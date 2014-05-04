Nonsummerjack Sultry Kirin 2P Cosplay
- Categories: Galleries, Games
- Date: May 4, 2014 16:56 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Monster Hunter, nonsummerjack, Oppai, Yuri
Alluring cosplayer Nonsummerjack has delivered yet another tantalizing cosplay, this time donning the sensuous Kirin armor from the popular beast tackling Monster Hunter series, and in proper Monster Hunter style has even found a friend to play with…
Wow such touching.
daaammmnnn
It's Udon-Ya's fault.
This is hot.
I always assumed that kirin were herbivores? No matter. I got a piece of meat on me that she can gobble on.
Wow, could you be any more lame?
Could whine any louder? At least he made a joke worth snickering at. You did... nothing.
I could try to imitate you. That should do it.
That was in reply to anon #1. Why can't I edit?
That is some damn good lighting.
wow dat horse face, and photoshop forced evrything
LOL3Dpigs
All I thought was Udon-Ya's Monhan no Erohon for the entire set
show the anal fingering please
This is all blured in photoshop way too much to be taken seriously.
この画像にうつっているコスプレイヤーです。
画像を無断で載せないでください。
I am a cosplayer in this photo.
Please do not place the image without permission.
私は、このウェブサイトで司会ないよ。しかし、本当に本当に心からごめんなさい。
No ass, no hips, no thighs, and the face of a man? This has to be a dude.
Dat ass <3
It looks like a damned visual kei photo shoot.
Do. Not. Want.
ugh... horse face
Unicorn face.
Nonono.
http://sarahjessicaparkerlookslikeahorse.com/
That is a horse face.
Nonsummerjack always has really amazing make-up and lighting for her shoots. Props to whomever makes that happen. Very professional.
and dat 'shopped nose!
I came so hard I forgot my name
such heavy photoshop...
what is the girl in pink hair name ?
plz some one tell me
l-Lewd
Dat romanesco!
LOL Herbivorous spotted!
nice ty
She is a Unicorn Wizard.
Lovely yuri cosplay.
Dem photoshopping skills are ammmmmmazzzingg
No ass, no tits, no life.
Is that a dude?
u should get that check.