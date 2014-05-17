Natalia-tan Banned by EU
Crimean attorney general and moe idol Natalya Poklonskaya has been banned from the EU after being added to their “targeted sanctions” list as a way of reminding Putin just how much his minor underlings have to fear if they ever want to visit Europe again.
Natalia-sama and 12 others are amongst the latest batch of Russian patriots to be targeted by the cruel sanctions regime of the EU in response to Putin’s valiant efforts to save the Ukraine from a fascist takeover by the west’s anti-semitic stooges.
She already faces arrest and possible treason charges should the Ukrainian government ever get their vile claws on her.
All the attention lavished on the lovely 34-year-old prosecutress by her Japanese fans may well have been what singled her out – although with the EU being too cowardly to actually target anyone of real importance in Russia they may also have been running out of low level names to add.
Fortunately she can still visit her 2D loving fans in Japan, for now:
Oh what a bullshit.
I mean, really, as an unconcerned observers, who are too far from all these Ukrainian crisi events, you can admire this woman (she IS pretty, after all), but please don't spit this stupid Russian propaganda crap. There are no facism or anti-semitism here (yeah, cos I'm living here - I think, you can tell that from my IP lol)
At least, there WERE no facism, until our lovery Mr. Putin brought it.
Actually it's probably meant to be sarcastic. Something along the lines of "Superhuman superhero greatest politician of all time Mr. Putin, personally flew to holy mother Ukraine to rescue it from the vile clutches of the Gosdep backed Zionist Fascist anti-semitic homosexuals, married Natalya and then face punched a CIA velociraptor all in a typical day's work."
Even if it was meant as sarcasm it comes out sounding so truthful, except for the part of the anti-semitic west, the west is way too semitic, perhaps even zionist.
Yeah, I've already realized that. :)
It is funny to understand, that it was just my painful *butthurt* reaction to those words, written in a sarcastic way. D:
I think its meant to be sarcasm, infact I hope all the crazy posts about this have been sarcasm XD
I assumed the author was being sarcastic like when he says "High standards of Chinese quality"
or anything related to "Pussy" ends up being kittens.
That's not sarcasm, that's deception.
whats wrong chinese quality? I buy in aliexpress all the time
yeah , well you know that no country led by yours or even "helped" to get back on its feet ever stood right?
you know your country killed and destroyed more than help.
putin just doesnt want another afghanistan or iraq
near his doorsteps.
its not because he cares about ukrain.
its because he doesnt want more bases near russia, and wants a strategic entrance of some sort to the eu.
he used your own country's shit values against you, you really should get out of the us and eu region and see how the world sees your bundle of countries
not really. i share 15:40's opinion. they easily call out racist when they behave like racists most of their time. some of them are still butthurt over being enslaved and shit like that. hell, we've been colonized for over 300 years, you don't see us bitching about it.
Cough. Japan. Cough.
that was probably intended as sarcasm
You're the only one spit propaganda here, ebaniy bandera.
Yes-yes "there were no fascists or nazis". But What about so called "Right Sector" and other shit? Just for example, why they're using Wolfsangel rune on bandage? And SS Galichina, Bandera, Melnyk were just some sort of super heroes? They "temporarily" served Hitler, but when armies of their master were crushed they miraculously started to fought for Ukraine's independence?
Well...Ukraine is a county of miracles. Nazis could be a heroes, ministers and Sashko Biliy shot themselfes (but one bullet is not enough to commit a suicide), people in Odessa (02.05.2014) decided to burn themselves...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY
Oh wel...thanks to Mr. Putin there is peace in Crimea, no war, and the most cutest attorney general.
You must be new here. Otherwise you would get Sankaku ever present sarcastic articles.
I understand sarcasm, like the time when the american media said that the russians interfered with the election, that was sarcasm
Yeah, who are you with, Right Sector or Svaboda? Fkn Nazi.
Always were and will be.
I'd fuck her. Especially in a 3-way.
There is not fascism nor anti-semitism in western-europe, just leftist bigotry totalitarianism lunacy and islamo-pandering (this alone equates fascism and anti-semitism).
pathetic brainwhased western idiot. Your media lied to you every war, fabricates news and you still take it all up you throat. Smarten the fuck up and say no to mass media and get the real truth.
Riiight.
Don't spit Russian propaganda crap, spit Western one instead.
Anti-semitism? More like, it was a hostile Jewish take over of the Urkrainian government. Every now member of the government installed by US puppets is an Ashkenazi Jew.
You're Arabic aren't you?
