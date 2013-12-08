Loli Manga “Should Be Banned As Hate Speech”
The latest effort by feminists to get loli manga banned sees it being condemned as “hate speech” injurious to the rights of women and children.
Japan’s “Society to consider sexual violence and damage caused by pornography” has attracted some recent attention by twitting about the evils of loli manga – likening it to “hate speech,” a new one:
“Even if it is 2D, it is sexually abusive hate speech as damaging to the human rights of victims as racist hate speech, and as such should absolutely be banned.”
The evolving “debate” about banning lolicon pornography in Japan has largely been led by feminists attempting to cast it as a violation of the rights of fictional minors, but this is apparently the first time they have tried condemning it as criminal hate speech.
Their argument is that even a fictional representation of abuse injures women as a whole (although as usual both evidence and logic appear to be largely lacking) and infringes the “human rights” of women not to be subject to free speech which some of them dislike:
“With pornography featuring real women there is both direct and indirect harm caused, whilst with 2D pornography there is indirect harm.
Just because there is no direct harm does not mean it is not indirectly harmful, so it is harmful all the same.”
The wider context of their remarks is that Japan – a nation without any laws against racial discrimination – has of late been seeing increased calls for laws banning “hate speech,” almost exclusively the result of right-wing racial antipathy towards ethnic Koreans.
They even go so far as to conflate the two:
“People carrying placards saying ‘kill the Koreans’ are using words which are not three dimensional, but they still infringe the human rights of the entire target group.”
As might be expected from the online masses still gleefully supporting the right of Japanese protesters to march through Korean areas sporting placards bearing the legend “kill the Koreans,” there is not much sympathy for their position online:
“No matter how many times I read their arguments I don’t understand what they are on about.”
“Shouldn’t this mean all works featuring murder should be banned as well?”
“All games, drama, novels and everything else featuring violence is apparently violating someone’s rights now…”
“Their reasoning is utterly imbecilic.”
“More leftist Korean-worshipping attempts to destroy otaku culture!”
“More from these ECPAT crazies who want all porn banned.”
“So they finally decided to start calling everything they disagree with hate speech…”
“It’s just a label to vilify things they disagree with to them.”
“Somebody please oppose all this left wing hate speech.”
“If we recognise the human rights of fictional people, does that mean they’ll finally get the right to marry us?”
“Amazing how they manage to keep overlooking the fact all the nations who banned this stuff have vastly more rape cases than Japan.”
“Why worry about the real crimes when you can prosecute fictional ones!”
well...its kids being shown in a sexual manner. wtf!! You get an erection looking at kids? DISGUSTING!!!
They just need to actually do some independent study to see if there is any sort of correlation, like they constantly do with videogames (which all fail), to see if someone sees a porno- they think that is how you should behave with women. Less talking heads from either side,just bother with an investigation
https://web.archive.org/web/20120801141259/http://cphpost.dk//news/national/report-cartoon-paedophilia-harmless
Studies? There are studies.
Swedish loli-ban supports ignore the scientific angle entirely. I doubt the japanese would be different.
They simply argue that the existance of the material itself is the manifestation of the harm the material does.
That is, there's no need to prove that the material itself causes any harm, because the material IS the harm.
These people ignores logic why do you think they would listen to scientific studies?
There is something wornk with the world, when China has more sane approach to porn than any "nation of freedom" after "sexual revolution".
Sweden... Japan... Australia...
You lolicons might as well move to China, where all live porn are banned on the ground that actors/actresses are necessarily harmed in the process, but all simulated porn not made using live models (2D, 3D, loli, any amount of realism) are specifically allowed under the law (not grey area) due to "no victim, no crime." Among other things, they also guaranteed gay rights back when it was officially categorized as a mental illness back in the Good O'US of A.
Face it, democracies are ruled by irrational mobs, where "freedom" = mob rule, and "social freedom" is chained by social norms/bigotry of the majority.
And countries ruled by the "enlightened elites" tend to stomp out political freedom, in order to keep themselves in power, which is also rational from their point of view.
Social or political freedom, pick one.
The quote says: “Even if it is 2D, it is sexually abusive hate speech as damaging to the human rights of victims...." 2D victims now gain human right? So if this logic applies can I marry my 2D waifu and gain legal recognition? So if I officially married my 2D waifu and other body fap at her, can I call the cops to arrest them lol?
its not hate speech, its disgusting. why the fuck would i wanna see a kid naked?..
So will that merry band of retarded females hunt me down and lock me up for murder if I play hangman??? According to them, I just killed a fictional person with the same rights as real people. Maybe he was a loving husband and caring father of 2 baby stickmen.
Oh, wait: They would only care if it was a female and the game was called hangwoman...
I'm pretty someone would get angry even if it was an animal getting hanged... Meaning that men are lower than animals to these women.
Actually I bet that more people would get angry if it were a stick animal than a stick man.
I wish these people wouldnt call themselves feminists. Most feminists I know dont give a shit about loli manga because its FICTIONAL DRAWINGS and not real children beng harmed in any way. Equating drawings with child porn is not only ridiculous, but incredibly insulting to the real victims of actual child porn.
Of course, there are going to be a bunch of dumb comments from people going on about how dumb feminists are and that they are all think like this, which is the equivalent of saying that all otaku stalk seiyuu and camp outside their apartments.
If they want to ban hate speech, do more about Japan's ridiculous lack of racial discrimination laws.
Maybe they should start with banning religions first. Some twat smoke weeds thousand of years ago and wrote about their fictional characters and billion of people take it seriously.
cp, slavery, war, hate, torture, murder, rape, incest, all can be found in the so called "holy books" and i don't mean just one book.
We like Lolis but we don't worship them. And unlike some invisible man in the sky Loli never asks her fans to go on crusade or jihad against the infidels.
Incest is a natural part of animal behavior. Yes, dogs and cats as well as other animals WILL breed with their own offspring, even when other partners are available, a majority of the time if they are able to.
Murdering your siblings to get your mum to feed you more is also natural.
Nature isn't exactly a role model of upstanding social behaviour.
The point is the anon wants to fuck his siblings but doesn't want to feel guilty about it.
Yes, animals do mate with their siblings but in the long run it causes problems, just like it does with humans... Many secialized dog breeds for example are so inbred that they're born with serious deformations. That is also why many breeders get sperm from other breeders, often even from another country to prevent inbreeding as much as possible.
And your point is...?
Very well, when you are dead, please send my regard to your god, if you can find him/her/it.
Grow up man... you are delusional. God exist? Sure...So does Santa Claus, Easter bunny and pink unicorn.
OK this is just going to get more people ranting and I am sorry for that but I am a christian and even I don't think that this stuff should be banned because the people how see this stuff as how they should act are morons how never got taught whats right and whats wrong so leave this stuff be and go back to complaining about real life stuff instead I say but don't go thinking that the science fiction people make for fun is real in any way.
Wtf?
Haven´t you heard, there is a new theory out now.
The light people see when they die or have near death experiences is actually the light from the birth canal.
So the tunnel and the light you see is not from heaven but from being born. In other words, your soul never goes to heaven after you die it is instantly put into the body of a baby that is being born.
That also support those people that say that they remember their former lives :)
Racial discrimination laws are in themselves racially discriminating, and utterly idiotic to implement in any civilised nation that allows for universal human liberties already.
Thank god Japan is still one of the last few bastions that hasn't been overtaken by leftist hysteria. Although it seems people are trying.
I don't see how that is the case. Care to elaborate?
Racial discrimination laws are there to prevent or reduce the leverage a person can get from charging someone of something based on ethnicity, it also gives those being discriminated some power. So for instance they're being prevented from landing a job based on race, they can bring that up with the law, or they're being turned into a scapegoat with their race as basis, law states they can't do that, their accusation doesn't hold up assuming they have no additional evidence.
Laws and morals are two different things, the reasoning of racial discrimination laws being inherently discriminating is a moral perspective, and helps society not at all, but it is a good mindset to have, to try and view and treat all races equally. Being different is inevitable, the law accepts that, and becomes a regulator. A rule essentially. Please note though, that the law is also not one-sided, if worded soundly, the law can support it's nation's natives too if they're being discriminated.
I think the whole gist of that exceedingly long passage was that basically, laws, like Affimative Action here in America, that are supposed to help a minority have a better life end up ruining the chances of other groups by making it more difficult to work or do what they want. What I have noticed living in an area of 80-90% minorities is that often the opportunity is not given to the better qualified but who has the correct skin tone / sexual preference. You have to accept a certain percentage of each race even if they are not qualified to do the simplest tasks you need done or the gov't will jump on your company for not being "culturally diverse".
i think he meant, that if you implement such laws it is like admitting there is a difference between them.
this can be true, but that is only a matter of how you set this law up. like you may not say this or that to those people. or you may not say this and that to anyone. slight difference but the first one would indeed be admitting there is a difference while the second would not.
The whole concept is flawed from the root, because racial discrimination laws are based on racial discrimination, and the end-result would only be more racial-discrimination.
