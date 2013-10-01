China’s Autmumnal Skies As Glorious As Ever
- Categories: International, News
- Date: Oct 1, 2013 07:31 JST
- Tags: China, Image Gallery, Made in China, Mass Media, Medical, Records
China’s autumnal skies have been hailed as fit for an “SF dystopia,” with daytime visibility down to 10m and still no improvement evident from earlier in the year despite the government’s promises – amidst rising concern from Japan that pollution forecasts are to become a regular feature on their own weather reports as a result.
The prospect of regular clouds of “PM2.5” particulates drifting over Japan and poisoning those with vulnerable respiratory systems has been the subject of much polite concern in the Japanese media, and some far less polite concern online…
Population: 1 billion
It looks like China is moving towards a Bad Ending
I think this may be that Asian yin/yang thing at work. China poisons the air, Japan poisons the water (with radioactivity). Together they comprise the Circle of No-Life. Welcome to Dystopia.
I really feel it's partially the fault of the USA outsourcing manufacturing to places without environmental protection laws. Without worries about dumping toxic sludge, companies keep prices low and profits high.
So the government is basically telling this: "We're going to cause you a multiple desiases in the future and shorten your life span for our own gain and profit. Deal with it"
Chinese government will hide the fact, they call it "Natural phenomena" rather than their own coal burning pollution, even worse they will sensor "Coal burning" on their search engine so Chinese will never know the truth (just like "Free Tibet" on baidu search engine)
Coal fumes do in fact contain radioactive materials. Ironically enough, coal power plants dump more radioactive stuff in the atmosphere than actual fission power plants.
That is not coal fumes, which is way larger than pm2.5, and would be a darker color. It's automobile exhaust. Coal fumes would be less poisonous than this stuff. And China phased out most of its coal power plants decades ago, and has lower percentage of its power generated from coal than US.
It's not the fumes that cause smog. Smog occurs when a number of different chemicals bind with naturally occurring 03 under sunlight exposure.
And yes, burning coal does produce NOx which are some of those chemicals.
