of Europol and Interpol.

