“Voyeur” Innocent: “The Woman & Cops Made It All Up!”

In a shocking turnabout for a Japanese court, a man accused of a crime by a woman has been declared innocent after it emerged police just made up their report which stated “he enjoyed watching peeping porn” and “seeing that women aroused my animal instincts.”

In 2008 the Yokohama man was using a Tokyo escalator when he made the mistake of using his mobile phone behind a woman.

She saw him “looking at pictures” on his phone and concluded he was engaged in some form of voyeuristic trespass against her person, and reported him.

He agreed to go along with police for questioning, and by the time they had finished they had an interrogation report which stated “his hobbies include watching voyeuristic pornography” and “seeing the woman aroused his animal instincts.”

The man was charged and convicted of voyeurism, his sentence being a 300,000 yen fine.

According to reports from 2010, by then it was established the officer responded to the man’s protestations of innocence by shouting at him to “quit your lying” and writing his confession for him, whilst prosecutors chose to ignore the fact no pictures were ever found on his phone.

Over 5 years after his arrest the courts finally overturned the guilty verdict, finding that “on investigation it transpired the investigator had produced a report at variance with the facts.”

For this “illegal investigation” the courts ordered police to pay the man 1.1 million yen in compensation.

Japanese news reports covering such crimes typically include darling extracts from the confession of the suspect – though in light of cases such as this it seems not unlikely that an uncertain proportion of them are actually the work of police either writing whatever they feel like or coercing from their prisoner with the threat of pre-trial detention longer than the likely sentence.

Amongst actual Japanese there is outrage that police – and the man’s accuser – got off so lightly: