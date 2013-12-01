“Ultimate Ecstasy Harem”: To Love-Ru Darkness on PSV
- Categories: Games, H, News
- Date: Dec 1, 2013 05:57 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Announcements, Oppai, PSP, To Love-Ru
To Love-Ru fans have been celebrating the advent of an “ultimate ecstasy harem action” game (as the official description runs), based on To Love-Ru Darkness and due for the Vita on the 22nd of May.
The brief details revealed so far already mention an adventure to rescure Lala from a mysterious dungeon – meaning plenty of tentacular touch panel action seems likely…
In the mean time, there is quite enough for franchise fans to be getting on with:
I'm guessing the first pic was the result of him tripping on a rock and went thru a series of accidental stripping of the girls clothes?
Nope he just picked his nose and all the clothes fall off.
are u from the clothing industry?
arent clothes the most useless thing unless its celebrity wear?
lala's latest invention... the clothes fly away from rito and the girls fly towards him... just like every other invention
It's most likely happening in a change room, that's obviously the most logical explanation here.
Close, but no. He stumbled into the girls change room when all the girls were all in the precise middle of changing clothes.
How come I can never time it that good?
@07:50
Even closer, but not there yet. He was chasing after another of Lala's malfunctioning inventions, a vacuum machine this time round. He enters the changing room right when the machine strips the girls of their clothing and THEN went through a series of accidental tripping which resulted in the situation of the first picture.
useless ability
Accident seems to be the key to getting girls naked....hmmmmmmmmm
The irony of all that, he didnt get beat up or anything when that happened.
I really REALLY hope that there is a Mikan route in this game.
Another addition to the glorious empire that is To Love-Ru
Keep in mind that through all the pictures and such. The main character is still a virgin.
Limp dick motherfucker.
That reminds me, if they're going to make an MC thrust into so much snatch and act like a little bitch, how about something to make it funny. Like make an MC that blows his wad every time his face is thrust into snatch, etc. Or is that just too close to home for our pathetic readers?
Someone should write a remake of this with the main character replaced by Rance, or Dark Schneider.
First pick she's blushing cause she has her hand on his "equipment" XD
if love ru was real that would be one lucky SOB
This guy literally has panties thrown at his feet, and he still can't get his dick wet.
Just make them fuck already Yabuki. Give the first one to Mikan--who is obviously the best of the bunch.
that first pic, man imagine that fish smell
I've never had the bad luck of smelling a girl with bad body odor, am I the only one or what?
To Love-Ru is no doubt the best ecchi series ever.
To whoever colored the manga page presented in the first pic... you are my hero. \(^.^)/
Is it finally the time to buy PSV?
nope
ohhh~
Whatever PSV game that sold over millions of copies back then will be worth SHIT when this game comes out.
The slit is missing now from the first image compared to the black and white one.
OP
today, To-Love Ru for Playstation Vita, tomorrow, To-Love Ru for Playstation 4 with HD, massive fanservice HD.
And in the future, games will be so HD that it 'feel' like it's the real thing. Comrads, our day to enlightment is near. The path to become true magicians!
and he didnt paaaay...... magician status removed. thanks
we are comrads at the very point you pay your first time
Bah equal have a metrosexual "male" prota.....better remove the gay and put Kisaku Ito.
Thats be the BEST HENTAI of this Year.
HD PS VITA TV is almost out! With Senran and all the fanservice, this is a good time indeed.
PS Vita, from Japan, full of Japanese games... Sad, so sad...
We hear good news like this yet we hear no news about how now all the majority of h-magazine publishers are required to use full mosaics in their magazines when it only used to be a few bars in the past. Seriously censorship in a magazine meant for adults is stupid.
Last issue of Comic LO made me a sad panda. Japan, what are you doing?
100% never translated to english and released outside Japan...
That makes me real sad.
ANNNNNNNNNNNNNNNND???????????????????????????
HE DID NOT MAKE MONEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!'
WHY ARE YOUUUUUUU SAAAAAD?