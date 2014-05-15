Shingeki no Kyojin Mangaka Sorry for “C*ck” & “S*x”
- Date: May 15, 2014 23:19 JST
Shingeki no Kyojin mangaka Hajime Isayama has apologised for the inclusion of not-so-hidden “obscene” messages in chapter 57, explaining rather abstrusely that “it was not the author’s intention” to include them.
The quick and dirty passage was evidently scrawled on a random piece of parchment held by one of the characters, evidently intended to represent in-world script, but after curious fans flipped the text they discovered it was actually a mass of barely comprehensible katakana nonsense, including “sex” and “chinko.”
Isayama issued an apology after this was outed:
“Thank you to the many people who noticed and explained about this.
Unfortunately, in chapter 57 words the author did not intend for were printed. These do not represent the real and intended meaning of the work.
However, it is all my responsibility for not noticing and submitting a manuscript including such content. The main cause would be my not being aware enough of the contents of my own manuscript.
It is utterly inexcusable to have disappointed so many of you by allowing something like this to impair your enjoyment of the chapter.”
The message dissected:
The apology of course leaves the question of just who inserted the text unanswered – although should any openings for new assistants appear the question may well be answered…
Why is it that in japan when anyone ever makes a mistake, even a small one, its "utterly inexcusable"?
because if he doesn't put it that way, then ppl will pull him down, you need to be humble no kidding to avoid ppl atking u
I want someone in Japan to just go Charlie Sheen and see what happens...
Jail happens if you do the drugs.
subliminal message!!!!!!
I just love how people are complaining about the words cock and sex... in a manga where people are brutally killed.
To be fair any kind of mistake or typo fond in contemporary media tends to be treated in this manner regardless of national origins.
Saying it's solely a Japanese issue is "utterly inexcusable."
I DON'T Care about a small group of F*ers think its "utterly inexcusable"... I'd say F* it, IF you don't like it Don't Read IT...
I for one will still read Shingeki no Kyojin and Don't care about that minute part which you won't actually notice it until some F*ers come and try to spoil the whole thing.
And I say to foul mouthed f@ggets like you, fuck you and if you don't like it, read an ADULT novel.
Huh, you seem to be awfully offended Anon 5:03, gotta calm your tits.
Why would it be excusable? "The letters! They appeared on their own! I couldnt do anything against it!" ... No, someone wrote it on purpose, thought they wouldn't get caught. A stupid mistake, not terribly bad, but stupid.
Yes its a mistake, but it doesnt equate to "utterly inexcusable". That should be reserved for acts that are the worst of mankind (rape and murder and the likes).
This mistake is so small and minor. It should only get a, "Sorry, I wont let it happen again."
This is Japan.
Just be glad they no longer commit seppukku over such inexcusable actions.
it is so that someone can follow it up with "deeply regrettable"
Something that's not "absolutely pefect" is an "unforgivable sin" that must be washed up by "cutting your stomach". That's the traditional japanese way.
yeah, now the assistant has to make seppuku or how casuals call it sudoku
Because with how contextual the japanese language is, that is merely one way of translating the level of emphasis of the statement into English, which sankaku chose to adopt for maximum journalistic value.
So that people like you can get that riled up about it.
Shamfur dispray
Because only degenerates make mistakes. It is a well known fact that normal people never mess up and instinctively do the correct thing without any errors and in the most socially acceptable way. To do anything else is borderline autistic and people with severe mental handicaps should be shielded and kept out of sight where they cannot do too much damage.
Guess you belong in the 2nd group, Cuz I wouldn't consider one who's on Sankaku complex to be "Normal".
*Note: I am not being Serious on this comment. I just commenting for the lols. And ya, I know that I'd be in the 2nd group too.*
japanese are really weird about censoring words for body parts
Get a life!
Yeah, some people have to much time on their hands.
I think the shitty artwork is far more offensive than any dirty secret message that might be hidden in this manga.
It's really not that bad.
Considering the quality of the work found in most popular manga it looks pretty poor. Try looking up other popular manga and seeing the vast difference in the quality and detail. I'm not making an art style comparison here either, the line work and perspective are pretty poor.
@06:00
Once you're known for a shitty style, you're stuck with that shitty style. There are plenty of known artists, like Kajishima, that have been typecast like that because their autistic fanbase cannot stand the thought of change.
it is just mangaka's first work, just give him time to get better.
I find it to be good in its own way. I just think of it as their own unique style for whoever drew it.
Wow there is much fantasy interpretation needed to see that.
Seriously... this is like those people who play rock albums backwards and pretend they hear Satan.
What kind of OCD fucking autist do you have to be to divine all that kana from a parchment laden with ass-scribbling?
Seeing and making fault where there's none.
It's called "generating publicity."
Should've just been an easter egg or something -,-
Why are they blowing this so far out of making such a huge deal of this?
I found it a little humorous and its not like the series is targeted towards an audience who don't know what sex is.
Some people need a job ...
Kodansha: I am deeply offended. Please cancel this cock & sex parade.
So, people can't take a joke?
It's a pseudo-European setting, right ?
Shouldn't there be Latin letters or Scandinavian runes or something on that paper ?
So, what it says?
rock-paper-scissors rock-paper-scissors
What do I make?
Right hand on d*ck, left hand on v*rgina
S*x s*x
Namamugi namagome namadamago(Japanese Pronunciation Practice sentences. means raw barley raw rice raw egg)
It's a bawdy festival! Hurray, hurray!
Sugiyama(assistant's name) wanted
it's not correct, at all. Seriously, my English skill is so poor.
btw female part is spelled Vagina, not Virgina. Just saying, cuz I used to think it was virgina a long time ago and that word is really important so u gotta know da correct speling fore et.
Just call it "Rosebud."
just call it a potato.
Outagerous, how can day put such awful things on a manga.
its like they have the sharingan or something
Some people have too much free time and care too much about things
Holy crap the text on that paper is actually readable?!
I highly doubt it was readable. Some crazy people probably just looked at the words, compared it to their own language to see if there was and similar looking words in it.
Only for the smartest and wisest of the world's best geniuses in this world.
Smartest and wisest Japanese NEET who don't have life will always do this.
Any sane and healthy life people never care about such detail.
subliminal message!!!!!
0.0