If they have jews running the government they may as well give up now because their economy will be back in the gutter within a decade but this time it'll completely collapse. Ukrain is already taking out HUGE loans from the EU to restart their economy but you can bet the interest rate is ridiculously sky high.
Erm what? Firstly the statement was tongue-in-cheek and secondly. Yes, Ukraine is run by fascists. Right Sector and Svaborta, Fatherland are all in the government of Ukraine. Whom are all far right fascists. They are big old fascists, that supported Hitler. What world you living in? All the people getting blasted by them are really, just Ukrainians of different opinion. Yet they are utterly butchering them.
Uh-huh. That was Putin who made valiant Ukranian army to shoot and kill civilians. And that definitely was Putin who made brave Ukranian activists burn down the building full of people and laugh at their burning corpses. Yeah, that's evil facist Putin alright.
Primarily, it was Putin who send a whole lot of Russian saboteurs to escalate the pro-Russian movement in the Western and Southern regions.
And the one who really wants to Russia, but instead of just move there:
- grabs a weapon
- shouts "RUSSIA! PUTIN!" everywhere
- burns Ukrainian flags and put Russian instead
- captures administraion builings
- proclaims the building and 30 meter of territory around it "the independent state" which is gonna join Russia as fast as possible
...is not a civilian, he's just a dumbass and a terrorist (after capturing hostages).
And please don't mix up with all of that the terrible tragedy in Odessa. This is what happens, when events are gone too far from the both sides. And of all the people who was there, no one laughed that day. -_-
And yeah, before ALL of that it was Putin who boldly sent troops to Crimea - the Ukrainian territory - and said "It is mine now!". okay.
Oh, sure, there was some kind of referendum, but you can imagine, what kind of referendum could be held, being prepared for three weeks and with the fact that Russian troops already occupied the territory. So Russian referenum.
So, he is not the one to blame allright.
Though all "Russian saboteurs" in EU/UA news was proven to be fake, none of pro-russian terrorists was ever asking for russian citizenship nor political shelter, they "occupy" THEIR OWN cities and turn to "The Dark Lord Putin" cause he is the only one who can save then AND their piece of land from Ukranian army & recent BlackWaters mercs.
And thare was a lot of people laughing at Odessa trategy, more than that "the new UA goverment" officially supported that massacre.
About Crimea: I'm not gonna say Putin did it of good intentions to it's peaple, but the fact is: there was not a single shot fired as of yet and no EU/UA journalist seen any group of Crimean people dissatisfied by new order.
she really looks like Czech pornstar Abigaile Johnson.
I thought Abigaile kind of looked like Merkel, except younger and fitter
She still kind of creeps me out, despite being very pretty.
She's a politician. All the fucks she once had to give were probably hammered out early in her career.
Sanctions are opium for the masses, real Europe doesn't give a flying fuck about this conflict, and I'm not talking about Europe as people I'm talking about leaders of EU.
Sanctions are a way of saying "We don't like what you are doing, and even if we don't give a rat's ass for whoever you are doing this to right now, we would go to war if you ever did it to us".
Nobody cares about the Ukraine or even the massive gas pipes that comme from Russia into Ukraine and distribute gas all over the Eastern Europe.
Who cares about energie that much anyway? No countries has ever been attacked because of fossil energie... /S
Not quite, unless Europe starts bringing back Nuclear Energy en masse, starting with Germany first! Because in their energy context, Nuclear Energy has been proven to be the most viable alternative to Russian Natural Gas for energy and electricity needs, although just as dangerous if not more.
Energy from Thorium using molten salt reactors is the answer.
It's nuclear fission that's clean and safe as Carl Sagan petting a baby seal.
It's Okuu after being sent to charm school.
Exactly. The Ukraine is a bunch of hillbillies and flat broke. Nobody here gives a shit about them, we have enough beggars to feed in southern europe.
I almost forgot her prosecutor position. Well! That is that i guess.
this women is no attractive at all even when she tried to smile she has I am a big bitch look on her face
If she wasn't a big bitch, do you think she'd land a job where she has to deal with shoving lowlifes and psychopaths into jail every day?
Yes, you are, a big bitch.
Pretty damn good for a prosecutor-general.
she was once brutaly hit in the face and has since then problems with her left side.
Either you have VERY attractive women around you all the time to the point you don't realize what Attractive is, Or you have never seen women be4.
Whoa, she's 34?! I thought she was in her mid 20s. I guess age is just a number after all.
She should come to Toronto and run for Mayor. We can trade Rob Ford for her. (That will collapse Russia faster than any sanction)
Give it time and more subversive Russian activities in Ukraïne, and a lot of prominent Russians and Crimeans will get on the international Wanted list of Europol and Interpol.