60% of Japanese Guys “Have No Girlfriend”
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Aug 31, 2013 12:22 JST
- Tags: Dating, Hikikomori, Marriage, Money, Otaku, Relationships, Statistics
The latest official statistics to highlight just how lonely the Japanese race has become of late show some 60% of young men apparently have neither girlfriend nor female friends, with women scarcely being any better off…
The Japanese government’s latest white paper on the vexing issue of how the younger generations can be squeezed to pay for the pensions of their elders if they insist on not breeding reveals just how few Japanese now enjoy the company of the opposite sex.
Their findings suggest some 60% of young men now find themselves without the benefit of female friendship or lovers (non-breeding homosexuals evidently being of limited interest).
Even women exhibit a similar trend, with 50% or so having no male friends or lovers.
Despite all this nearly 90% of unmarried 18-39-year-olds still harbour aspirations of marriage.
The government’s rather generous conclusions are that “the number of young people with partners who are marriage candidates is thus limited” and “the difficulty of finding the ‘ideal partner’ is also a factor” – but the reaction online is much more candid:
“You can only despair at findings like these.”
“What happens to that extra 10%…”
“Just go to a soapland every month, who needs a girlfriend.”
“I may be handsome, but 2D is good enough for me!”
“Japan has perfected a society in which you can easily live alone. It’s even cheaper to buy your food in single portions and eat alone.”
“Expectations have gotten too high… you can only expect good things from 2D in the city now.”
“The graphs really tend to suggest women are the main impetus behind this trend.”
“With money and a car you can get a girlfriend! And with a stable job you can get married! The dilemma is that if you have those things you’ll not have any time left to enjoy yourself.”
“They are crazy to expect people to keep breeding in the midst of some radioactive wasteland.”
“Polygamy is the only way to accommodate the uneven distribution of hotness amongst guys.”
“Be warned. Women just demand more money from you once you marry them.”
Japan culture is just isolationist in nature.Some kind of obedience to hierarchy.
It's so easy to talk to random people, generally, but in Japan, Japanese people that I knew were always shocked that I could talk to a random Japanese person for no good reason. It's like you're supposed to have no right to talk to anyone that you haven't been introduced to by some mutual acquaintance. As long as I've not been too aggressive, they usually always opened up. Big smiles and all......
smh...They commit this lameness of social culture themselves. It has very little to do with the women wanting a rich guy.......They certainly do, but that is a superficial want. Same with guys and their toy collections..
It's hard to get past if you're as socially inept as the average J-person, though.
Fortunately, it does, sometimes, lead to some cool things that would be harder if everyone were trying to be the most sociable, but overall....seriously, it's not a bad thing to talk to people you don't know!
Personally, I think the exact opposite. Over here in America, it bugs the hell out of me how people can just randomly greet a passerby for no real reason. First thing on my mind whenever that happens to me is "Who the hell are you, and why are you singling me out?" When I took a trip to Tokyo three years ago, I was totally enamored by the way pretty much everyone there just kept to themselves, rarely ever speaking unless prompted. Quite a nice change of pace from a nation over-running with extroverts.
Don't come to Australia than. Most people in Australia have no problems interacting with total strangers.
Yeah. It surprised me when I visited Australia because nobody greets total strangers in Singapore.
In Canada it is often for one another to be kind and complement eachother. I got 5 different complements from strangers Friday...
I was Given money for my meal at a restaurent by a complete stranger he was like here yah go 20$ you can have it i dont need it
Solution: Move to Japan.
That was actually part of the reason I took a trip there. I was considering the JET Programme just as soon as I get my B.A., but I wanted to see if it's really the type of place I wanna live and not just a supposedly good place as I heard about within otaku fandom. Actually going there only strengthened my resolve.
But I love that. I love when I go out and just meet new people. I'll go to the park meet people and then BOOM! My day just changed completely. I'm hanging out with people who I never thought I would've been.
