60% of Japanese Guys “Have No Girlfriend”

dining-for-two

The latest official statistics to highlight just how lonely the Japanese race has become of late show some 60% of young men apparently have neither girlfriend nor female friends, with women scarcely being any better off…

The Japanese government’s latest white paper on the vexing issue of how the younger generations can be squeezed to pay for the pensions of their elders if they insist on not breeding reveals just how few Japanese now enjoy the company of the opposite sex.

average-age-of-marriage

Their findings suggest some 60% of young men now find themselves without the benefit of female friendship or lovers (non-breeding homosexuals evidently being of limited interest).

Even women exhibit a similar trend, with 50% or so having no male friends or lovers.

Despite all this nearly 90% of unmarried 18-39-year-olds still harbour aspirations of marriage.

The government’s rather generous conclusions are that “the number of young people with partners who are marriage candidates is thus limited” and “the difficulty of finding the ‘ideal partner’ is also a factor” – but the reaction online is much more candid:

“You can only despair at findings like these.”

“What happens to that extra 10%…”

“Just go to a soapland every month, who needs a girlfriend.”

“I may be handsome, but 2D is good enough for me!”

“Japan has perfected a society in which you can easily live alone. It’s even cheaper to buy your food in single portions and eat alone.”

“Expectations have gotten too high… you can only expect good things from 2D in the city now.”

“The graphs really tend to suggest women are the main impetus behind this trend.”

“With money and a car you can get a girlfriend! And with a stable job you can get married! The dilemma is that if you have those things you’ll not have any time left to enjoy yourself.”

“They are crazy to expect people to keep breeding in the midst of some radioactive wasteland.”

“Polygamy is the only way to accommodate the uneven distribution of hotness amongst guys.”

“Be warned. Women just demand more money from you once you marry them.”



    Comment by Anonymous
    13:17 31/08/2013 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    Japan culture is just isolationist in nature.Some kind of obedience to hierarchy.

    It's so easy to talk to random people, generally, but in Japan, Japanese people that I knew were always shocked that I could talk to a random Japanese person for no good reason. It's like you're supposed to have no right to talk to anyone that you haven't been introduced to by some mutual acquaintance. As long as I've not been too aggressive, they usually always opened up. Big smiles and all......

    smh...They commit this lameness of social culture themselves. It has very little to do with the women wanting a rich guy.......They certainly do, but that is a superficial want. Same with guys and their toy collections..
    It's hard to get past if you're as socially inept as the average J-person, though.

    Fortunately, it does, sometimes, lead to some cool things that would be harder if everyone were trying to be the most sociable, but overall....seriously, it's not a bad thing to talk to people you don't know!

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Yamato
    Comment by Yamato
    13:50 31/08/2013 # ! Good (+0.4)

    Personally, I think the exact opposite. Over here in America, it bugs the hell out of me how people can just randomly greet a passerby for no real reason. First thing on my mind whenever that happens to me is "Who the hell are you, and why are you singling me out?" When I took a trip to Tokyo three years ago, I was totally enamored by the way pretty much everyone there just kept to themselves, rarely ever speaking unless prompted. Quite a nice change of pace from a nation over-running with extroverts.

    Reply to Yamato
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:34 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Don't come to Australia than. Most people in Australia have no problems interacting with total strangers.

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:57 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Yeah. It surprised me when I visited Australia because nobody greets total strangers in Singapore.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:01 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    In Canada it is often for one another to be kind and complement eachother. I got 5 different complements from strangers Friday...

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:21 03/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I was Given money for my meal at a restaurent by a complete stranger he was like here yah go 20$ you can have it i dont need it

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:12 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Solution: Move to Japan.

    Avatar of Yamato
    Comment by Yamato
    16:51 02/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    That was actually part of the reason I took a trip there. I was considering the JET Programme just as soon as I get my B.A., but I wanted to see if it's really the type of place I wanna live and not just a supposedly good place as I heard about within otaku fandom. Actually going there only strengthened my resolve.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:46 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    But I love that. I love when I go out and just meet new people. I'll go to the park meet people and then BOOM! My day just changed completely. I'm hanging out with people who I never thought I would've been.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:49 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Let me tell you of a magical place called Brazil. Here we have the habit of be very welcoming to strangers and stuff, and we really do love and rely on physical contact to express or feelings and bond with others. It's part o f who we are (myself included), but i do realize that this can be VERY annoying to others. The point is that each place has it's own set of social behaviors/rules and stuff, and as much as we can think that other culture is better at some point living by that other set of rules you will miss the way things were done in your homeland.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:35 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    *GASP!* You were shocked by people being friendly?

