No Game No Life Wholesome Nudist Anime
- Date: May 16, 2014 08:38 JST
Imitating the censorship style of another certain anime of the season, chaotic NEET gaming anime No Game No Life has brought further stimulation to its legion of viewers with spontaneous bouts of nipple-less nudity – with fans gripping tightly onto hard hopes that the non-existent nipples will materialize for the BD release…
Omake:
No Nipple No Life.
I just came.
Welcome.
NO nipple perfect.
YOOOUUU just need to get a life.
The no-nipples style is best to me.
Quotes from this episode:
"No Privates"
"Suitable for all ages!"
"Moderately sexy, but not dirty at all!"
This episode is just to my style. I don't care what anybody feel about my choice.
Sora, you made a perfect call and I respect you for it.
I guess this anime brings up all kinds of feelings when you were molesting your sisters toy dolls huh?
I agree, funny episode indeed ;)
Legally naked loli!
Best anime of the season. Real contender for AOTY. It's been a while since i look forward to anime this much.
How can Barbie doll bodies be considered nudity?
It's not - merely a joke - he was referencing animes that censor nipples and whatnot.
So...no one's gonna mention the incest?
beside that they just used it for breathing, there is no blood relationship between the two......
what incest? is it incest when you try to resuscitate your brother or sister after rescuing them from almost drowning? This game is serious bizniz brah!
"with fans gripping tightly onto hard hopes that the non-existent nipples will materialize for the BD release…"
So called fan who apparently didn't watch the episode since sora "deleted" nipple from existence as well as their p*ssy .
This guy hasn't done the research, wasn't even bothering to read the subtitles or hasn't seen the source material. This is a gag that's stated directly in the anime. There will be no nipples in the BD. Is this article writer stupid? The reason why there are no nipples is because the game made them disappear!
Sighs...I can't stand it when people don't pay attention to the gags.
You're the one not paying attention
The article says "with fans gripping tightly onto hard hopes that the non-existent nipples will materialize for the BD release…"
You're on Sankaku Complex, what were you expecting?
I agree. Their nipples and private parts vanished in the game, hence they weren't even drawn for the episodes. So it makes no sense to assume they will be in the BD.
Epic fail, SanCom
The "arrow in the knee" joke at the end ^o^
What kinda of nipple- and genital-less freaks are they?!
He was making a reference to every anime censoring nipples, hence the gag in the game.
fue un super espidodio
i use to be a gamer like you, then i took an arrow to the knee ^^
I caught the reference, too.
Nice :)
No nipples? then its a pass for me, wont waste my time on invisible nipples. what a joke of a series. haters gonna hate.
Dude, Sora removed the nipples while playing shiratori so that it could be all ages for SHIRO... once she reaches 16 things will go wild XD
Love you, Jibril-sama , this anime is getting better. Smart way of avoiding stupid censoring, but miss uncensored nude. The anime might reach over 200 episodes.
meh where can i find a good anime without fanservice, anime these days are so desperate
You have to look back in the Past to find those..
Someone could explane me that whole no-nipple joke?
They were playing a magical game of shitori where things named could appear or disappear. One of the things removed were nipples, hence the nipple-less "nudity".
Don't forget that the other thing specifically mentioned has their vaginas, hence why they don't have those either.
All of these comments are probably written by the same person, lol
Yep, that was Sora's way to escape censorship and get his eyes on some nude girls... And we love him for that!
This way is better than any censorship, I love Sora for this too.
This is not a joke. The only joke around here is that letting no-nipples work you up so badly.
The whole episode wouldn't make sense anymore if they added nipples on BD, so yeah, keep hoping, "fans".
The no nipple thing looks fucking stupid.
I want you to tell me the very reason why it looks stupid to you.
Come pelted under realistic and pointless, with no genitals why even see them nude at all?
I actually like no nipples. Good to mix up anime now and then, u know. Anime with and without nipplez.
You actually made me feel better by you saying this.
I Like no-nipples too, and I would prefer no-nipples.
Not every anime has to have nipples, Mixing it up a bit is all I wanted, doing something different never hurts anyone.
If that's what you consider mixing it up then you must have poor taste in anime, you know, instead of focusing on things like setting and story
You actually made me feel better when you said this.
I like no-nipples and prefer no-nipples.
Yess, A little mix up now and again is all all that I was wanting.
NOT every new anime NOW has to have nipples in it, doing something different never hurt.
I've heard some people really hate this show. Will someone with that opinion tell me why?
Since you asked... it's boring and it tries to cover for this with mindless fanservice?
I find the fanservice obnoxious, but the story and characters make up for it.
This. The story, characters, and animation are great but the fanservice is so obnoxious, unnecessary, and in-your-face that it's hard to enjoy it. I thought I signed up for an adventure anime, not softcore porn.
The gorgeous art isn't hurting either.
It's MAD House Animation and I agree, the artwork is pretty awesome.
I actually like the show, But just saying, I think some people really hate so called 'Mainstream' Shows, just popular ones at least, And others kind of hate shows that have a Male Main character for some reason.
Yeah 'Fuck' those people...