Let me tell you of a magical place called Brazil. Here we have the habit of be very welcoming to strangers and stuff, and we really do love and rely on physical contact to express or feelings and bond with others. It's part o f who we are (myself included), but i do realize that this can be VERY annoying to others. The point is that each place has it's own set of social behaviors/rules and stuff, and as much as we can think that other culture is better at some point living by that other set of rules you will miss the way things were done in your homeland.
*GASP!* You were shocked by people being friendly?
Damn.
You really need to get out more.
I'm the same as Yamato. Sure, it's good being able to ask random people for directions or the time... but Western countries are so "loud". People everywhere talk loudly and produce a lot of noise. Everyone DOES mind their own business, which leads to people doing whatever they want without regarding others (ex. loud talking/music in public transports).
Japanese might be a bit too isolated and introverted, but that's not a bad thing (not that extroversion is a bad thing).
I personally can't stand loud and hyper people, they annoy the heck out of me. Japan is a very calm and peaceful country, which is preferable to some^^
Nice to see someone responding with something other than "you need to get out more", like it's that easy. This is another problem I have with a lot of extroverts: expecting everybody to live by THEIR standards and never accepting the fact that some people simply prefer less social interaction than others.
You really need to get out more with that mindset.
The problem is not society, the problem is you.
What's wrong with saying hello
So......hello. (dont freak out)
They're afraid to get arrested.
i did contract out.
This trend is just not specific to Japan. It's evident in almost all industrialized societies, bar the nations with lax immigration.
That's common in most European countries as well, at least it is here in Norway. There's nothing more annoying than an American at the airport who'll talk to you for 20 minutes non stop.
I think it's more because Japan is a smaller place, so it's harder to escape from negative consequences if something goes wrong. Japanese people also tend to be more closer knit, so they are a lot more self-conscious.
From my experience with Japanese society, they also tend to be more considerate of others, although they achieve that whilst maintaining personal detachment. Being considerate of others is good, but it's also bad because it makes people more afraid of hurting each other's feelings.
In the West, nobody gives a fuck about each other. If anything goes wrong, people blame others (never themselves), cut connections, and look for new people. That kind of attitude makes it easier to approach others, but it also means that the value and importance of each individual is lost.
(he forgot to exclude canada)
Actually they didn't really open up, big smiles and polite laughter are the typical reaction a Japanese person gives to any stranger with the audacity to confront them. Talking to people is a taboo, but letting people know they committed a taboo is a taboo.
With Japanese there are certain rules you can abide by.
The larger the smile, the more they are uncomfortable to interact with you. So, if you really want help or a meaningful interaction, look for the ones with a plain or slightly annoyed expression. Those are more honest.
The more they say, the less they actually want to express. Constantly talking people want to shoo you away, not bind you in a convo.
Also, one of the more serious rules. Don't get them wet after sun-down, ie. a drunken Japanese loses all of his "politeness" and inhibitions. It's fun to watch as a bystander but ugly if you have to interact with that person.
"Talking to people is a taboo, but letting people know they committed a taboo is a taboo."
So instead they let people know they committed a taboo with big smiles and polite laughter. I get ya.
That's true. After being there for a while you can spot the difference most times and cut short if necessary.
Either way, how likely are you to meet a partner as an outgoing person than as a shy and introverted person?
I'd rather take the chance than not as long as they're adult(which isn't always easy to tell).
In Russia you can get stabbed to death for annoying people with your social skills and personally I think this is great. There is such a concept as "personal space" and it must be respected even in public.
In Soviet Union, personal space stabs... do I really have to do this here?
It's nice to see people having figured out that currently it's a really bad time to live.
Bad for whom?
Most NEETs and Hikis might not care too much. And the standart of living is still much higher than 20 years ago.
Fuck marriage and all that dreck, don't need it for a happy life.
Of course it is higher, that's why it's out of reach of many who aspire to it, when they still do, because they are forced to start from negative numbers.
Sure, what you say is correct. One doesn't need marriage, children and that stuff. People have a better living experience nowadays, ok.