    Damn.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:20 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    You really need to get out more.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:18 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm the same as Yamato. Sure, it's good being able to ask random people for directions or the time... but Western countries are so "loud". People everywhere talk loudly and produce a lot of noise. Everyone DOES mind their own business, which leads to people doing whatever they want without regarding others (ex. loud talking/music in public transports).
    Japanese might be a bit too isolated and introverted, but that's not a bad thing (not that extroversion is a bad thing).
    I personally can't stand loud and hyper people, they annoy the heck out of me. Japan is a very calm and peaceful country, which is preferable to some^^

    Avatar of Yamato
    Comment by Yamato
    16:58 02/09/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Nice to see someone responding with something other than "you need to get out more", like it's that easy. This is another problem I have with a lot of extroverts: expecting everybody to live by THEIR standards and never accepting the fact that some people simply prefer less social interaction than others.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    00:21 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    You really need to get out more with that mindset.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:06 31/08/2013 # ! Bad (-0.1)

    The problem is not society, the problem is you.

    What's wrong with saying hello

    So......hello. (dont freak out)

    Comment by Anonymous
    15:38 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    They're afraid to get arrested.

    Comment by Anonymous
    17:03 31/08/2013 # ! Bad (-0.2)

    i did contract out.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:04 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    This trend is just not specific to Japan. It's evident in almost all industrialized societies, bar the nations with lax immigration.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    03:21 05/10/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's common in most European countries as well, at least it is here in Norway. There's nothing more annoying than an American at the airport who'll talk to you for 20 minutes non stop.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:20 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I think it's more because Japan is a smaller place, so it's harder to escape from negative consequences if something goes wrong. Japanese people also tend to be more closer knit, so they are a lot more self-conscious.

    From my experience with Japanese society, they also tend to be more considerate of others, although they achieve that whilst maintaining personal detachment. Being considerate of others is good, but it's also bad because it makes people more afraid of hurting each other's feelings.

    In the West, nobody gives a fuck about each other. If anything goes wrong, people blame others (never themselves), cut connections, and look for new people. That kind of attitude makes it easier to approach others, but it also means that the value and importance of each individual is lost.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:04 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    (he forgot to exclude canada)

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    14:13 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Actually they didn't really open up, big smiles and polite laughter are the typical reaction a Japanese person gives to any stranger with the audacity to confront them. Talking to people is a taboo, but letting people know they committed a taboo is a taboo.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:44 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    With Japanese there are certain rules you can abide by.

    The larger the smile, the more they are uncomfortable to interact with you. So, if you really want help or a meaningful interaction, look for the ones with a plain or slightly annoyed expression. Those are more honest.

    The more they say, the less they actually want to express. Constantly talking people want to shoo you away, not bind you in a convo.

    Also, one of the more serious rules. Don't get them wet after sun-down, ie. a drunken Japanese loses all of his "politeness" and inhibitions. It's fun to watch as a bystander but ugly if you have to interact with that person.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:35 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Talking to people is a taboo, but letting people know they committed a taboo is a taboo."

    So instead they let people know they committed a taboo with big smiles and polite laughter. I get ya.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    16:27 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    That's true. After being there for a while you can spot the difference most times and cut short if necessary.
    Either way, how likely are you to meet a partner as an outgoing person than as a shy and introverted person?

    I'd rather take the chance than not as long as they're adult(which isn't always easy to tell).

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:41 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    In Russia you can get stabbed to death for annoying people with your social skills and personally I think this is great. There is such a concept as "personal space" and it must be respected even in public.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    11:15 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    In Soviet Union, personal space stabs... do I really have to do this here?

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    13:40 31/08/2013 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    It's nice to see people having figured out that currently it's a really bad time to live.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Ishmael
    Comment by Ishmael
    16:39 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bad for whom?
    Most NEETs and Hikis might not care too much. And the standart of living is still much higher than 20 years ago.
    Fuck marriage and all that dreck, don't need it for a happy life.

    Reply to Ishmael
    Comment by Anonymous
    18:44 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    Of course it is higher, that's why it's out of reach of many who aspire to it, when they still do, because they are forced to start from negative numbers.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    20:10 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sure, what you say is correct. One doesn't need marriage, children and that stuff. People have a better living experience nowadays, ok.
    But there's still three problems:
    1. who pays for the elderly? Even now the number of elderly in Japan is pretty high. Imagine when the current generation gets old and there are no young people. It'll be a financial hell... and no, the solution is not to kill all elderly people^^
    2. what about children? Without children the population won't stabilize: more old, less young. Basically, to make a child you need two people, so to even out the loss of the two parents, two children are needed. If you want to stabilize the countries age problem, one would have to make at least 3 children. Many people can't even pay for the life of one child...
    3. Loneliness... just because 60/50% don't have a partner, doesn't mean they aren't lonely and want a relationship.

