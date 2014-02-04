“Finally!” – My Little Pony Moe Anime Surfaces
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 4, 2014 06:20 JST
- Tags: Anthropomorphisation, Comparison, Furries, Moe, My Little Pony, Video Gallery
The not inconsiderable overlap between My Little Pony fans and anime lovers has born its inevitable fruit in the form of a moe styled “My Little Anime” MLP anime video – albeit a fan creation only, for now.
From where else but DeviantArt’s legion of pony fanciers:
Bronies appear to be accorded the same approximate status as Precure’s “big friends” in Japanese eyes, with there being some interesting theories as to whether a lack of wholesome US loli anime has diverted their brethren into the next best thing available – kemono…
thank god is not real
The MLP movie is a human version though.
Don't mention that thing, someone might get traumatized trying to find more about it.
have you even seen it for yourself or are you bashing it with no knowledge whatsoever?
What, the movie that's better than the actual show?
Nah, It wasn't THAT bad.
Hell, I'd watch it.
It's on Youtube, Deviantart, and pretty much everywhere, including the archives--I'd say it's real.
I like the part at the end where he put
Age: 19
Sex: YES, PLEASE
Also in the one human pony picture the one pink one's #4 has an Alice Madness Returns outfit.
Burn it
Burn it with fire or nuke it from orbit.
How is this news? It's just fandom crap.
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=clickbait
Ah, that's fairly accurate.
Comment by Anonymous
07:14 04/02/2014
"How is this news"?"It's just fandom crap".
like your animu?
Lol, you don't even know the difference between fandom created content and official content, go back to your ponies brotard.
Comment by Anonymous
03:56 05/02/2014
"Lol","you don't even know the difference between fandom created content and official content","go back to your ponies brotard".
all off them including my otaku friends already knew they were fan made
anontard
:)
Yes, all fandom works from every fandom is crap just as you say.
down voting & deleting "some" comments, bitching some other fandom,nice try otakus you become as retard as your N#1 enemy...
not to be confused with what you like which isn't crap, except to everyone else who doesn't like what you like.
Said the furvert otaku. Why am I not surprised you are getting angry about this?
What the f am I looking at here?
Antropomorphic ponies antropomorphised into humans. Yes, it's as mindbendingly stupid as it sounds.
I want to see the Chinese Version. Ugly, brown, stupid ponies that explode for no reason..
Fuck.
Just fuck.
i found the jap dub so much better than the english one...why must japanese sound so good?!
because Japan has perfected voice acting maybe?
The pics go from cute to creepy.
The creepiness begins with stage 2 on the evolution charts.
(Maybe even stage 1.)
I like evolution lvl 4.
Now I wouldn't say those ponies exactly look creepy.
everything on the internet goes from cute to creepy....
Comment by Palmtop Spaceman
13:38 04/02/2014
"What the fuck did you just fucking say about me, you little brick"?
richi phelps,is that you?
XD
Welcome to the Internet, everything does that here.
Moe can make anything better. Bless the healing power of Moe my friends.
I see the brony menance still remains.
Who will join me in purging this plague?
They're dying off. Season 3 already was bad, but the movie was the burial cerimony for most of them.
You don't pay much attention do you?
No I can confirm this. I stopped watching too.
That's what was said about Pokemon.
Sorry to burst your bubble, but MLP isn't dying.
And my axe
you have my blade
I'll join and I'll bring my army of killer robots.
Comment by Palmtop Spaceman
06:25 04/02/2014
"I see the brony menance still remains".
Who will join me in purging this plague"?
Only if you join me in destroying whatever you like.
That's what they all said about furries, yet they've been around for 20+ years.
Enjoy a few decades more of autistic horsemonglers
Shall we also purge the plague of whatever you're watching?
Implying Sankaku isn't the butthole of tabloid animu "news".
Palmtop...
shut up
Yeah, these things have become a plague that is just ruining everything. They must all be destroyed!
I say we nuke them all. ---> http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWJNGJ65L1M
And friendship is NOT magic! Not at all! Not even close! Not even a little bit!
Comment by Vis<-----XD
00:33 05/02/2014
"Yeah","these things have become a plague that is just ruining everything"."They must all be destroyed"!
"I say we nuke them all"
"And friendship is NOT magic"!"Not at all"!"Not even close"!"Not even a little bit"!
-Definition of Friendship-
1.relationship between friends: a relationship between two or more people who are friends
2.mutually friendly feelings: the mutual feelings of trust and affection and the behavior that typify relationships between friends
3.friendly relations: a relationship between people, organizations, or countries that is characterized by mutual assistance, approval, and support
-Definition of Magic-
1.conjuring tricks: conjuring tricks and illusions that make apparently impossible things seem to happen, usually performed as entertainment
2.inexplicable things: a special, mysterious, or inexplicable quality, talent, or skill
3.supposed supernatural power: a supposed supernatural power that makes impossible things happen or gives somebody control over the forces of nature.
Not even fucking close!
People say that about Anime.
@Vis your a complete fucking moron
is "zoophilia" not "pedophilia"
imagine that,otakus with double standards just like society
Bronies are all just pedophilias that also want to fuck horses or they are just gay. Either way bronies are the cancer of the internet.
shut up palmtop tiger
Palmtop Spaceman:
cool story bro!
:D
lol XD
Oh god dat comment! XD
Comment by Palmtop(retard)Spacemaaaaaaan>:D
13:38 04/02/2014
"What the fuck did you just fucking say about me","you little brick"? ....
