Natalia-tan Banned by EU

Crimean attorney general and moe idol Natalya Poklonskaya has been banned from the EU after being added to their “targeted sanctions” list as a way of reminding Putin just how much his minor underlings have to fear if they ever want to visit Europe again.

Natalia-sama and 12 others are amongst the latest batch of Russian patriots to be targeted by the cruel sanctions regime of the EU in response to Putin’s valiant efforts to save the Ukraine from a fascist takeover by the west’s anti-semitic stooges.

She already faces arrest and possible treason charges should the Ukrainian government ever get their vile claws on her.

All the attention lavished on the lovely 34-year-old prosecutress by her Japanese fans may well have been what singled her out – although with the EU being too cowardly to actually target anyone of real importance in Russia they may also have been running out of low level names to add.

Fortunately she can still visit her 2D loving fans in Japan, for now: