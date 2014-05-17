Cops Bust BDSM Master, Happening Bar & Patrons

Police have arrested an internationally renowned kinbaku master along with his bar’s staff and customers over acts of public indecency which took place in his private BDSM-themed “happening bar.”

“KUNKUN” – a BDSM-specialised “happening bar” (a type of club in which patrons engage in sexual activity with one another, or else watch the proceedings) based in Ueno – is said to have been one of Tokyo’s largest.

The 100 square metre establishment boasted a stage, pole dancing area and various SM booths, with over 50 different costumes available for the use of female patrons.

Men would pay 15,000 yen entry, whilst women got in free, and all were able to stage edifying performances for the benefit of other patrons using the stage or individual booths.

When police raided the bar they arrested the 36-year-old proprietor of the establishment along with two of his staff for allowing 4 patrons – aged from 28 to 56, and whose number included men and women and “housewives and company employees” – to engage in acts of public indecency using the facilities provided.

For good measure they also arrested the four patrons for actually performing the indecent acts in question.

Staff were subsequently charged with aiding and abetting acts of public indecency, whilst the customers face actual public indecency charges.

The “master” of the bar, operating under kinbakushi alias of Hajime Kinoko, is a leading kinbaku shibari practitioner (or “rope artist”) and has numerous overseas performances and domestic TV appearances to his credit:

Police showed off their new trophies just to rub things in further:

As usual with police raids on sex establishments in Japan, as there are scores of “happening bars” operating unmolested in Tokyo there is some suspicion that internal police politics, unpaid “registration” fees or the like caused this particular bar to be singled out for special treatment.

The logic of charging those arrested with public exhibitionism for antics which took place in a private venue is also likely to raise some eyebrows, as is their choice of victim…