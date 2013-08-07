Japan Launches Biggest Warship Since WWII
- Categories: Japan, News
- Date: Aug 7, 2013 13:47 JST
- Tags: China, Image Gallery, Military, Politics, Senkaku Complex, Technology
Japan has just launched the Izumo, its newest helicopter carrier and the first of the ultra-modern Izumo-class, and also the largest Japanese warship since WWII – all much to the irritation of the Chinese navy, the proud owner of a refurbished hulk it rescued from a Ukrainian scrapyard under the pretext it would be used as a casino.
At 248m long and with a displacement of 19,500 tons, and with a crew complement of 970 and carrying up to 14 helicopters, the Izumo is the JMSDF’s largest ever vessel, exceeding its Hyuuga-class predecessor in size by some 6,000 tons.
Aside from a variety of close-in weapon systems, the ship’s primary armament is its flight deck and accompanying anti-submarine helicopters, but there are strong suspicions that the class has been designed with the V-22 Osprey and F-35 Lightning II in mind, as well as the prospect of significant capability increases.
Its unveiling was presided over by Rozen Aso himself, although the ship is not to enter service until March of 2015.
As might be expected of a nation constitutionally forbidden from maintaining military forces but which nonetheless has the world’s 4th largest navy, officially the vessel is strictly referred to as an “Izumo-class escort vessel” (the term “destroyer” not being used by the JMSDF), and even more right-wing examples of Japanese media insist its primary mission is “refuelling, patrol and disaster relief operations.”
Ironically enough, its name derives from that of an armoured cruiser sunk in port in 1945 by American carrier planes, although with its usual love for pointless euphemism Japan’s navy refuses to use the original warlike kanji and instead calls it by the far less belligerent hiragana equivalent.
Online the launch has been greeted with no small enthusiasm:
“It’s just an escort vessel, however you look at it!”
“Just an escort vessel.”
“Just an ordinary escort vessel.”
“What a nice escort vessel they’ve made there. We’ll be sure to escort the Senkaku isles, Takeshima, Taiwan and the Philippines with it!”
“I can’t believe they let Aso do it so soon after his Nazi remarks.”
“They say they are making an aircraft carrier for disaster relief operations… did they get permission from China and Korea then? However you look at it this ship is probably not for disaster relief, so I really hope they are not wasting our taxes on something useless like that.”
“Are you really retarded enough to think that?”
“Why on earth would they need to get permission? Did China ask us for permission before launching its own carrier?”
“It is just a helicopter carrier, not an aircraft carrier, the Chinese didn’t ask the Russians before they swindled their carrier off them, and I bet you don’t pay any taxes in the first place!”
“ASW is an urgent matter if we are to get those ‘unknown nationality’ Chinese submarines to stop swaggering through Japanese waters all the time.”
“Hopefully they will develop a nuclear carrier and indigenous carrier aircraft next.”
“America won’t like us making anything ourselves.”
“We are just a vassal to them. Anything which makes us militarily independent of them goes against their interests, we are just supposed to buy whatever they allow us and support their military industrial complex.”
“Japan is the shield, America the spear. Japan is being made to specialise in ASW. The DDH is just for joint operations with the US. But with all these DDHs they plan, just how many subs do they expect to have to sink?”
“Thank god we got those leftist traitors out of our government so this could be built!”
“Note to crazed net rightists: it was the DPJ, not the LDP, who ordered this ship.”
“Hurry up and make nuclear carriers and submarines!”
“This one is just too small for carrier operations, maybe they can manage the F-35B though.”
“Expect it to be kitted out with drones and railguns instead.”
“Japanese: It’s been a while since we had a carrier!
JMSDF: No no, a DDH is not a carrier.
Japanese: It looks like a carrier though, doesn’t it?
JMSDF: No, it’s quite different from a carrier!”
“Just call it a carrier and be done with it.”