For example, some countries impose a quota of immigrants. That just means you won't get the job because you're not an immigrant. Call it reverse racism if you're stupid, but it's just plain old racism, except the target is a different one.
The target doesn't matter, but to some people sending racist to gas chambers sounds like a good idea.
Those people are as stupid as those so called feminists.
Furthermore, anti-racism laws are made to punish and restricts, instead of having productive goals.
What good is there in restricting people? Should we send anyone who offend us to jail?
Doesn't the responsability ultimately lies within the party that takes the offence? Why would I face charge because I said something that you don't like or drew something you don't want to look at?
If I'm not forcing the drawings in your field of vision, and shouting stuff at your ear with a megaphone, it shouldn't be a crime. If racism is a flawed idea, it'll die on its own.
Such a law isn't even coherent with the rest.
You know who restricts speech they don't want to hear? totalitarian governments... and apparently neo-radical self-proclaimed feminists.
If they had brought social "studies" their ridiculous demands wouldn't sound like a tantrum, but sadly for them, the only studies I know of show that loli manga makes child molestation rate go lower. I don't remember the intricate details but it was mentioned to some political person in nederlands I think.
Needless to say, gun don't have a will of their own and go on killing people, and preventing kids to buy kitchen knives never saved anyone's life, ever.
You're free to enjoy stalin's USSR, but history shown us that totalitarianism isn't the way to go.
Don't bother. He's one of these reverse-racism nutbags.
Racial discrimination laws are not dumb, but a double-edged sword in some cases. The thing is, words are freedom of speech, and even the worst, most horrendous hate speech is still simply an opinion, and people having a right to gather of like mind is something that everyone can do. Hate speech escalating into actions of hate is where there is a solid, unblurred line against racial discrimination, the argument is that the hate speech incites the mob mentality, and also racists speak constant lies and exaggerations. All the most powerful racists bring God into the mix, immediately making their argument ridiculous and stupid to anyone who is not ridiculous and stupid.
The key is that humans by and large are lazy. Look at what we in America are allowing without pushing back, companies getting slaps on the wrists, if anything, for their complete decimation of our economy through shady practices, or outright calling it legal, and nobody goes to prison. If we were not lazy, we would be doing much, much more, to the point that politicians would act, because that's what they do, get pushed by us because they won't get elected on big enough issues.
The idea is that they are worried that if hate speech is allowed, then escalation to hate actions is just another step. But any idiot knows you cannot force change and expect it to work, an evolution has to happen with gentle pushes. If they tried to make "Nigger" illegal for anyone, for example, it's a snowball effect of special interest groups demanding only certain people can say it because of their racial credentials, and then word after word being banned, and then everyone will start feeling cornered and racism would resurge to new levels. The worst thing you can do in racism is give favoritism.
Sounds like a problem with poor lawmaking meeting bad cultural preconceptions. If anything, this is an argument against inefficient governments. Also,
sounds exactly like discrimination to me. Surely you must mean a scenario where they were denied a job not because of their race, but brought up the "race card" anyway?
Nope. It's admiring that there are people who think that is the case and would go to stupid lengths over their ignorant belief.
Educating the unenlightened is a worthwhile pursuit. Even "nutbags" can be salvaged. Sometimes.
Neo-feminists aren't as much feminists as they are misandrists. You know, that word that everyone loves to pretend doesn't exist, and quickly strawmans the person by saying they must be anti-this-or-pro-that. It's more about being naive and childish and frustrated, and wanting to blame someone for it. Like joining PeTA or Greenpeace or some other organization that might have had good intentions at one point but has since become as bad as what they fight against.
Proper feminists actually study things, and not just feminism. They understand the difference between reality and fantasy, and they believe in genuine equality, they simply feel they have to balance out inequality vocally and proudly, but they know when to stop before it becomes inequality of a different type.
Like it or not, feminism has long been co opted by extremists/misandrists. What do the so called REAL femitards intend to do about this instead of giving the usual "We're not ALL like that" excuse. Just asking.
and what do the real 'mens rights activists' do besides shitting on peoples parades and saying 'weeh we're not all like that'?
Who cares? They're just as stupid. But they're not the ones we're talking about, nor are they anywhere near as onerous or numerous. They're completely irrelevant to this discussion.
Thank you.
Hell I care about health care (why pay SUBTANIALLY more to treat her illnesses?), job AVAILABILITY (we ALL need jobs), and rape prevention (Real rape that actually scars a living person male or female for ACTUAL life.)
Also the Xenophobia is actually pretty daunting when I imagine going to Japan.