    Oh, and I myself am a 23yo Hiki and NEET, don't have/want a girlfriend or children, and I am happy with my life lol. Yet I am aware that I am a financial burden to others and won't contribute to solving the countries problems^^

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:19 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    LOL... I don't blame you. When everything comes down to it, most people on the planet lookout for themselves more than others.

    1. Honestly speaking, what kind of fool would want to slave themselves away just so the government can feed the elderly?

    2. Also, being "hikki"s and "neet"s is what a lot women have been doing for generations. It doesn't have anything to do with anime, manga, nor the internet. Gals don't seem to understand that guys didn't really force this up on them. We would love to find women who can pull their own weight, but many women don't seem to get the message - Equality is a two way street.

    3. Wives are expensive, but you can still divorce them at anytime at a cost, but babies will screw you over for 18 years. The solution to all these elaborate and extensive child protective laws is to not have children. It's economically expensive to have kids, especially for people who are not prepared.

    Oh, and I myself am a 33yo salary man with a sports car, two houses, and six figure (us)income; But don't have/want a girlfriend or children, and I am happy with my life lol.

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:31 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    >>00:57
    Thanks, and good luck dude. I said the thing I said not to show off how good my life is, but to make the point it doesn't matter if it is a neet or not, a lot of guys feel happier single. I get the feeling you are the same way.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:46 10/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    F**k this! I'm a 25 year old shut-in (but I do have a pretty good paying job). I thought money would solve a lot of problems. IT DOESN'T! You're either:
    1) born an alpha male
    2) manage to fool others to believe you're one
    3) WELCOME TO THE NHK, by the way my name is Hand Solo.

    Avatar of Miroku74
    Comment by Miroku74
    21:07 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Oh, and I myself am a 23yo Hiki and NEET, don't have/want a girlfriend or children, and I am happy with my life lol. Yet I am aware that I am a financial burden to others and won't contribute to solving the countries problems

    I'll give you points (and an upvote) for being honest, at least. :)

    Comment by Anonymous
    01:14 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sorry but that guy aknowleding his problem is already an improvement.
    It means he will get his shit done when the time is right.
    Now about the society to improve part,you are either a troll or a dumb fat bimbo.
    i cant figgure which but my bet is on the troll part.
    One dude cant improve a rotten society no matter how much he tries alone.
    Personaly i worked like a dog my entire life and i still do.
    But with the current female mindset in most countries id rather stick my D on a blender or in a trap than do the mistake to get involved with a female that sees me as a bipedal ATM.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:57 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    I beg to differ slightly, wives can be more expensive than kids if you live in a country with outrageous alimony laws.

    I am also a 33yo salary man. I have 7 houses (thanks to my rags to riches grandpa). I need kids so that my inheritance don't go to my good-for-nothing cousins otherwise by default. Otherwise I would have just bought a cabin in the woods and lived the lowest carbon footprint possible as a hermit who hunts and fishes for his own food.

    I think I just might go the surrogacy route.

    Comment by Anonymous
    22:37 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    You know you're a problem to others, yet wont contribute to helping the society around you improve?

    Fucking waste. At least make an effort instead of being a selfish twat.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:15 31/08/2013 # ! Bad (-0.4)

    Loneliness is a deadly disease.

    Comment by Anonymous
    10:21 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    There are plenty of people in the world who are capable of getting along just fine by themselves.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:32 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    True on that...
    no man is an island, even with friends ans stuff eventually the loneliness will get to you even if it's just for a moment, it'll...
    Loneliness is like the waves on a shore, it comes and goes but it's always there...

    Comment by Anonymous
    06:56 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    No isn't.

    The SOCIETY is who makes you think that "loneliness is bad". And ALL man is an island, or why the most build thing in the world are WALLS???

    Comment by Anonymous
    07:14 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    somehow you made me think about body builders.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    12:58 31/08/2013 # ! Quality (+1.0)

    i thought its because they are arrested whenever they talk to women...

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    22:04 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Doubt they can even get to that point. From what we're always hearing, they can be arrested for just looking towards the direction of a woman, or even being within the vicinity of a woman.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:33 01/09/2013 # ! Neutral (+0.2)

    And they fucking wonder why men avoid women like the plague.

    Reply to this comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    15:43 31/08/2013 # ! Neutral (0)

    No; they're arrested for being on the same street as a woman. They're never seen again if they actually had the presumption to talk to one.

    That is unless they're a teacher, then its a party as long as your ok with moving.

    Reply to Anonymous