“With 8 AEGIS vessels planned we’ll have the world’s second largest fleet of them. Because we have such top class submarines too!”
“I’d be happier if it didn’t feel as if all the net-rightists just got a new toy.”
“I suppose they couldn’t call it Nagato out of concern for the neighbours.”
“This ship isn’t yet worthy of the name, wait for the railgun-equipped DDB!”
“Pretty weak that the JMSDF’s flagship is a piddling little destroyer.”
“We can reduce China’s fleet to ashes with this ship!”
“Abe-chan is in for the next few years! I can’t wait to see the 26DDH and 28DDH!”
I'm sure the ship is just big enough for a couple of squadrons of Strike Witches.
What're ya talkin about. They gotta make enough rooms to carry the Gundams in there >.>
Well there's plenty room for little girls that could wipeout countries and have transformation scenes.
Or just normal little girls. Those poor normal little girls...
I'm thinking Jet transforming robot like Macross
Oh yeah baby it's gotta be Macross
SHAO PAI LONG!
Xuta qé Macumba!
I'm thinking, you're awesome
SIE SIND DAS ESSEN UND WIR SIND DIE JAEGAR!!!
Japan is years behind USA in anything military. If Japan has it, the US will have a 2.0 version.
But the ship doesn't even fly!
Yet...
V2 will fly in space !
How do you know it does not fly? Do not be too sure about it, it`s light weight suggests otherwise.
PFFFT these ships are being made so the EVA's can use them as stepping stones.
nice boat !
SIE SIND DAS ESSEN UND WIR SIND DIE JAEGAR!!!
He's just quoting the OP sequence of Shingeki no Kyojin....he must be really hooked onto it >.>
@anonymous 05:36 08/08/2013
You're obviously too dumb to get the reference.
You do realize that this is an English language web site, right, Herr Scheisskopf?
because getting the reference is smart...
Boredom must have taken place. I know the meme of it being that it goes with anything, but it just doesn't work as well random comments.
It's a Tadpole Destiny!!!! *wiggle wiggle*
Everytime...
They should built a gundam and carries it
Nuclear powered Gundams? Yeah I'd rather not.
Or a squadron of IS.
IS(Infinite Stratos) sucks balls bro. Plus the suits look dumb as fuck.
But one suit is equal to a many many tons of nuclear missiles.
SIE SIND DAS ESSEN UND WIR SIND DIE JAEGAR!!!
f that, they will use this to move Asuka's Eva! but shh.
It's actually really big guys.
Just because it's not Nimitz class size doesn't mean it's small.
I just hope it's enough to restore the balance of power in the East Asia and South East Asia region.
Build some more and add VTOL fighters and watch Chinese soil its undies.
Even Japan seems to realize that a small ship like this doesn't matter whatsoever when compared to others, much less the US's "new toys" like Railguns that cause exploding lines of death for 50+ miles..
Pointless. Japan will never win arms race with China. It has 10x smaller population and is aging much more rapidly than China.
I don't get it. How are the two anons above me wrong? Please give an argument on how Japan could win.
Its simple, since the US won't allow China or Japan to build anything close to a missile with nuclear capability, it will probably invest in its army. Any army requires people to participate and to operate within it. So Japan = lack of people.
Also China's spending and budget is too high for Japan to catch up with. And if you argue that their per capita GDP isnt high, piss off (since they arent spending it all over the country anyway). China has the amount of people and the funds to beat Japan. I mean really, Japan vs China is just like a martial artist vs 10 muggers or something. Too many of em to win.
Besides wtf is Japan going to against China REALISTICALLY, nothing since it can't afford to unless an outside country intervenes (US because what other country is going to.... Britain? yeah right).
The arms race is about who spends pennies on the dollar while tricking the other side into bankrupting themselves. But yes, Japan's the loser.
true...
They could create Schools for the Girls und Panzer too...
shut up shut up... your comment is just too MOE for me!
Nah, they'll probably mod it into a school campus community where JKs operate tanks.
SIE SIND DAS ESSEN UND WIR SIND DIE JAEGAR!!!
Erm, why would they call it a "destroyer" when it's a HELICOPTER CARRIER? Oh wait, Sankaku being full of shit for the sake of being full of shit.
It is a destroyer. Go google it. It's all over the news.
destroyer, carrier, escort. U can call it whatever u want.
Here's the truth.
This ship is designed as a platform to support the new fighter jet F-35. Yes, you heard it, the brand new American fighter jet.
When F-35 goes to mass production , Japan will buy a dozen from Uncle Sam.
Right now, it's just a bad looking destroyer. However, should the war between China and Japan break out, Uncle Sam will help Japan equip this ship with fighter jets real fast.
The reason for the Japanese to call it a destroyer is that they can not have any offensive weapon(such as aircraft carriers)by their own law, which is written basically by uncle sam.
Destroyer or carrier, eventually it's uncle sam's call.
War or not, uncle sam always wins and either China or Japan or even both of them will lose.
According to Douglas MacArthur, Article 9 was written by Prime Minister Kijūrō Shidehara who wanted Japan to have no military forces whatsoever. He believed that any military forces would become a source of national pride and may cause the country to eventually re-arm.
While Shidehara initially took credit for authoring Article 9, he later backtracked in the 1950's and claimed it was written by one of MacArthur's associates.
Those new american Jets are the new generation stealth bombers.
those B series big black birds have been obsolete for years now, probably used as a hawk eye these days to spot typhoons and shit.
If US decides to put their foot down on their throats, they can't even compare in any meaningful way. US is after all the only military that has been honing and training its personnel in real combat situation constantly for the last 60 years in modern times, and the amount of corruption and lack of real combat backbone in some of these rival nations are more than you might imagine.
Even the so-called asymmetric warfare is falling on its face, with only occasional 'moral victory' that US just laughs off since it doesn't change anything solid on the ground.
23:37 Dumbfucks don't realize Israel being under the target range and formation of Israel is less than 70 years old. US is near 230 years old/
23:37
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA the fuck you mouthing off about/
Right. Because Israel has been supplying half the world with their own resources and sending over millions of troops to fight for them as if it was their own. Not to mention their impressive naval history of vast engagement.....wut.
Being a mouthy fuck with delusional attitude makes you feel better yes?
Well F-22 is much better than the latest F-35 but does the F-22 have a version for small carriers? or is it a VSTOL type aircraft? The answer is NO
"There's a reason the US military QUICKLY allied with the Israeli military. They don't wanna get their ass kicked by a smaller nation that's been doing it for far longer than them."
Israel is supported by US. Without the US and Western aid, it would have been overrun long ago.
SIE SIND DAS ESSEN UND WIR SIND DIE JAEGAR!!!
@16:35
>the only military that has been honing and training its personnel in real combat situation constantly for the last 60 years in modern times
The Israelis say "hi." Being surrounded by nations that want your dead, whose trek to your capitol city is 2 minutes or less by armed jet, means you are constantly in a war ready state. Always. For far longer than the US of A has even existed.
There's a reason the US military QUICKLY allied with the Israeli military. They don't wanna get their ass kicked by a smaller nation that's been doing it for far longer than them.
It doesn't have catapults or rails needed to launch jets... Unless they're F-35B type capable of vertical lift-off.
You really can't even compare it to a Nimitz or the like..
Much like all the stealth bombers that people think are UFO's they travel so fast, it's just so much better you shouldn't even mention it..
They should have opted for the F-22 instead. F-35 is a failure on all fronts.
The jack of all trades is supposed to replace everything from A-10 to F-22, except it's inferior to A-10 on ground targets, far inferior to F-22 on air, and somehow managed to perform below J-20 both air and ground. Absolutely pathetic waste of tax dollars... or yens.