But there's still three problems:
1. who pays for the elderly? Even now the number of elderly in Japan is pretty high. Imagine when the current generation gets old and there are no young people. It'll be a financial hell... and no, the solution is not to kill all elderly people^^
2. what about children? Without children the population won't stabilize: more old, less young. Basically, to make a child you need two people, so to even out the loss of the two parents, two children are needed. If you want to stabilize the countries age problem, one would have to make at least 3 children. Many people can't even pay for the life of one child...
3. Loneliness... just because 60/50% don't have a partner, doesn't mean they aren't lonely and want a relationship.
Oh, and I myself am a 23yo Hiki and NEET, don't have/want a girlfriend or children, and I am happy with my life lol. Yet I am aware that I am a financial burden to others and won't contribute to solving the countries problems^^
LOL... I don't blame you. When everything comes down to it, most people on the planet lookout for themselves more than others.
1. Honestly speaking, what kind of fool would want to slave themselves away just so the government can feed the elderly?
2. Also, being "hikki"s and "neet"s is what a lot women have been doing for generations. It doesn't have anything to do with anime, manga, nor the internet. Gals don't seem to understand that guys didn't really force this up on them. We would love to find women who can pull their own weight, but many women don't seem to get the message - Equality is a two way street.
3. Wives are expensive, but you can still divorce them at anytime at a cost, but babies will screw you over for 18 years. The solution to all these elaborate and extensive child protective laws is to not have children. It's economically expensive to have kids, especially for people who are not prepared.
Oh, and I myself am a 33yo salary man with a sports car, two houses, and six figure (us)income; But don't have/want a girlfriend or children, and I am happy with my life lol.
>>00:57
Thanks, and good luck dude. I said the thing I said not to show off how good my life is, but to make the point it doesn't matter if it is a neet or not, a lot of guys feel happier single. I get the feeling you are the same way.
F**k this! I'm a 25 year old shut-in (but I do have a pretty good paying job). I thought money would solve a lot of problems. IT DOESN'T! You're either:
1) born an alpha male
2) manage to fool others to believe you're one
3) WELCOME TO THE NHK, by the way my name is Hand Solo.
Sorry but that guy aknowleding his problem is already an improvement.
It means he will get his shit done when the time is right.
Now about the society to improve part,you are either a troll or a dumb fat bimbo.
i cant figgure which but my bet is on the troll part.
One dude cant improve a rotten society no matter how much he tries alone.
Personaly i worked like a dog my entire life and i still do.
But with the current female mindset in most countries id rather stick my D on a blender or in a trap than do the mistake to get involved with a female that sees me as a bipedal ATM.
I beg to differ slightly, wives can be more expensive than kids if you live in a country with outrageous alimony laws.
I am also a 33yo salary man. I have 7 houses (thanks to my rags to riches grandpa). I need kids so that my inheritance don't go to my good-for-nothing cousins otherwise by default. Otherwise I would have just bought a cabin in the woods and lived the lowest carbon footprint possible as a hermit who hunts and fishes for his own food.
I think I just might go the surrogacy route.
You know you're a problem to others, yet wont contribute to helping the society around you improve?
Fucking waste. At least make an effort instead of being a selfish twat.
Loneliness is a deadly disease.
There are plenty of people in the world who are capable of getting along just fine by themselves.
True on that...
no man is an island, even with friends ans stuff eventually the loneliness will get to you even if it's just for a moment, it'll...
Loneliness is like the waves on a shore, it comes and goes but it's always there...
No isn't.
The SOCIETY is who makes you think that "loneliness is bad". And ALL man is an island, or why the most build thing in the world are WALLS???
somehow you made me think about body builders.
i thought its because they are arrested whenever they talk to women...
Doubt they can even get to that point. From what we're always hearing, they can be arrested for just looking towards the direction of a woman, or even being within the vicinity of a woman.
And they fucking wonder why men avoid women like the plague.
No; they're arrested for being on the same street as a woman. They're never seen again if they actually had the presumption to talk to one.
That is unless they're a teacher, then its a party as long as your ok with moving.