RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otaku Dan


mlp-anime

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-1

The not inconsiderable overlap between My Little Pony fans and anime lovers has born its inevitable fruit in the form of a moe styled “My Little Anime” MLP anime video – albeit a fan creation only, for now.

From where else but DeviantArt’s legion of pony fanciers:

Bronies appear to be accorded the same approximate status as Precure’s “big friends” in Japanese eyes, with there being some interesting theories as to whether a lack of wholesome US loli anime has diverted their brethren into the next best thing available – kemono…

Omake:

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-1

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-2

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-3

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-4

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-5

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-6

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-7

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-8

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-9

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-10

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-11

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-12

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-13

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-14

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-15

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-16

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-17

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-18

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-19

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-20

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-21

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-22

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-23

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-24

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-25

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-26

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-27

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-28

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-29

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-30

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-31

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-32

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-33

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-34

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-35

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-36

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-37

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-38

my-little-pony-friendship-is-magic-anthropomorphisation-39



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments