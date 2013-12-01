“Ultimate Ecstasy Harem”: To Love-Ru Darkness on PSV

To Love-Ru fans have been celebrating the advent of an “ultimate ecstasy harem action” game (as the official description runs), based on To Love-Ru Darkness and due for the Vita on the 22nd of May.

The brief details revealed so far already mention an adventure to rescure Lala from a mysterious dungeon – meaning plenty of tentacular touch panel action seems likely…

In the mean time, there is quite enough for franchise fans to be getting on with: