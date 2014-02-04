The not inconsiderable overlap between My Little Pony fans and anime lovers has born its inevitable fruit in the form of a moe styled “My Little Anime” MLP anime video – albeit a fan creation only, for now.

From where else but DeviantArt’s legion of pony fanciers:

Bronies appear to be accorded the same approximate status as Precure’s “big friends” in Japanese eyes, with there being some interesting theories as to whether a lack of wholesome US loli anime has diverted their brethren into the next best thing available – kemono…

Omake: