China’s Autmumnal Skies As Glorious As Ever

China’s autumnal skies have been hailed as fit for an “SF dystopia,” with daytime visibility down to 10m and still no improvement evident from earlier in the year despite the government’s promises – amidst rising concern from Japan that pollution forecasts are to become a regular feature on their own weather reports as a result.

The prospect of regular clouds of “PM2.5” particulates drifting over Japan and poisoning those with vulnerable respiratory systems has been the subject of much polite concern in the Japanese media, and some far less polite concern online…