Loli Manga “Should Be Banned As Hate Speech”

The latest effort by feminists to get loli manga banned sees it being condemned as “hate speech” injurious to the rights of women and children.

Japan’s “Society to consider sexual violence and damage caused by pornography” has attracted some recent attention by twitting about the evils of loli manga – likening it to “hate speech,” a new one:

“Even if it is 2D, it is sexually abusive hate speech as damaging to the human rights of victims as racist hate speech, and as such should absolutely be banned.”

The evolving “debate” about banning lolicon pornography in Japan has largely been led by feminists attempting to cast it as a violation of the rights of fictional minors, but this is apparently the first time they have tried condemning it as criminal hate speech.

Their argument is that even a fictional representation of abuse injures women as a whole (although as usual both evidence and logic appear to be largely lacking) and infringes the “human rights” of women not to be subject to free speech which some of them dislike:

“With pornography featuring real women there is both direct and indirect harm caused, whilst with 2D pornography there is indirect harm. Just because there is no direct harm does not mean it is not indirectly harmful, so it is harmful all the same.”

The wider context of their remarks is that Japan – a nation without any laws against racial discrimination – has of late been seeing increased calls for laws banning “hate speech,” almost exclusively the result of right-wing racial antipathy towards ethnic Koreans.

They even go so far as to conflate the two:

“People carrying placards saying ‘kill the Koreans’ are using words which are not three dimensional, but they still infringe the human rights of the entire target group.”

As might be expected from the online masses still gleefully supporting the right of Japanese protesters to march through Korean areas sporting placards bearing the legend “kill the Koreans,” there is not much sympathy for their position online: