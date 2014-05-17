Cops Bust BDSM Master, Happening Bar & Patrons
Police have arrested an internationally renowned kinbaku master along with his bar’s staff and customers over acts of public indecency which took place in his private BDSM-themed “happening bar.”
“KUNKUN” – a BDSM-specialised “happening bar” (a type of club in which patrons engage in sexual activity with one another, or else watch the proceedings) based in Ueno – is said to have been one of Tokyo’s largest.
The 100 square metre establishment boasted a stage, pole dancing area and various SM booths, with over 50 different costumes available for the use of female patrons.
Men would pay 15,000 yen entry, whilst women got in free, and all were able to stage edifying performances for the benefit of other patrons using the stage or individual booths.
When police raided the bar they arrested the 36-year-old proprietor of the establishment along with two of his staff for allowing 4 patrons – aged from 28 to 56, and whose number included men and women and “housewives and company employees” – to engage in acts of public indecency using the facilities provided.
For good measure they also arrested the four patrons for actually performing the indecent acts in question.
Staff were subsequently charged with aiding and abetting acts of public indecency, whilst the customers face actual public indecency charges.
The “master” of the bar, operating under kinbakushi alias of Hajime Kinoko, is a leading kinbaku shibari practitioner (or “rope artist”) and has numerous overseas performances and domestic TV appearances to his credit:
Police showed off their new trophies just to rub things in further:
As usual with police raids on sex establishments in Japan, as there are scores of “happening bars” operating unmolested in Tokyo there is some suspicion that internal police politics, unpaid “registration” fees or the like caused this particular bar to be singled out for special treatment.
The logic of charging those arrested with public exhibitionism for antics which took place in a private venue is also likely to raise some eyebrows, as is their choice of victim…
That woman in the first pic has a lovely pair of natural D cups.
or in real terms, granny boobs
Not really no. Natural Ds/DDs > Silicone lumps on your chest everytime.
B > C > A > D > FAKE > SANDBAGS
Natural A-B>>>natural or silicone D.
I don't understand what I am reading and seeing.
Just going to pretend I saw nothing.
Your reading yet another case of someone not paying his protection money.
So in short
Yakuza not getting paid on time
sick attack dogs(oh I mean the police) on unpaying person
bar is raided and an assortment of fake charges are brought up to at least look like it was legit
Implying that yakuza are involved in police raids is funny. The Japanese police have long run these protection operations on their own.
The real Yakuza will always be around regardless of what the Japanese police do, the Japanese police do arrest key figures but key figures can be replaced, fact is really is that the police there are fighting a losing battle.
>implying the japanese police are not the real yakuza
get a load of this guy
i agree
Nooo not Hajime Sensei!!!
How is it "public indecency" if it's done on a private property, away from the eyes of the "public" ?
If the establishment is open to the public, then all acts there while the venue is open for business are considered public acts. Which in this case were apparently more than only shibari, but actual BDSM - which is bondage, domination, sadism, masochism.. such acts are considered abusive and illegal in public.
The lawyers over there arent evil money grubbers that want fame? Cause if they were this whole protection money business would be easy pickings.
Why do we care about sexual degenerates again?
It's the Japanese police being corrupt as usual.
aand yet another case of corrupt police ruining the fun for everyone...
it's really time for a revolution
i wonder about that too
maybe one of the officers was a patron here before
It's a freak show to begin with, but still a private club. I suppose the next step is going to be a group of people doing this in the privacy of their own home and a police raid will call it public indecency as well.
They've already done that. never underestimate the depths the Japanese police will go.
I'm pretty sure Sankaku featured an article about just such a thing some time ago. Some orgy at a house, and the cops went for them.
and with NSA snooping on people porn preference... privacy is the thing of the past
Large orgy locations will get raided... angry neighbors. All over the world... even here in the USA.
No, if i recall it was in a hotel. Oh well...
Basically it means that masturbating in front of your pc in your room can also be public indecency??
Y'know the girl in the 2nd pic's kinda cute or probably i'm just drunk.
Damn, I wanted to become his disciple.
Why do we care about sexual degenerates again?
Bet he was too big competition for Yakuza establishments.
It'd be much better if her tits weren't a disgusting saggy mess, that only fetishists & amerifats would like.
Poor sad virgin. Thats how real tits look like but i guess you dont even know how a real girl looks like but the ones on your hentai comics
LOL!! Yep.
2D girls are based off of 3D girls.
2D girls has no flavor when you lick them them.
Do bondage lovers throw away and burn their bras or do they all just have really saggy tits
it would be really interesting if it was like an after effect of being tied up because even as a girl with d cup boobs i've never seen any this bad
They come in all sizes... super-size (ugh) to thin.
I use to go here...
Sad to see it go
dem tits tho.
i jizzed all over my vita
Public indecency = Occurs indoors within an establishment with walls.
If they required a membership card to enter, it'd be considered a private establishment. But since it's open to the public, it can be subject to such shenanigans.
can't get away by saying that was an art show?
We're not in france...
They wouldn't have gotten arrested in the first place in France.
That's because all of the customers would have lost consciousness & remembrance of the whole event, due to the smell of rotten tuna and alarming amount of facial hair.
If it were only shibari (rope tying) then you might have called it an art show. But the accusation was BDSM. Abuse of women, even women who consent to be abused, is not an art form - it is a sickness and a crime against women. Sorry, all of you creepy sick bastards who think whipping, cutting, slapping, beating flogging, shocking, burning, stabbing and crushing women is some how acceptable - it is just filthy abuse. And consent does not change those acts in any way.
your SJW is showing, do some research
consent changes it from varying degrees of assault/rape or abuse to BDSM, a form of power play or role playing wherein on partner exercises control over the other. consent is REQUIRED for it to be BDSM. theres this thing in the community called SSC, which stands for Safe Sane and Consensual, meaning everyone involved know what they're doing, be of sound mind (not drunk or anything) and consent to what they're doing, otherwise its the above varying degrees of abuse.
consent does change the acts, it changes them from illegal acts of harm to legal acts of sex.
there are also safewords and such in place prior to play, so that should one decide its a little too much for them, the person in charge can end play, failure to do so can again change it from BDSM to assault etc. had the girl above at any point decided to stop the show, she could have and if hajimes reputation is anything to go by, he would've had safewords/actions in place and should they be used, he'd end the show immediately and get the girl free of her bonds and make sure she's alright and seek medical attention if needed.
BDSM is not done on just women, there are men all over the world who enjoy being tied up and whipped too, you just don't see them that much outside of their communities or gay BDSM sites.
there are people out there who are into the extreme parts of it, shocking candle wax etc. but believe it or not they consent to have that done to them, the girl in the picture up there? she knew was was going to be done and agreed to it, quite possibly because she enjoys that kind of stuff. me personally? i prefer the softer side of it, tying a girl up, a little light spanking and teasing her with toys but to each their own.
TL;DR read the damn thing but consent does change it, consent=BDSM, no consent=assault/rape/etc. they knew what they were doing, do some research before you claim something is abuse when you dont know anything about it
however you are entitled to your opinion, im just trying to help educate you a bit about the matter
what next? will they bust le Cirque du Soleil?
It probably got shut down by a rights group for being sexist. I mean, come on... men have to pay to get in.
150 dollars for one sesion if male and for FREE if female? I smell a definitive double-standard here.
Standard for most clubs. Same thing for swinger clubs.
But some BYOB parties charge $25~40 per head to pay for the venue/building.
Guess the SM bar forgot to pay up its protection money. That's Yakuza for you.