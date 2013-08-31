60% of Japanese Guys “Have No Girlfriend”

The latest official statistics to highlight just how lonely the Japanese race has become of late show some 60% of young men apparently have neither girlfriend nor female friends, with women scarcely being any better off…

The Japanese government’s latest white paper on the vexing issue of how the younger generations can be squeezed to pay for the pensions of their elders if they insist on not breeding reveals just how few Japanese now enjoy the company of the opposite sex.

Their findings suggest some 60% of young men now find themselves without the benefit of female friendship or lovers (non-breeding homosexuals evidently being of limited interest).

Even women exhibit a similar trend, with 50% or so having no male friends or lovers.

Despite all this nearly 90% of unmarried 18-39-year-olds still harbour aspirations of marriage.

The government’s rather generous conclusions are that “the number of young people with partners who are marriage candidates is thus limited” and “the difficulty of finding the ‘ideal partner’ is also a factor” – but the reaction online is much more candid: