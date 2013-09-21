Neptunia the Animation Anti-Moe Anime
Date: Sep 21, 2013
Breaking the usual sexy and cute pace of Neptunia, the 11th episode brings unsightly things to the fore with some vaguely yandere Kiseijou Rei action.
Omake:
Am I the only one who had a boner for Rei's CPU form in the anime rather than the one in Victory?
Anti-moe? Looks moe to me!
Exactly, where is this "anti-moe" part? Is it the one screenshot they're referring to in the story? OMG, anti-moe- lame.
What is your definition of moe?
What's your definition of moe?
i guess... their fire still BURNs inside their hearts
isn't Moe the bartender on the Simpson's of Moe's Bar?
Moe is that kind of character that makes you feel the urge to protect them. Cute girls is kawaii, not moe.
This anti-moe looks too moe to me.
FAIL quality + no nips = FAIL ANIME
Well it is rated 13 so there are limits
And what exactly is your definition of moe?
i guess a machine defines moe as the opposite... overheating
"Anti-Moe" my ass! It still looks like moe!
What do you call the style of the final picture with the Bubbly texture?
A tari
Nep nep <3
HIGURASHI FACE!
Sasuga YuuKobayashi
Half animal Half bishoujo Half yangire
when do they fuck?
When a player fucks their console.
Nepnep!
Damn, that face is going to give me nightmares for months.
Somebody's sheltered.
That's all? Shit, I was hoping there would be some blood and gore, or at least simple mutalation of some main characters.
Dat Rei face. Scared the hell outta me in the game now it's going to terrify me in the anime. Bring it ON!
Can sankaku get retarder?
this comink from an ANON, while postink on Sankaku Complex,...
Its liek a kettle callin a nigga obsidian!
btw wut the heil ever happened to the lurker "Obsidian!?" he ain't posted in a while - he lieks this kind of stuff!